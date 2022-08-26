Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. And, luckily for us all, this week is actually a month long. "It’s a sumptuous chance to cruise through the city for your breakfast, lunch, or dinner needs – from the food in Pflugerville to deep cuts in the West and newer spots in the East – and try the deliciousness the diaspora has to offer through your palate." Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org

DESERT DOOR: MARGARITA COMPETITION Desert Door's Margarita Madness continues, with champions vying for top honors with their best margarita recipe featuring that delicate yet powerful spirit called sotol. Note: These bracketed battles continue throughout August, and the two final winners will be added to the permanent DD drinks menu. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 25-28, 3-9pm Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $18-65. desertdoor.com

Friday 26

Saturday 27

Sunday 28

Monday 29

Tuesday 30

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com