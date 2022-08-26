Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of August 25, 2022
Thursday 25
BLACK FOOD WEEK Austin Justice Coalition presents the sixth annual Black Food Week – a celebration of culture, heritage, and history (and of course the tastiest noms), featuring more than 70 restaurants and bars. And, luckily for us all, this week is actually a month long. "It’s a sumptuous chance to cruise through the city for your breakfast, lunch, or dinner needs – from the food in Pflugerville to deep cuts in the West and newer spots in the East – and try the deliciousness the diaspora has to offer through your palate." Through Sept. 18 Various locations. austinjustice.org
DESERT DOOR: MARGARITA COMPETITION Desert Door's Margarita Madness continues, with champions vying for top honors with their best margarita recipe featuring that delicate yet powerful spirit called sotol. Note: These bracketed battles continue throughout August, and the two final winners will be added to the permanent DD drinks menu. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 25-28, 3-9pm Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $18-65. desertdoor.com
Friday 26
Saturday 27
Sunday 28
Monday 29
Tuesday 30
Ongoing
BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org
TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com