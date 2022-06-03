Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 2

DE NADA CANTINA: ANNIVERSARY ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR Well, sure, when we turned one year old, we also celebrated with an all-day happy hour. But we were more about naps and strained carrots back then, tbh, whereas De Nada Cantina, that Eastside bastion of taco-forward deliciousness, will be featuring their usual happy hour food-and-drink specials nonstop – from 11am to 10pm. And if you know Thu., June 2, 11am-10pm De Nada Cantina, 4715 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/615-3555. denadacantina.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

OTOKO: KAIEKI-RYORI Otoko's chef Yoshi Okai is launching Kaieki-Ryori, a new 12-course omakase experience served only on the first Thursday of every month. The dozen fresh-as-it-gets wonderments are presented, as ever, with consummate skill. First Thursday of each month Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $100. otokoaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Friday 3

STILL AUSTIN WHISKEY: HUCKLEBERRY POP-UP So, yeah, we did mention – in that recent cover story about The Yard on St. Elmo – how Still Austin is trying out different culinary concepts for their lovely courtyard, to maybe eventually settle on one to stick with for a while? Don't know if this indicates anything, but Davis Turner's Huckleberry crew will be at the Still this weekend, serving up their popular crab quesadillas, pimento cheese sandwiches, smash burgers, ceviche, and other favorites. Perfect foods to complement a whiskey cocktail, we say. Crab quesadillas and an expertly mixed Old Fashioned? Yes, please, we say. Fri.-Sat., June 3 & 4, noon-7pm Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. stillaustin.com

Saturday 4

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 5

LA CONDESA: DRAG BRUNCH La Condesa's heralding this as "All Tequila, All Shade," but you just know there's gonna be some incredibly Mexilicious noms served up alongside the cocktails and queenly exuberance this coming Sunday, too. As sure as we almost made ourselves cringe by using the term "Mexilicious," this'll be a fine gustatory gig hosted by Austin's own Ritzy Bitz, presented by Tequila Tromba and Alkkemist Gin, with music from DJ Eriq Stylez – and a portion of the proceeds going to The Trevor Project. Sun., June 5, 11am. La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. $25. lacondesa.com/austin

WFF: TOAST OF TEXAS The Wine & Food Foundation's Toast of Texas is back and showcasing more wineries than ever, the popular sip-and-stroll-style event featuring three (air-conditioned!) tasting rooms with 30 different wineries represented, catering from Slab BBQ and Mi Paella, and one hell of a posh silent auction. (You might have missed that recent Texas Wine Auction debut, more's the pity, but now here's your next chance to sample some of the best.) Sun., June 5, 2-4:30pm. Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road. $85. winefoodfoundation.org

Monday 6

Tuesday 7

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com