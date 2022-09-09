Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 8

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Excellent food, mad bargains, and community enrichment are all on the menu – everybody's menu – during this annual ten-day flavor-forward fundraising event, a dining odyssey that features specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants throughout Austin. Vixen's Wedding! Uncle Nicky's! épicerie! Distant Relatives! Intero! Banger's! Thai Fresh! Oseyo! Aba! Show Me Pizza! OMG, the list goes on. And, yes, part of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Sept. 1-11 All over town. austinrestaurantweeks.org

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

Friday 9

ANDY BARAGHANI: COOKBOOK SIGNING In celebration of Andy Baraghani’s new cookbook, swing by the Magdalena Bar for a signing and meet-and-greet with the chef while enjoying light bites – including garlicky fried tomato toasts with aioli and Zhoug hummus with sourdough crackers, among other delights – and, of course, cocktails. Fri., Sept. 9, 6-8pm. (2022) Hotel Magdalena, 1101 Music, 512/442-1000. $60 (includes a signed cookbook). https://hotelmagdalena.com/

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Excellent food, mad bargains, and community enrichment are all on the menu – everybody's menu – during this annual ten-day flavor-forward fundraising event, a dining odyssey that features specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants throughout Austin. Vixen's Wedding! Uncle Nicky's! épicerie! Distant Relatives! Intero! Banger's! Thai Fresh! Oseyo! Aba! Show Me Pizza! OMG, the list goes on. And, yes, part of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Sept. 1-11 All over town. austinrestaurantweeks.org

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

Saturday 10

ANDY BARAGHANI DINNER Chef Andy Baraghani of Bon Appétit fame is in town to present a prix-fixe menu inspired by his new cookbook, The Cook You Want to Be. Feast your hungry choppers on scallop crudo with yuzo kosho, chopped lemon, and shaved radishes; seafood and chickpea stew; spicy lamb sausage pasta with sapore del piave, rapini, and pistachio; and more. Mmmmm, you won't believe the desserts he's prepared. Sat., Sept. 10, 6pm. Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $110 (includes a signed copy of The Cook You Want To Be). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Excellent food, mad bargains, and community enrichment are all on the menu – everybody's menu – during this annual ten-day flavor-forward fundraising event, a dining odyssey that features specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants throughout Austin. Vixen's Wedding! Uncle Nicky's! épicerie! Distant Relatives! Intero! Banger's! Thai Fresh! Oseyo! Aba! Show Me Pizza! OMG, the list goes on. And, yes, part of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Sept. 1-11 All over town. austinrestaurantweeks.org

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

FAREGROUND FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL That elegant oasis of noms and mixology in the heart of Downtown Austin brings us, on the second Saturday of each month of this blazing summer, even more reason to visit: Starting at 4pm, check in at the elegant Ellis bar to receive your event passport. Explore Fareground and collect a passport stamp at each vendor counter to receive a total of ten specialty and classic bites from their award-winning cohorts – and featured wines from DRINK and Ellis. Sat., Aug. 13, 4-8pm Fareground, 111 Congress, 512/465-2107. $45. faregroundaustin.com

OMG SQUEE: MOONCAKE FEST A panoply of Asian pastries awaits you amidst this celebration – it's that time of year again! – that showcases a dozen locally owned small businesses, comprising an outdoor artisan market curated by Kaiju Cut & Sew and Solid Soaps, brightening the already delightful OMG Squee courtyard. Sat., Sept. 10, 11am-6pm. OMG Squee, 4607 Bolm Rd., 512/435-9113. www.squeeclub.com

Sunday 11

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Excellent food, mad bargains, and community enrichment are all on the menu – everybody's menu – during this annual ten-day flavor-forward fundraising event, a dining odyssey that features specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants throughout Austin. Vixen's Wedding! Uncle Nicky's! épicerie! Distant Relatives! Intero! Banger's! Thai Fresh! Oseyo! Aba! Show Me Pizza! OMG, the list goes on. And, yes, part of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Sept. 1-11 All over town. austinrestaurantweeks.org

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

THE AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL The 32nd annual Hot Sauce Festival benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank returns to South Austin favorite the Far Out Lounge and Stage. Sample hundreds of Central Texas' hottest salsas, dine on local foods, sip a cold beverage, and enjoy a full day of live music. Sun., Sept. 11, 3-9pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. austinchronicle.com

Monday 12

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

Tuesday 13

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com