Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES: JOE YONAN Central Market is celebrating Pride Month with this series of live online cooking classes featuring notable LGBTQ chefs. This week brings James Beard Award-winner (and The Washington Post Food and Dining editor) Joe Yonan, who will teach summery, vegetable-forward dishes like asparagus with crispy ginger and garlic, ceci e pepe (a cheese-less cacio e pepe), and no-bake chocolate oat cookies. Thu., June 9, 6-7:30pm. (2022) centralmarket.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Friday 10

FARMHOUSE DELIVERY: FATHER'S DAY TO YOUR DOOR One of our favorite businesses in this growing city, Farmhouse has just opened their Father’s Day shop with an abundance of dad-inspired delicacies. Surprise him with French toast and bacon for breakfast-in-bed, or treat him to a rejuvenating Epsom salt soak, or fête him with sumptuous steaks, or perfect pork chops, or buttery lobster tails, or a ruby red trout, or – ah, hell, these farm-forward folks have just about everything a paterfamilias could want. Fri., June 10 - Thu., June 16, Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

Saturday 11

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 12

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

PICNIC FOR UKRAINIAN CHILDREN Bring the family for an afternoon in the Hill Country in support of the children of Ukraine – with tasty noms, activities for kids from the Toybrary, and live music. Les Dames d'Escoffier Austin has organized this unique fundraiser wherein you may pre-purchase picnic baskets packed with local, high-quality goodies, then enjoy the day at Vista. Proceeds go to a children's hospital in Kyiv. Sun., June 12, 2-5pm. Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. $75. vistabrewingtx.com

Monday 13

Tuesday 14

SNAP KITCHEN: FATHER'S DAY BBQ BUNDLE It's easy to show your ol' Dad some love this year: Stop by your neighborhood Snap Kitchen (or place an order for delivery) from June 14-19 for the Father’s Day BBQ Bundle that includes peach barbecue brisket, bacon-cheddar-egg bites, and a chocolate brownie. Tue., June 14 - Sun., June 19, Various locations. local.snapkitchen.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com