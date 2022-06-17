Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

FARMHOUSE DELIVERY: FATHER'S DAY TO YOUR DOOR One of our favorite businesses in this growing city, Farmhouse has just opened their Father’s Day shop with an abundance of dad-inspired delicacies. Surprise him with French toast and bacon for breakfast-in-bed, or treat him to a rejuvenating Epsom salt soak, or fête him with sumptuous steaks, or perfect pork chops, or buttery lobster tails, or a ruby red trout, or – ah, hell, these farm-forward folks have just about everything a paterfamilias could want. Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

FATHER'S DAY CUPCAKES You have a father who loves cupcakes? Then The Cupcake Bar will set him up right, with a variety of affordable Father's Day packages – a cupcake six-pack, a "Smoky" whiskey-enhancing gift box, an anthology of dad jokes, and more – made fresh, delivered on time, and replete with all the confectionary goodness to make a family man smile. Mon., June 13 - Thu., June 16, (2022) Cupcake Bar, 7801 N. Lamar, 512/903-0187. thecupcakebar.com

FRUITFUL COMMONS: GOODNESS FROM THE GARDEN Celebrate the second anniversary of the Fruitful Commons – a nonprofit that provides support to community gardeners in Austin – at this sociable evening where you'll enjoy live music, tasty bites and craft drinks from fresh from local gardens, and can meet the folks inspired by (and running) community gardens and grassroots urban agriculture. Thu., June 16, 5:30-8pm. (2022) Draylen Mason Studio, 41 Navasota. $70. fruitfulcommons.org

SALT & TIME: COOKOUT COMBO PACK So maybe the old man would like to flex his legendary King of the Grill aspect on his day of days? This baller pack from the mighty mavens of meat feeds 3-5 people and will only be available for pre-order. Wings, beef kebabs, chicken thighs, pork rib chop, Franklin BBQ briquets, housemade marinade, hardcore carnivore spices – is your mouth watering yet? Will your dad be getting a little too flashy with those metal tongs? Does America get any better than this, citizen? Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. $125. saltandtime.com

SNAP KITCHEN: FATHER'S DAY BBQ BUNDLE It's easy to show your ol' Dad some love this year: Stop by your neighborhood Snap Kitchen (or place an order for delivery) from June 14-19 for the Father’s Day BBQ Bundle that includes peach barbecue brisket, bacon-cheddar-egg bites, and a chocolate brownie. Tue., June 14 - Sun., June 19, Various locations. local.snapkitchen.com

SWOOP HOUSE: FATHER'S DAY BRUNCH Here's an excellent choice for this paterfamilias-celebrating day: Live music in the garden, inflatable water slide for kids under 12, and all-you-can-eat for Dad, featuring a fine buffet served up by Sawyer & Co. and De Nada Cantina. How's a meal of shrimp remoulade, barbacoa eggs benedict, scrambled eggs (with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and pepper jack cheese), al pastor tacos, fried chicken tenders, summer fruit salad, biscuits with fresh jam, and more – how's that sound? Answer: Delicious enough for any father. Sun., June 19, 11am-2pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $50 ($20, kids). 2dine4.com

WHISKEY DINNER AT HOTEL GRANDUCA Here’s a whiskey-paired dinner just before Father's Day, featuring Visconti Ristorante's maple-lacquered dart quail, smoked short rib with shrimp, gouda dauphinoise potatoes, and vanilla bourbon mousse cake for dessert. And the generous whiskey pourings will be provided by the Hill Country bourbon savants of Milam & Greene. This is an excellent gift for a man who enjoys a good bourbon, we reckon; this is a good family gathering opportunity to kick off a weekend for your paterfamilias. Thu., June 16, 5:30pm. (2022) Visconti Ristorante, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., Bldg. B, 512/306-6400. $95. granducaaustin.com

Friday 17

CENTRAL MARKET PRIDE CLASSES: ERIC KIM As part of Central Market's Pride virtual cooking classes, The New York Times staff writer and author of Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home Eric Kim teaches you how to make cheesy corn & ranch pizza with black pepper honey and gochujang chocolate lava cakes. Fri., June 17, 6-7:30pm. (2022) Virtual. centralmarket.com

TARE X LEROY & LEWIS: BARBECUE OMAKASE In which chefs Michael Carranza and Evan LeRoy present an 11-course menu at Texas Sake Company in The Yard, an evening that showcases grilled and smoked meats with Asian-inspired ingredients. Expect bites like beef tongue nigiri, pork brisket spring roll, a barbecue drippings ice cream, and more. Do we need to say "barbecue drippings ice cream" again, or have you already made reservations? Wed., June 29: Seatings at 6 & 8:30pm Texas Saké Company, 5501 N. Lamar. $250. tareaustin.com

Saturday 18

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS: CHILI LIME WATERMELON RELEASE Recommendation: Head over to the Collaboratory to get a first taste of Austin Eastciders' new summer release, smack in the middle of a Texas afternoon replete with live music and much cidery fun. Note: The new flavor will be available for on-site swigging and to-go purchases – while supplies last. Sat., June 18, noon-4pm Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, 979 Springdale #130, 512/538-0126. austineastciders.com/pages/tap-room

FAREGROUND: BBQ, BOURBON, AND BURGERS Idea: Celebrate your dad on the Saturday right before Father’s Day – at Fareground's elegant outpost in the heart of Downtown, where they're offering a day full of grilling and chilling, with bourbon and whiskey tastings at Ellis and fresh-made burgers with all the fixings. Sat., June 18, noon-4pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

SOUL FOOD TRUCK FEST Lots of live music, too, at this Huston-Tillotson-based Juneteenth celebration – but there'll also be a plethora of culinary vehicles for feasting from: Fat Ho Burger, Octavia's Buz Hut, South African Food Affair, Ike N Aves, Cranky Granny, Sweeter Than Sour, and more, with some of the tastiest noms around and live cooking demos throughout the day. Sat., June 18, 11am-7pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $15-75. soulfoodtruckfest.com

Sunday 19

FATHER'S DAY HOG & GOAT ROAST Treat your father to a day of delicious food, great wine, and plenty of family fun at William Chris Vineyards in the Hill Country. There'll be yard games (listen: laser skeet shooting) and a petting zoo – and a scavenger hunt just for the kids – and live music by the Emily Herring Band, to accompany the venue's famous roasted goat and hog and all the yummy fixin's. Sun., June 19, 11am-3pm. William Chris Vineyards, 10352 U.S. Hwy 290, Hye, 830/998-7654. $50. williamchriswines.com

FATHER'S DAY MARTINIS AT THE ROOSEVELT ROOM Double bonus! National Martini Day and Father’s Day fall on the same day this year, and so the Roosevelt Room is encouraging citizens to bring their fathers and father-like figures by the bar to try one of the top-rated martinis in Austin. Pro tip: The martinis are just the obvious topical example; everything about the Roosevelt is of the highest quality. Sun., June 19, Roosevelt Room, 307-B W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. therooseveltroomatx.com

FATHER'S DAY SURF & TURF AT TLC Reckon you can get this deal for yourself, too, but it's available (all day long) on Sunday, June 19, because it's supposed to be for your Pops, kid: When you purchase TLC’s Cowboy Ribeye (that's a 22-ounce grilled Linz Heritage bone-in steak), you'll get a complimentary 8-ounce lobster tail along with it. And that also comes with roasted-garlic-and-rosemary mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, yes. It is, we mean, a real decent meal. Sun., June 19, TLC Austin, 1100 S. Lamar #1150, 512/580-0971. tlcaustin.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

TRULUCK'S: FATHER'S DAY DINNER In addition to their usual elevated menu of seafood and steak, Truluck's will showcase the following entree for Father's Day: Tenderloin medallions with Maine lobster Oscar and smoked salmon with a twice-baked potato. Mmmmm, you have a father worthy of this meal? Then you're both lucky; but do call for reservations. Sun., June 19, 4:30-9pm TIE: Truluck's; Truluck's, Truluck's, 400 Colorado, 512/482-9000; Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000, 512/794-8300. $125. trulucks.com

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com