Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 4

DESERT DOOR: MARGARITA COMPETITION We heralded Desert Door's Margarita Madness cocktail competition a couple of weeks ago, and now here it comes: The first weekend of locals vying for top honors with their best margarita recipe featuring that delicate yet powerful spirit called sotol. Note: These bracketed battles continue throughout August, and the two final champions will be added to the permanent DD drinks menu. Round 1: Aug. 4-7, round 2: Aug. 11-14, 3-9pm; round 3: Aug. 18-21, 3-9pm; round 4: Aug. 25-28, 3-9pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $18-65. www.desertdoor.com

ZAZA'S COCKTAIL SHOWDOWN That snazzy Hotel ZaZa's gathered a talented group of local mixologists to compete to see who can make the best summer cocktail with a selection of top-shelf spirits. (Because, yeah – this summer, especially? We're def gonna need the best.) The combatants: Erik Puryear from Blue Lacey (with Patron); Tyler Wilson from Launderette (with Bacardi Rum); Issac Ofrigor from Drink Well (with Grey Goose Essences); Wyn Vida from the Diner Bar (with Grey Goose); Veronica Flores from Wax Myrtle's (with Angel's Envy); Jake Finley from Clive Bar (with Santa Teresa 1796); and ZaZa's own Demetrius Thomas (with Bombay Sapphire). You'll vote; the panel of judges will vote; and together you'll drink your way to choosing a champion – right there, poolside, in one of Downtown's coolest nightspots. Bonus: All ticket proceeds benefit Central Texas Food Bank. Thu., Aug. 4, 6-8pm. (2022) Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $25. hotelzaza.com

Saturday 6

BANGER'S HANG 10TH ANNIVERSARY LUAU After 10 years of sausage, beer, and good times, Banger's is throwing this anniversary shindig with a whole hog barbecue, smoked wild boar sausages, Spam sliders, an epic lineup of beer collaborations (with 10 local breweries!), and some heavy barrels from their cellar. This looooong party is gonna be a brew-fueled, live music-rocked, pork-powered and eminently memorable day and night of Hawaiian-flavored camaraderie. Sat., Aug. 6, 11am-12mid Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com

BLUE NORTHER: SECOND BIRTHDAY PARTY Local hard seltzer company Blue Norther is celebrating this second their tasting room in The Yard at St. Elmo, and a ticket to the party brings you open drinks all night, live music from Nether Hour and the Paul Val Band, flash tattoos, and games of Frick Frack Blackjack among other gambits of fizztastic fun. Sat., Aug. 6, 8:30pm-12:30am Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, 440 E. St. Elmo. $35-45. drinkbluenorther.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com