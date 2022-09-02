Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 1

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Excellent food, mad bargains, and community enrichment are all on the menu – everybody's menu – during this annual ten-day flavor-forward fundraising event, a dining odyssey that features specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants throughout Austin. Vixen's Wedding! Uncle Nicky's! épicerie! Distant Relatives! Intero! Banger's! Thai Fresh! Oseyo! Aba! Show Me Pizza! OMG, the list goes on. And, yes, part of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Sept. 1-11 All over town. austinrestaurantweeks.org

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. And, luckily for us all, this week is actually a month long. Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

Friday 2

Saturday 3

KITTY COHEN'S: PIG ROAST A pig roast, a big roast, all the Blue Owl you care to swig roast! Reckon it'll be a good time 'round the pool before, during, and after the porcine victuals are served up in this Eastside oasis of relaxation and style. Sat., Sept. 3, 3pm. (2022) Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. kittycohens.com

Sunday 4

Monday 5

Tuesday 6

FIELD OF LIGHT X LUTIE'S The Commodore Perry Estate hosts internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro, to celebrate the opening of his Field of Light installation at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. The night's multipartite fête begins with a dinner at Lutie’s – with a special tasting menu inspired by the event. After dinner, join the artist for a toast and a sunset art illumination, followed by a swellegant cocktail party. Bonus: Your ticket includes a VIP pass to the Wildflower Center exhibition. Tue., Sept. 6, 6-10pm. Lutie's, 4100 Red River St., 512/675-2517. $245. luties.com

PASTA PAISANOS: COLLABORATIVE DINNERS FOR ABORTION RIGHTS On the first Tuesday of each month, L'Oca d'Oro's Fiore Tedesco teams up with a guest chef to create a meal – an astonishingly delicious meal – in which 50% of the proceeds go to support the Lilith Fund. You already know how talented Tedesco is; you already know how important the Lilith Fund is; now treat yourself to a truly satisfying event of a dinner. This month's guest chef is New Waterloo's acclaimed Amanda Rockman. Tue., Sept. 6 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com