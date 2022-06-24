Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 23

BANGER'S RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, lords and ladies, knight and princesses, scoundrels and good people all! Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden – already the culinary pride of Rainey Street – takes a deep dive into the past for a long weekend feast of fantastic sights, sounds, and flavors. Turkey legs! Fried dragon bites! (That's fresh alligator all batter-fried with bacon, yo.) The Royal Sausage Platter! (A 12-ounce sausage "of peppered bovine and swine, with grilled flatbread, house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard, and garlic aïoli.) And of course many meads from Meridian Hive, a plethora of local ciders, ales and such from across the pond, and more. Time to get your 14th-century party on, citizen! June 23-26 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET PRIDE CLASSES: VIRGINIA WILLIS As part of Central Market's Pride virtual cooking classes, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and television personality Virginia Willis will teach you how to make stuffed chicken breasts with chevre and spinach, tomato and walnut salad, and peaches and cream with almond cookies. Thu., June 23, 6-7:30pm. (2022) Virtual. centralmarket.com

Friday 24

BANGER'S RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, lords and ladies, knight and princesses, scoundrels and good people all! Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden – already the culinary pride of Rainey Street – takes a deep dive into the past for a long weekend feast of fantastic sights, sounds, and flavors. Turkey legs! Fried dragon bites! (That's fresh alligator all batter-fried with bacon, yo.) The Royal Sausage Platter! (A 12-ounce sausage "of peppered bovine and swine, with grilled flatbread, house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard, and garlic aïoli.) And of course many meads from Meridian Hive, a plethora of local ciders, ales and such from across the pond, and more. Time to get your 14th-century party on, citizen! June 23-26 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

Saturday 25

BANGER'S RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, lords and ladies, knight and princesses, scoundrels and good people all! Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden – already the culinary pride of Rainey Street – takes a deep dive into the past for a long weekend feast of fantastic sights, sounds, and flavors. Turkey legs! Fried dragon bites! (That's fresh alligator all batter-fried with bacon, yo.) The Royal Sausage Platter! (A 12-ounce sausage "of peppered bovine and swine, with grilled flatbread, house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard, and garlic aïoli.) And of course many meads from Meridian Hive, a plethora of local ciders, ales and such from across the pond, and more. Time to get your 14th-century party on, citizen! June 23-26 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

CROWN & ANCHOR 35TH ANNIVERSARY That campus-based bastion of relaxation and youthful indiscretion … that local epicenter of camaraderie and enhanced hydration … yes, the Crown & Anchor's turning 35 – and celebrating with a full day of fun, featuring pop-ups from Austin Humane Society (adopt 'em all, from noon-3pm), Clown Dog Bike Shop (get your favorite boneshaker scrubbed clean), Amy's Ice Creams, and of course the usual great burgers, cold beers, and good times. Sat., June 25, 11am-until way after midnight Crown & Anchor Pub, 2911 San Jacinto, 512/322-9168. www.crownandanchorpub.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

STILL AUSTIN: PRIDE POP-UP Still Austin, those hometown heroes of excellent whiskey, celebrates Pride Month this Saturday – partnering with the Austin Flea LGBTQ market to showcase more than two dozen vendors from around town (for instance: Litty Bean, Night Moves Vintage, Lollies by Leah, Cucubano,) and drag performances by Senator Colleen DeForrest, tunes by DJ Jenny Hoysten, and live music from Susannah Joffe and her band. Bonus: That famed Huckleberry food truck will be on-site with its Gulf Coast-inspired comfort food. And: A percentage of cocktail sales will benefit Equality Texas. Sat., June 25, noon-8pm Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. Free. www.stillaustin.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: AEGEAN DELIGHTS Chef Dante Hill, who's previously wowed 'em at Relais de Paris Beverly Hills and Roy Choi’s Aframe, brings his best Mediterranean moves to this intimate dining experience in 2Dine4's East Austin bungalow. It'll be an evening of emerald falafels, grilled chicken shawarma, spanakopita, lamb & beef meatballs with labneh, kale & couscous salad, Texas Gulf fish roasted in grape leaves, and you'll be surprised by the more childhood-familiar dessert that puts the finishing touch on this fine feast. Note: You can even, if you're a true oenophile, upgrade the experience with pairings by 2Dine4's certified wine educator Greg Randle. Sat., June 25, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. 2dine4.com

Sunday 26

BANGER'S RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, lords and ladies, knight and princesses, scoundrels and good people all! Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden – already the culinary pride of Rainey Street – takes a deep dive into the past for a long weekend feast of fantastic sights, sounds, and flavors. Turkey legs! Fried dragon bites! (That's fresh alligator all batter-fried with bacon, yo.) The Royal Sausage Platter! (A 12-ounce sausage "of peppered bovine and swine, with grilled flatbread, house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard, and garlic aïoli.) And of course many meads from Meridian Hive, a plethora of local ciders, ales and such from across the pond, and more. Time to get your 14th-century party on, citizen! June 23-26 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com