Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of July 28, 2022

Antonelli's: Free Cheese Week

Thursday 28

ANTONELLI'S: FREE CHEESE WEEK Yes, for real: Free cheese from the best cheese shop in the city! The first 50 people in line at Antonelli's each day – and there are two more days to go in this week – will get a free wedge of cheese. What's coming up: Seascape from Central Coast Creamery (Thursday); and cave-aged Marisa from Carr Valley Cheese (Friday). Hell, we were all gonna have breakfast at Julio's next door, anyway, right? Through July 29 Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. antonellischeese.com

Friday 29

Saturday 30

BAKERS AGAINST ABORTION BANS: BAKE SALE This is a nonpartisan community event intended to raise awareness and funds for abortion access, featuring baked goods (sweet and savory) created by some of the finest chefs in Austin. Also, yard games, a live DJ, and an opportunity to update your voter registration or register for the first time. Sat., July 30, 11am-4pm. 2200 S. Lamar. bakersagainstracism.com

Tuesday 2

SUERTE X TATSU-YA: TAQUERO TAKEOVER You know how, once a month, that much-lauded chef Fermín Núñez invites some other culinary badass into his kitchen at Suerte to create a unique taco that's available for one night and dine-in only? Well, here's August, comin' at ya with guest chef Dylan Salisbury of Tatsu-Ya serving up serving a Smoked Kalua Pork Taco with Tiki XO sauce and avocado salsa. Bonus: Proceeds go to Austin Pets Alive! Tue., Aug. 2, Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. suerteatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

