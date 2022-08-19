Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 18

DESERT DOOR: MARGARITA COMPETITION Desert Door's Margarita Madness continues, with champions vying for top honors with their best margarita recipe featuring that delicate yet powerful spirit called sotol. Note: These bracketed battles continue throughout August, and the two final winners will be added to the permanent DD drinks menu. Round 3: Aug. 18-21, 3-9pm; round 4: Aug. 25-28, 3-9pm. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 18-28, 3-9pm Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $18-65. desertdoor.com

HOTEL GRANDUCA: STEAK & BOURBON LONG TABLE DINNER What beverage pairings could possibly match the Texas steaks at the hotel's latest Long Table dinner? The answer: the bounty of bourbon provided by those spirited savants at Treaty Oak Distilling, taking this multicourse, music-enhanced feast to a place close to whiskey heaven. Thu., Aug. 18, 5:30pm. (2022) Visconti Ristorante, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., Bldg. B, 512/306-6400. $95. granducaaustin.com

SHUCKFEST AT HOTEL VEGAS Those mighty mollusk mavens of Austin Oyster Co. are bringing the best of the tastiest to Hotel Vegas, with more than 4,000 oysters from 20 different farms across Maine, Massachusetts, and Prince Edward Island – and oyster-complementing food from Las Brasas, Reese Bros Barbecue, and Bummer Burrito. And how about cold drinks from Still Austin? Yes! And how about live music from Pierson Saxon, Nether Hour, and DJ Cassandra? Yes! Bonus: Proceeds from this event will support Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition and Southern Smoke. Fri., Aug. 19, 6-11pm Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. $25-75. austinoysterco.com

Friday 19

Saturday 20

INTERNATIONAL BACON DAY BRUNCH Yes, Texan, there is an International Bacon Day – and we reckon this mid-day fête at Swoop House is the best way to celebrate it: two weeks early and with chef Dante Hill as the boss of this brunchy wonderment. Mmmmm, listen: pork carnitas in De Nada tortilla cups, wedge salad (with bacon bits, blue cheese dressing, and cracklin' cornbread with whiskey apple butter), eggs benedict (with brabant potatoes on the side), and a dessert called Elvis Presley Parfait: brûléed bananas with peanut butter mousse, candied bacon, and fresh whipped cream. Sat., Aug. 20, 11am. (2022) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $40. 2dine4.com

Sunday 21

YASSS QUEEN ICE CREAM SOCIAL You know that Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Emmer & Rye and Canje fame is unmatched when it comes to creating dessert dishes, right? And you definitely know how damned hot it is right now. Reckon you'll love an afternoon showcasing the acclaimed chef's cold and creamy confections during a Pride celebration that includes drag performances by Louisianna Purchase and Chique Fil-Atio. Sun., Aug. 21, noon-3pm. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. emmerandrye.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com