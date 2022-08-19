Cheap Eats for Austin Students

Welcome to Austin! Sorry about all the heat. And traffic. Lucky for you, we offset those pain points with delicious food, all over the city (this is also true of San Marcos). Whether you're living in a dorm or an apartment, you're probably missing your parents' home cooking, or missing them paying for your meals when dining out. At any rate, you're not going to take every single meal this year in your dorm or apartment, nor are you going to want to have Lunchables or ramen for every meal. To that end, here are some below-the-radar places to eat for relatively cheap near the campuses of the University of Texas, Huston-Tillotson, St. Edward's, and Texas State. For the most part, all of the places mentioned have a vegetarian or vegan option, and many can accommodate gluten-free eaters, with a budget of about $10-15 per meal, including tax and tip. (Please tip your hospitality staff, folks!) Bon appétit, and make good choices.

University of Texas

There are a million places to get lunch on and near the UT campus, which can be overwhelming when it's time to figure out what to eat. Many of them are national chains that involve pointing at a series of ingredients to be added to a bowl or a burrito on an assembly line. How about some locally owned joints that won't have you standing in a super long line while also serving up tasty, nourishing fare?

Chef Hong

This wee little trailer, a hidden gem in a jungle of West Campus condos, specializes in authentic Chinese Xi'an food, with a small menu centering mainly on fresh-pulled noodle dishes. If you're truly skint, go for the Chinese hamburger, which will only set you back four bucks. If you're big hungry, go for the 12-piece pork-and-cabbage dumplings. Either way, you'll be full and happy. Call ahead to preorder and time your arrival to receive fresh, hot food.

Dumplings + tax + tip = $12

Roppolo's

Long associated with late-night slices on Sixth Street, Roppolo's opened a brick-and-mortar location on Guadalupe back in 2019, offering students a patio for game day gatherings and cheap lunch specials. There's more than just pizza on the menu; there's also calzones, pastas, and desserts. But when you're in between classes and don't have a lot of time or dough, a massive (and I do mean massive) slice of pizza and an icy fountain soda is just the ticket.

Slice & drink lunch special + tax + tip = $7.18

Mary's Cafe

It's always a good idea to have a healthy option in your back pocket when you're on the hunt for breakfast or lunch. This sweet little Red River cafe offers an assortment of hunger-crushing breakfast and lunch sandwiches and wraps that will nourish you without depleting your wallet. Try the Mediterranean breakfast wrap in the morning, or the vegan spicy tofu wrap for lunch to keep it super healthy, or go all out with a banana-peanut-butter-bacon Belgian waffle. I'm not your mom. You do you.

Mediterranean wrap + tax + tip = $10.72

Huston-Tillotson University

Huston-Tillotson's location on East Seventh Street means that it's surrounded by many of the exciting new (and spendy) bars and restaurants that have popped up on the dining scene in recent years. What does that mean for hungry students on a budget? While there are certainly the usual fast-food suspects like Short Stop and Flyrite Chicken nearby, and a solid Tex-Mex breakfast plate is just down the road at Joe's Bakery, here are a few lesser-known options.

Granny's Tacos

About a 10-minute walk from campus, this nondescript little food truck is tucked away into an alley; if you blink, you'll miss it. But pay attention, because these tacos are both legit and cheap. The tacos here are generous (and messy); depending on your appetite, one may suffice.

Abuela taco + tax + tip = $6.14

The Doughminican

The only bad thing I have to say about Austin's first (only?) Dominican food truck is that it's only open for about 22 hours per week. But what delicious hours they are! Rock up to this cheerful, tiny trailer on Webberville Road and chef/owner Melvin Mendez will be blasting dance music, emanating vibes into the shady dining area, while preparing crispy, plump, incredibly delicious empanadas. The menu is limited: just beef, chicken, or vegetable, and depending on the day, maybe some yummy, garlicky tostones. Treat yourself on the weekend and leave happy.

Chicken empanada + tostones + tax + tip = $12.98

New Orleans Gumbeaux2Geaux

For a hearty lunch or early dinner, head around the corner into the Rosewood neighborhood for a fried fish plate with two sides. The large portion of fried catfish comes with dirty rice and cornbread in addition to your two sides (you can't go wrong with the green beans and mac & cheese). Twenty bucks may seem steep for one plate of food, but it's enough for at least two meals if you've got access to refrigeration, or to share with a hungry friend.

Fried fish plate + tax + tip = $25.98

St. Edward’s University

Hilltoppers know that attending St. Ed's means that you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a fast-food joint. On one side, you've got Wendy's, Cabo Bob's, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's; on another side, there's Taco Bell, Whataburger, Jack in the Box, and McDonald's. But maybe you don't want McDonald's. Maybe you want a vegetable or a non-beef, non-nugget-shaped protein that won't break the bank (those private liberal arts colleges aren't cheap, after all). We've got you covered.

Toss

There are, approximately, a billion places to get pizza in this town. I'm not going to weigh in on who's got the best pizza in this piece, but I will wade into who's got the biggest. Head to Toss on S. First. Order the calzone, which you can customize with three ingredients (additional fillings cost $3 each), and await your fate. I laughed out loud when I saw this $24 monster, which is the size of a large pizza folded in half. This calzone could serve as several meals for one person, or one meal for three or four people. So grab your hungriest buddies or make some room in your fridge.

Calzone + tax + tip = $31.18

Poke-Poke

If you're into fish, particularly of the uncooked variety, cross Congress Avenue for lunch at this tiny poke joint. This isn't one of those choose-your-own-adventure poke places where "poke artists" slap whatever you point at into a paper boat. Here, you'll get curated poke bowls with simply seasoned fish like they serve in Hawaii. Ahi tuna is the default protein here; salmon will cost a little more and tofu a little less. Bulk it up with rice or kale and you've got a complete meal chock-full of flavor and macros.

OG lil ahi poke + tax + tip = $12

Loro

You're a student, which means you don't have time to stand in line for five hours for Franklin Barbecue, nor do you have the scratch to pay $17 for a brisket sandwich. The same is true of Uchi; that's for when your parents are in town and they're buying dinner. Luckily for you, there's Loro, the Asian/BBQ-fusion love child of Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole. More specifically, there's Loro's happy hour – voted Best Happy Hour in town by Austin Chronicle readers – available weekdays from 2 to 5pm. Come for a late lunch or early dinner and fill up on chicken karaage, brisket tostadas, or a cheeseburger, each costing less than $10. If you're of legal drinking age, do not skip the $5 frozen gin & tonic.

Chicken karaage + frozen gin & tonic + tax + tip = $16

Texas State University

It's hard to believe, but San Marcos has a ton of great restaurants. (I know! I clutched my Austin-centric pearls, too!) From longtime standards to up-and-coming concepts (you won't see Gil's Broiler and its famous Manske rolls or Mochinut with its rice dogs and adorable mochi donuts on this list, but you should definitely check them out), there's a veritable smorgasbord of tasty restaurants around the picturesque Texas State campus. Have fun exploring!

Dos Gatos Kolaches

Located on the back corner of the San Marcos Center, Dos Gatos Kolaches is a no-frills little storefront with a bakery case teeming with traditional Czech-style kolaches and klobasnek, as well as Texas-fied versions stuffed with Hatch chile sausage, Philly cheesesteak, and even vegetarian sausage. The fruit kolaches are a little small and you need to fuel your brain, so go ahead and add a bacon-and-cheese to your order for a little protein. Grab a cold drink from the cooler or a cup of coffee (while the Wonder World location a little farther away from campus has a full coffee bar, the LBJ site offers drip only) and head to class knowing you're a financial genius.

Two kolaches + a diet Coke + tax + tip = $6.70

Pie Society

Just a few doors down from Dos Gatos is Pie Society, a sleek, modern pizza joint specializing in New York-style pies with high-quality ingredients served in interesting combinations. There's the Balance of Power, which weds spicy sausage with fresh spinach, crushed red pepper, and sweet honey. And the San Martian, with mozzarella, beer-braised chicken, jalapeños, street corn, goat cheese, cilantro lime crema, and fresh cilantro. Vegetarians get some love with the Tempeh of Doom, with tempeh and veggies (sub in Daiya cheese for free!). Grab a slice at lunch for a mere four bucks; if you're over 21, the slice & pint special will set you back a cool $7.

Slice + tax + tip = $5.43

Herbert's Taco Hut

If you're in a hurry and also have time to hop over to this long-lived, old-school Tex-Mex joint, you can enjoy a huge lunch on the double for less than $10. Herbert's weekday $6.99 lunch (and dinner) special is the best deal this side of the Mississippi, with rotating offerings of beef tacos, chalupas, enchiladas, and burritos. (Tuesday and Wednesday are meatless.) The plate comes with a large glass of iced tea and generous portion of rice and refried beans, along with a side of three flour tortillas. (Pro tip: Roll those up and take them home to make breakfast tacos later.) Get there before noon and you'll be full in 20 minutes.

Lunch special + tax + tip = $10.33