Tito’s Latest Product Is an Empty Can

Inspired by the glut of spiked seltzers on grocery and package store shelves, Tito's would like to remind you that they are in the business of vodka and vodka only, thank you very much.

To that end, they bring you Tito's in a Can, a 16-ounce, double-steel-walled, insulated, refillable can with nothing in it but potential.

That's right – for $20, you can be the proud owner of a can! While the idea behind the product, according to Taylor Berry, Tito's vice president of brand marketing, is to give consumers control over their own seltzers – indeed, you can put vodka and other mixers in there (like sparkling water and lime juice!). The possibilities are endless. There are recipes on the side of the can, or you can take it to work with your coffee in it for office yuks! Use it as a pen holder! Hide your cash in it and stash it in your freezer in case of emergency! Put your weed in there.

Tito's in a Can is available, fittingly, at titosinacan.com or at the Love, Tito's store at 215 Lavaca. All net proceeds go to the customer's choice of nonprofit, which can be selected at checkout. Tito's current nonprofit beneficiaries are Accion Opportunity Fund, American Farmland Trust, Emancipet, Hire Heroes USA, and Meals on Wheels America.