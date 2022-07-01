Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

FOURTH OF JULY: LORO'S TAKEAWAY MEAL PACK Why is Loro's takeaway meal pack a great idea even if you're not going to use it for an actual picnic-in-the-park? Because the tasty deal is anchored by a rack of ribs – and these Asian-smokehouse experts do 'em up so moist and tender that, mmmmmmm, wow, that's why. The convenient pack also comes with two sides – choose among snap peas, sweet corn, cabbage salad, tomato cucumber salad, crispy potatoes – and coconut-scented rice and two cookies. Note: They're taking pre-order now for pick-up on July 4th, beginning at noon. Loro, 2115 S. Lamar, 512/916-4858. $55 (feeds two). loroeats.com

FOURTH OF JULY: LUTIE'S X LEROY & LEWIS The culinary wizards of Lutie’s and LeRoy and Lewis are welcoming the public (that's you, citizen!) for a celebratory evening of barbecue, cocktails, lawn games, and more at the restaurant and adjoining picturesque gardens. This evening features smoked meats from the L&L pitmasters along with tasty sides and desserts from the Lutie’s Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu. Bonus: After-hours cocktails and an all-vinyl set by DJ Clemente Castillo. Sun., July 3, 6-9pm. Lutie's, 4100 Red River St., 512/675-2517. $100. luties.com

FOURTH OF JULY: SALT & TIME SPECIALS More than just a butcher shop – but, oh, what a butcher shop! This is a great place to get your burger and hot dog buns, ketchup, beer mustard, pickles, cold corn & bean salad, potato salad, and more. Sure, you might be heading over for those Salt & Time specialty burger patties – beef, cheese, and bacon! Mediterranean lamb! chicken, zucchini, and mushroom! – but you can also take care of your entire grocery list in one trip. Salt & Time Cafe, 422 W. Fifth, 512/502-5027. saltandtimecafe.com

FOURTH OF JULY: SWEET & SAVORY TINY PIES Is there a single holiday that goes by without the folks at Tiny Pies baking up a plethora of relevantly themed delicacies? Doesn't seem like it, and we reckon that's a True Good Thing – because these li'l comestibles are perfect for celebrating with. Especially, for the Fourth, the Star Hand Pies Six-Pack: three cherry-filled star-shaped pies and three Texas blueberry star-shaped pies. (They're offering a variety of Not-So-Tiny pies, too; see photo for that pretty baby.) Savory bonus: The Cheeseburger Hand Pies Six-Pack features cheesy beef filling with roasted potatoes and onion seasoned with garlic, Worcestershire sauce. and mustard powder. Note: pre-order online now for pick up on July 1-4. Prices vary. tinypies.com

GARBO'S FOURTH OF JULY LOBSTER BOIL SUPPER Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with a three-course feast at Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster, supercharged with live music by the Bruce Smith Band. The first course starts you off with a mixed-greens salad; the second course reveals a whole lobster just for you – with shrimp, clams, and steamed potatoes and corn; and the dessert course sweetens the meal's finale with a mini key lime pie. You know this evening'll be more memorable than losing your virginity in an abandoned crab shack near Cape Cod, citizen! Recommended: Make those reservations while you can. Sun., July 3, seatings at 5 & 7pm Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster, 12709 N. MoPac, 512/387-1328. $120. garboslobsteratx.com

GARRISON BROTHERS BOURBON BRAWL Bourbon-wielding bartenders have been battling for months across the nation, and now the best of them – finalists from all over the USA – will compete for the grand prize of $10,000 and a barrel of Garrison Brothers’ finest at this annual Brawl, dazzling the Fair Market hall with an evening of cocktails, whiskey samples, and tasty hors d’oeuvres as Ryan Smith from Houston, Graham Comstock from Tampa, Albert Pero from New York, Zachary MacMahon from Chicago, and California’s Rachel Keeney duke it out boozewise for top mixological glory. Thu., June 30, 6-10pm. (2022) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $30. garrisonbrothers.com

Friday 1

Saturday 2

DO GOOD DOGS: FREE IN YOUR PARKS Say what, precisely? Say, Applegate – those purveyors of the first nationally available hot dogs made with beef raised with land-regenerative practices – is popping up in Austin to celebrate Independence Day weekend with, oh, lots of hot dogs. They'll be on the holiday prowl, surprising unsuspecting park-goers barbecuing on public grills across Austin – at Zilker Park and Deep Eddy, among others – providing everything they need for an epic feast: free Do Good Dog hot dogs, Primal Kitchen condiments, Spindrift seltzers, and more. Just so you know, grillmaster, mmmkay? Sat., July 2 applegate.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

PARTY IN THE USA DRAG NIGHT Get cheesy (or faux-cheesy) at Rebel Cheese's drag b-day party for the USA, hosted by Xtra and Kiki Divine. Plus: special guests Lala Uchis and Natalie Monáe Hole, and tunes by the Underground ATX. Sat., July 2, 6:30-8:30pm. (2022) Rebel Cheese, 2200 Aldrich #120, 512/382-0048. fb.com/rebelcheese/

Sunday 3

CARPENTER HOTEL: BBQ POOL PARTY Here's a classic backyard barbecue for the July 4th weekend – with freshly grilled eats, pool access, and live entertainment from Aaron Stephens. Eats, did we say? How about a barbecue plate from Carpenters Hall, including Korobuta hot dogs, backyard chicken wings with hoja santa ranch, fresh fruit and coleslaw, and ash-roasted veggies with chermoula. Mmmm, this'll put you in some high summer spirits, alright. Sun., July 3, 1-6pm. Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. $55. carpenterhotel.com

Monday 4

FREE CORVID SOUFFLÉ Yes, it's our daily special, served up gratis to star-chambered citizens everywhere! Because, if there's any real justice in this world, eventually the SCOTUS will eat so much crow that they'll never again make a judgment as hideous and death-affirming as the rescinding of Roe v. Wade. supremecourt.gov

LAUNDERETTE: LOBSTER & FRIENDS SEAFOOD BOIL Mmmmmmm, now this lobster boil happens on the actual holiday and celebrates so deliciously with an afternoon of lobster, shrimp, clams, sausage, corn & potatoes, family-style sides, and special desserts. This Eastside joint's renowned for food that is *chef's kiss* no matter what's a-cookin' in their kitchen; reckon this fourth annual seafood spectacular will be as pleasing as well-informed patriotism in the hearts of a caring democracy. Mon., July 4, noon-6pm. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $85. launderetteaustin.com

Tuesday 5

SUERTE: FIERY TALON TAQUERA TAKEOVER Suerte hosts chefs Amanda Turner of Olamaie and Daniel Ohly from the Fiery Talon for the July Taquera Takeover, featuring a fried chicken taco with a spicy buttermilk dredge, chicken thigh, panko, and chili oil – offered in two versions: the regular and the Phoenix. The hotter version (that Phoenix) is dipped in a blend of chili oil and hot sauce, with shaved red cabbage, curry aioli, and pickled jalapenos, all wrapped in a famous Suerte tortilla and served with a tiny bottle of Fiery Talon hot sauce (the Elixir of the Phoenix) on the side. Note: Half the proceeds from this event go to Jane's Due Process. Tue., July 5, Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. www.suerteatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com