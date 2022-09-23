Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 22

BOURBON HERITAGE SALE Where is this week of big savings happening? At all locations of Twin Liquors. (Where can you find a free bourbon tasting in particular? At the Twin Liquors in the South Lamar Marketplace: 4001 S. Lamar; Fri., Sept. 23, 4-7pm.) And what exactly is bourbon? It's a type of American whiskey, the composition of which must include a minimum of 51% corn; the rest of it can be any mix of wheat, rye, barley, and other grains; it must be aged for a minimum of two years in new, charred American oak barrels and isn't allowed to exceed 125 proof when barreled and no less than 80 proof when bottled. Now you know, for when you go to get you some. Through Sept. 24 Various locations. twinliquors.com

EASY TIGER: OKTOBERFEST Oktoberfest begins in September. Mein Gott, that's an historical fact! And so Head Doughpuncher David Norman's menu features a German charcuterie board, duck and pork Sausage, apple strudel and you know they're gonna have those giant Bavarian pretzels, too. Yes, at all Tiger locations. Plus, various local breweries will be onsite for stein hoisting, trivia, alpacas in lederhosen – we said ALPACAS IN LEDERHOSEN! – and prizes, live music, the return of Dogtoberfest at the East Seventh venue, and more. Sept. 22-25 easytigerusa.com

HOTEL GRANDUCA: TRINITAS CELLARS LONG TABLE DINNER Mmmmm, those Granduca Long Table dinners! They happen about once a month; they're hosted in one of the hotel's elegant dining rooms; and this latest iteration features a multicourse meal of excellent fare from Ristorante Visconti's chef Tommy Suddeth, wine pairings from Trinitas Cellars, and live music. You don't always want to deal with Downtown traffic, right? This posh palace is right off the Capitol of Texas Highway. Thu., Sept. 22, 5:30pm. (2022) Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $95. granducaaustin.com

THE WFF: WINE 101 The Wine & Food Foundation has teamed up with three local chefs to offer a delicious five-course meal and class on food and wine pairing – with sommelier Jaime Chozet, chef Natalie Gazaui, and chef Alma Alcocer-Thomas from Austin favorite El Alma Cafe. You'll drink, you'll eat, you'll learn. Thu., Sept. 22, 6-9:30pm. (2022) $110. winefoodfoundation.org

Friday 23

Saturday 24

FIERCE WHISKERS: AUSTIN BOURBON BATTLE Those daring distillers at Fierce Whiskers are hosting their first Austin Bourbon Battle, in partnership with Virtue Craft Spirits and Liber & Co, to determine who's the best spirit-slinger in the city. On this day, an impressive array of finalists – bartenders from Lutie’s, Kinfolk, Higher Ground, Roosevelt Room, Tiki Tatsu-ya, and more – will be serving up their tasty creations for your judgment, citizen, at this hella festive anniversary bash. Recommended! Sat., Sept. 24, 4-7pm. (2022) Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. $40. fiercewhiskers.com

HI SIGN: OKTOBERFEST One of Austin's tastiest breweries is celebrating their first Oktoberfest in their new Shady Lane location, where you can enjoy a limited-edition Festbier (and any of their six classic pours, of which that Irish red called Shamus the Fiddler is a fave) along with sausages from their Burro Cheese food truck. "But, wait," you say, "what's Oktoberfest without pretzels? And polka music!" Which is why Hi Sign is bringing in pretzels from that amazing Sour Duck, and, yes, liebschen, there will be live polka. Sept. 24-25. Sat., 9am-11pm; Sun., 9am-10pm Hi Sign Brewing, 730 Shady, 512/432-5144. hisignbrewing.com

Sunday 25

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com