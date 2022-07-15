Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Saturday 16

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS SMALL BATCH RELEASE: STRAWBERRY RHUBARB This newest release from the apple-forward refreshment savants will be available on-site at both Eastciders tasting rooms and for to-go growler/crowler purchases. Bonus: Strawberry Rhubarb Cider slushies and live music to fuel the celebration. Sat., July 16, noon. (2022) TIE: Austin Eastciders Barton Springs; Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, Austin Eastciders Barton Springs, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/893-7000; Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, 979 Springdale #130, 512/538-0126. austineastciders.com

JESTER KING SUMMER SESSIONS FEAT. GINA CHAVEZ Queer Latinx pop legend Gina Chavez performs at the Hall at Jester King. Ticket price includes the show, dinner, and an assortment of JK's fave beers as well as seasonal selections. Sat., July 16, 7-11pm. (2022) Jester King Craft Brewery, 13187 Fitzhugh Rd., 512/661-5736. $35-99. jesterkingbrewery.com/summer-sessions

Sunday 17

TRUDY'S DEL MAR: GOAT YOGA & MARGS If you're interested in baby goat snuggles and margaritas, or just looking for a fun way to spend part of your Sunday morning, grab a yoga mat, a camera, and a friend, and enjoy some outdoor goat yoga on the patio at Trudy's. Yes, that yoga's led by a certified instructor (although the goats themselves haven't even been to pre-K), and note: Tickets also include two drinks (either a house margarita, beer, or wine). (And, for ten bucks extra, they'll provide a yoga mat that you can take home.) Also, we're not not going to recommend sticking around for some noms afterward, because we actually love this place's delicious Tex-Mex style. Sun., July 17, 9-10am. Trudy's Del Mar, 1600 S. Congress, 512/447-3905. $35. facebook.com/trudysdelmar

WHOLE FOODS: NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY POP-UP Today at that vibrant spectacle of grocerial might at Sixth and Lamar, the first 500 customers get to experience complimentary servings of Camila McConaughey’s ice cream Taco Sundae creation. Sun., July 17, 1-4pm. Whole Foods Market Downtown, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. wholefoodsmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com