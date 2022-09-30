Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 29

GARRISON BROTHERS BOURBON DINNER The mash-bill maestros of Garrison Brothers are presenting a special dinner at this gorgeous venue of North Italian vittles, with five mouthwatering courses – each paired with a different bourbon – and distillery head honcho Charlie Garrison as your host. Reckon they wouldn't choose a place less inspiring than their spirits, right? Better make your reservations while you can. Thu., Sept. 29, 6:30pm. (2022) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. $150. tavernabylombardi.com

THE WHISKYX Whiskey, whiskey, and more whiskey! Taste, discover, and learn about 60+ premium brands and cocktails: the best of bourbon, the richest ryes, superlative scotch. It's a spirited evening replete with a food truck village, cigar lounge, hair and beard trims, and music from Young the Giant bringing style and substance to the whole affair. Thu., Sept. 29, 6pm. (2022) Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. thewhiskyx.com

Friday 30

OKTOBERFEST IN FREDERICKSBURG This is the big one, yes, the 42nd annual celebration of Oktoberfest out in the most deeply Germanic heart of the Texas Hill Country – and the Polka Capital of this state, no less! – featuring a weekend of oompah music at its best, the finest of German food and drink, local artisan markets, and a children’s area for all manner of family fun. Jah, that’s three days, five stages, and more festivity than you can shake a giant pretzel at, liebschen! Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Fri., 6pm-12mid; Sat., 10am-12mid; Sun., 11am-6pm Fredericksburg Marketplace, 142 E. Main, Fredericksburg, 830/997-6707. oktoberfestinfbg.com

ST. ELIAS MEDITERRANEAN FESTIVAL Celebrate Mediterranean cuisine and culture with a pleasing plethora of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music. Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Fri., 6-11pm; Sat., noon-11pm St. Elias Orthodox Church, 408 E. 11th, 512/476-2314. $5. sainteliaschurch.org/medfest

Saturday 1

AUSTIN COFFEE FESTIVAL Enjoy the wares of specially curated exhibitors, including many of Austin’s top coffee roasters, as they share with you some of the best coffee (and teas, eats, and more) in the country. Basically, citizen, taste endless coffee – and learn about it – at Fair Market in the heart of Downtown while vibing to a soundtrack provided by some of the best bands in Austin. Sat., Oct. 1, 10:30am-4:30pm. (2022) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $24-58. austincoffeefestival.com

CORKTOBERFEST Sure an' this place is up in Round Rock (roll those arrrs, citizen!), but damned if the popular Irish pub isn't compelling enough for a drive under normal circumstances. And Oktoberfest, we'll insist, is at least a skoshie beyond normal – especially at Cork & Barrel, with the Irish gone briefly Germanic, with a steinholding competition and Bavarian costume contest(there's one for your pets, too), and even a root-beer tasting and lebkuchen-decorating station for the kiddos. Also, jah, live music on Saturday – and pretzels and schnitzel and kartoffelsalat and homemade apple strudel more on the menu all weekend long. Oct. 1-2. Sat., 2-10pm; Sun., 2-9pm Cork & Barrel, 4000 E. Palm Valley, Round Rock, 512/582-0155. $38-65. corkandbarrelpub.com

OASTOBERFEST The Hajimaleki Brothers and their acclaimed culinary crew host a family-friendly Oktoberfest that features German food, beer, live music, face painting, costume contests, and more. Enjoy some freshly grilled brats on a pretzel bun with sauerkraut, pork shank with pickled red cabbage and beer mustard on slider rolls, giant-sized gingersnap cookies, and more – abetted by fine draughts from Independence Brewing Co., Friends and Allies, and Whitestone Brewery. Oh, and the Jagermeister folks'll be there to build you a few potent cocktails as well. Bonus: A pet adoption pop-up from Austin Dog Rescue. Oct. 1-2 5701 W. Slaughter. oasthouseaustin.com

TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL Organized by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, this festival features more than 80 Texas craft breweries and nigh on 200 handcrafted beers available for sampling – with food trucks, live music, and more, making for one mighty delightful Austin afternoon. Yes, it's the largest celebration of small and independent Texas craft brewers anywhere. Sat., Oct. 1, 2-6:30pm. (2022) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $20-45. texascraftbrewersfestival.org

WORLD SAKÉ DAY AT THE YARD That's The Yard at St. Elmo, of course, where the culinary power duo of Texas Saké Co. and Texas Sushiko will be bringing the rice wine wonderments and fancy fish foodery to full celebratory fruition for this special day. Bonus: The release of a Still Austin four-grain whiskey barrel-aged saké and a live performance by Peelander-Yellow. Sat., Oct. 1, noon-10pm Texas Saké Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. $30. txsake.com

Sunday 2

Tuesday 4

PASTA PAISANOS: COLLABORATIVE DINNERS FOR ABORTION RIGHTS On the first Tuesday of each month, L'Oca d'Oro's Fiore Tedesco teams up with a guest chef to create a meal – an astonishingly delicious meal – in which 50% of the proceeds go to support the Lilith Fund. You already know how talented Tedesco is; you already know how important the Lilith Fund is; now treat yourself to a truly satisfying event of a dinner. This month's guest chef is Sarah Mcintosh of épicerie. Tue., Oct. 4 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com