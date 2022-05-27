Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 26

AAPI FEST AT AUSTIN BOULDERING PROJECT The Austin Bouldering Project is partnering with Austin Food Adventures to host an Asian American & Pacific Islander fest featuring food from eight local vendors including Steamies and Penang Shack, art and other goods from local artists, a lion dance, yoga, and a short film. Thu., May 26, 11am-5pm. (2022) Austin Bouldering Project, 979 Springdale #150, 512/645-4633. austinboulderingproject.com

EXPLORER SERIES RELEASE: THIRD COAST This event debuts the latest in Desert Door's "Explorer Series" of expressions: Third Coast. It's their signature (read: excellent) sotol, finished in Jamaican rum casks, ready to supercharge a weekend of leisure on some sun-dappled tropical beach – or, at the very least, this Thursday afternoon party of tiki-inspired cocktails, live music, and mouthwatering mollusks from Austin Oyster Co. Thu., May 26, 3:30-6pm. (2022) Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. Prices vary. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

HOT LUCK FESTIVAL How can we not at least mention this Memorial Day weekend's triumphant return of the city's premiere food-and-music festival? Even though we've already promoted the hell out of the glorious, live-fire-forward thing and it's likely sold out by this point? Cheers, Aaron and James and Mike! May 26-29 Prices vary. hotluckfest.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Friday 27

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Here come three days of historically heralded Hellenic celebration, featuring live music (the band Toureki, no less – direct from Greece), dance presentations, and of course a delicious plethora of food, food, food: gyros, pastitsio, spanakopita, tyropites, moussaka, dolmades, baklava, and more. Everyone's invited, and we reckon it'll be more fun than a squad of off-duty Evzones on a Metaxa bender. May 27-29. Fri.-Sat., 11am-10pm; Sun., noon-10pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. $5 (free for military, first responders, and ages 10 and younger). austingreekfestival.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

HOT LUCK FESTIVAL How can we not at least mention this Memorial Day weekend's triumphant return of the city's premiere food-and-music festival? Even though we've already promoted the hell out of the glorious, live-fire-forward thing and it's likely sold out by this point? Cheers, Aaron and James and Mike! May 26-29 Prices vary. hotluckfest.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Saturday 28

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Here come three days of historically heralded Hellenic celebration, featuring live music (the band Toureki, no less – direct from Greece), dance presentations, and of course a delicious plethora of food, food, food: gyros, pastitsio, spanakopita, tyropites, moussaka, dolmades, baklava, and more. Everyone's invited, and we reckon it'll be more fun than a squad of off-duty Evzones on a Metaxa bender. May 27-29. Fri.-Sat., 11am-10pm; Sun., noon-10pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. $5 (free for military, first responders, and ages 10 and younger). austingreekfestival.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

HOT LUCK FESTIVAL How can we not at least mention this Memorial Day weekend's triumphant return of the city's premiere food-and-music festival? Even though we've already promoted the hell out of the glorious, live-fire-forward thing and it's likely sold out by this point? Cheers, Aaron and James and Mike! May 26-29 Prices vary. hotluckfest.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Sunday 29

ATX ASIAN FOOD FEST Find your new favorite restaurant at ATX Asian Food Fest, where you'll be sipping organic lemonade from CITRUS, enjoying Viet street food from Ăn Là Ghiền, chewing on short ribs from Shoyu Sugar, and finishing off with Ube Oreo Banana Pudding from San Marcos’s WEH. All proceeds from the event will benefit local nonprofit Open Eyes Beyond Border, which provides disaster relief, organizes COVID-19 vaccination drives, and hosts community wellness events. Sun., May 29, 11:30am-8:30pm. 5540 N. Lamar. atxasianfoodfest.com

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Here come three days of historically heralded Hellenic celebration, featuring live music (the band Toureki, no less – direct from Greece), dance presentations, and of course a delicious plethora of food, food, food: gyros, pastitsio, spanakopita, tyropites, moussaka, dolmades, baklava, and more. Everyone's invited, and we reckon it'll be more fun than a squad of off-duty Evzones on a Metaxa bender. May 27-29. Fri.-Sat., 11am-10pm; Sun., noon-10pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. $5 (free for military, first responders, and ages 10 and younger). austingreekfestival.com

FIERCE WHISKERS X LORO Fierce Whiskers welcomes Loro's chef de cuisine John Gross for this latest installment of monthly chef dinners – an intimate experience of live-fire cooking and specialty cocktails, with the distillery's beautiful tasting room and lawn as the backdrop. The menu will feature showcases grilled and smoked meats and Southeast Asian and Japanese-inspired ingredients, served family-style: shrimp lettuce cups, grilled NY strip with brisket jus, bone-in pork loin with madras curry and smoked peaches, charred broccolini with walnut bagna cauda and lemon, and more. And of course Fierce Whiskers' finest spirits will enhance the evening. Highly recommended! Sun., May 29, 5 & 7pm Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct, 813/317-5976. $125. fiercewhiskers.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

HOT LUCK FESTIVAL How can we not at least mention this Memorial Day weekend's triumphant return of the city's premiere food-and-music festival? Even though we've already promoted the hell out of the glorious, live-fire-forward thing and it's likely sold out by this point? Cheers, Aaron and James and Mike! May 26-29 Prices vary. hotluckfest.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Monday 30

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Tuesday 31

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com