Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

HOTEL GRANDUCA: SUMMER SARDINIAN LONG TABLE If you haven't yet experienced the elegant deliciousness of the Hotel Granduca's Long Table series, here's your chance, featuring a feast of cuisine that celebrates the coast of Italy: pan-fried scallops, domestic lamb chops, grilled asparagus, roasted summer vegetables, and more – with a sumptuous cappuccino cake for dessert. Right there on the forested western edge of Austin, it's like taking a holiday abroad, but without all the hassle of travel. Note: Wine pairings available. Thu., July 21, 5:30pm. (2022) Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $95. granducaaustin.com

Saturday 23

GARRISON BROTHERS: GUADALUPE 2022 RELEASE Jefe grande Dan Garrison, master distiller Donnis Todd, and the Garrison Brothers crew are going to host a drive-through event (first come, first served!) to release a thousand bottles of their Guadalupe 2022 expression. Yes, that's their four-year-old, port cask-finished, Texas straight bourbon that's bottled at 107 proof. (Note: The remaining bottles from this divine batch – around 4,900 of them – will be available all across the country on Aug. 1.) SRP: $149.99. So, if you want to be among the first to partake, citizen, you'll have to hie yourself to Hye on this day. See website for details. Sat., July 23 Garrison Brothers Distillery, 1827 Hye-Albert Rd, Hye, 830/392-0246. garrisonbros.com

HUCKLEBERRY @ STILL AUSTIN: GRAND OPENING Sure, it's also the second anniversary for Davis Turner's seafood-forward emporium on wheels – Congratulations, chef! – but tbh we're more excited to see this eatery firmly ensconced in the courtyard of Still Austin, where the partnership of highest quality whiskeys and the culinary powerhouse will make an unbeatable combination. For this opening night, Huckleberry will be serving up classic dishes – plus some noms specially curated for the occasion – and the distillery team will reveal a variety of delicious new cocktails. Expect live music, giveaways, swag, and more. Sat., July 23, 6-8pm. (2022) Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. stillaustin.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: NO STRANGERS HERE Join your fellow aficionados of fine gastronomy at 2Dine4 Catering's East Austin bungalow (and its secret garden) for an intimate dinner experience created by the talented chef Dante Hill. The amiable night unfolds with a splendor of drunken tofu dumplings, pork and veggie eggrolls, black rice onigiri, Indonesian-style pressed sushi, Seoul summer salad, and some incredibly tasty sticky pork ribs – and all of this followed by a dessert of chocolate mochi brownies. Sat., July 23, 7pm. (2022) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $70 ($110, with wine pairings by certified wine educator Greg Randle). 2dine4.com

TIKI TATSU-YA X HOWLER BROS: LAUNCH LUAU Austin's world-renowned temple of tikiness has teamed with outdoor apparel company Howler Brothers to create a limited-edition line of shirts, hats, pins, patches, and glassware – debuting at this tropical party that’s replete with a luau-style buffet, event-specific cocktails by Cory Starr, and much swag for all. Sat.-Sun., July 23-24, noon-4pm Tiki Tatsu-ya, 1300 S. Lamar. tiki-tatsuya.com

Sunday 24

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com