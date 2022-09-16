Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

Friday 16

FONDA SAN MIGUEL: DIEZ Y SEIS For this year's Diez y Seis celebration – which also jumpstarts National Hispanic Heritage Month – Fonda San Miguel chefs Blanca Zesati and Carlos Monroy will showcase their culinary skills by serving a seasonal dish which has become a symbol of Mexico’s fight for independence: the Chile en Nogada. This evening's also supercharged with live music from Lesly Reynaga. Viva, Mexico! Fri., Sept. 16, 5pm. Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W. North Loop, 512/459-4121. fondasanmiguel.com

Saturday 17

AVIARY X THE AUSTIN WINERY: FEAST OF FRIENDS Ah, this place, this Aviary. One of the best wining and dining spots in the city, we'll insist, and on this night chef Andre Molina is presenting an exquisite menu paired exclusively with Texas wines. Courses include scallop crudo, stuffed quail, snapper with achiote curry, cherry glazed pork ribs, and fried oysters. Reasons to go include "Why eat something that's not even half as delicious?" Sat., Sept. 17, 6pm. Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. $125. www.aviarywinekitchen.com

STILL AUSTIN: FIFTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY The acclaimed whiskey distillery that anchors the Yard at St. Elmo, the local grain-to-glass powerhouse that is Still Austin, celebrates five triumphant years with live music, an Austin Flea pop-up, live painting from @zuzubee, and more. Also! It's the soft launch of the Still's new "The Artist" straight rye whiskey – with head distiller John Schrepel and label artist Marc "the Sharc" Burckhardt onsite for bottle signings (noon-2pm). Sat., Sept. 17, 1-7pm. Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. stillaustin.com

Sunday 18

NIXTA TAQUERIA: XOLOVINO WINE CLUB Nixta Taqueria is hosting Jorge Gaviria of Masienda for September's Xolovino Wine Club, featuring the launch of chef Gaviria's cookbook Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple. Which means that, yes, Nixta's team will whip up a range of masa-centric dishes to pair with a selection of wines for a night of eating, drinking, and celebrating all of masa's glory. Sun., Sept. 18, multiple seatings available Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th, 512/551-3855. $100. www.nixtataqueria.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com