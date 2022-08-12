Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of August 11, 2022

Fareground Food & Wine Festival

Saturday 13

FAREGROUND FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL That elegant oasis of noms and mixology in the heart of Downtown Austin brings us, on the second Saturday of each month of this blazing summer, even more reason to visit: Starting at 4pm, check in at the elegant Ellis bar to receive your event passport. Explore Fareground and collect a passport stamp at each vendor counter to receive a total of ten specialty and classic bites from their award-winning cohorts – and featured wines from DRINK and Ellis. Sat., Aug. 13, 4-8pm Fareground, 111 Congress, 512/465-2107. $45. faregroundaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

