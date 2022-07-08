Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 7

ANI'S DAY & NIGHT: ROSÉ FOR ROE Rest assured: This event is more supreme than any fucked-up court. Your ticket includes access to sips and samples from more than 10 winemakers and distributors from Texas and beyond. Also, there's raffles to be won and a silent auction to bid on, and all the proceeds here – 100% – go to the Lilith Fund. Thu., July 7, 6-9pm. (2022) Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. anisdayandnight.com

MATT'S EL RANCHO: 70TH ANNIVERSARY On July 7, 1952, Matt and Janie Martinez opened the doors of Matt’s El Rancho in a small location on E. First & San Jacinto. Today, their iconic South Lamar location seats nearly 600 and employs more than 200, as they continue to serve the same family recipes that first won them fame. The restaurant is currently owned and operated by Matt and Janie’s daughters – Gloria Reyna, Cecilia Muela, and Cathy Kreitz (and daughter-in-law Estella Martinez) – and they'll be celebrating this auspicious occasion with a live performance by the Austin-based band El Tule. Thu., July 7, 11am-10pm. (2022) Matt's El Rancho, 2613 S. Lamar, 512/462-9333. mattselrancho.com

OTOKO: KAIEKI-RYORI Otoko's chef Yoshi Okai is launching Kaieki-Ryori, a new 12-course omakase experience served only on the first Thursday of every month. The dozen fresh-as-it-gets wonderments are presented, as ever, with consummate skill. First Thursday of each month Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $100. otokoaustin.com

Friday 8

SIDE EYE PIE: OPENING AT MEANWHILE BREWING Chef Tony Curet debuts his new, wood-fired-oven food truck specializing in "weird, wild, and wonderful pizza" at its permanent location. Why is this worthwhile news? Because the pizza's so good. And why is the pizza so good? Well, besides Curet's obvious skills, the dough is created with a blend of flour that includes Texas Red Wheat flour from Barton Springs Mill; all the pies are cooked in the wood-fired oven using local post oak logs; the red sauce is made from Bianco rustic crushed tomatoes from California, all of the meat is Slow Food-approved, and Hi-Fi Mycology and Iron Ox Farms are among chef's other sourcing partners. That's why, pizza lover. Fri., July 8, noon-10pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point, 512/308-3659. instagram.com/sideeyepie_atx/

Saturday 9

FAREGROUND FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL That elegant oasis of noms and mixology in the heart of Downtown Austin brings us, on the second Saturday of each month of this blazing summer, even more reason to visit: Starting at 4pm, check in at the elegant Ellis bar to receive your event passport. Explore Fareground and collect a passport stamp at each vendor counter to receive a total of ten specialty and classic bites from their award-winning cohorts – and featured wines from DRINK and Ellis. Sat., July 9, 4-8pm Fareground, 111 Congress, 512/465-2107. $45. faregroundaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

HI SIGN BREWING: TAPROOM GRAND OPENING The brewmongers at Hi Sign Brewing welcome one and all to the grand opening of their new 13,000-square-foot taproom and production facility in East Austin, revealing an updated logo and can designs alongside two seasonal summer beers and one permanent addition to their core lineup of craft beers. Now that's the way to celebrate a fifth anniversary, tell you what! Bonus: The Burro Cheese Kitchen food truck begins its onsite residency – and DJ Stefon Osea spins the tastiest tunes (from 6-10pm). Sat., July 9, noon-10pm. Hi Sign Brewing, 730 Shady, 512/432-5144. hisignbrewing.com

ICE CREAM SOCIAL This afternoon celebration of the sweet and creamy highlights the unique flavors of Central Market's small-batch ice cream and tasty treats, featuring samples from such companies as High Point Creamery, Eiskaffee, Noona's, Ample Hills Creamery, and more. And of course there are plenty of sales specials, too, the better to stock your dessert freezer in a budget-friendly way. Sat., July 9, 2-4pm. Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. centralmarket.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: ISLAND DELIGHTS 2Dine4 Catering's chef Brandon Hanna brings the best of island-based cuisine to the elegant setting of Swoop House for this Saturday night dinner, gracing plates with char-grilled oysters in herbed butter, succulent crab cakes, pan-seared red snapper (with coconut kaffir lime black rice, smoked baby bok choy, and Nam Jim sauce), and key lime pie for dessert. Pro tip: Wine pairings curated by Greg Randle are an extra any true oenophile will appreciate. Sat., July 9, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $70. 2dine4.com

Sunday 10

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Monday 11

GARBO'S FUNDRAISER FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster is usually closed on Mondays, yes. But they'll be open this Monday to host a fundraiser in support of women's reproductive healthcare. This event will be staffed by the owners and volunteers, who will be serving their popular fish-and-chips entree (starting at 11:00am and ending when they sell out), with 100% of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Mon., July 11, 11am until sold out Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster, 12709 N. MoPac, 512/387-1328. garboslobsteratx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com