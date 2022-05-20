The Return of Hot Luck

It's been a rough couple of years, especially for folks in the hospitality business. At this point in this chapter of our shared pandemic reality, we're well aware of the toll it's taken on everyone in the food system, from farmers who lost their wholesale restaurant and market customers when everything shut down, to waiters and bartenders who couldn't make money when restaurants were forced to close and pivot. Not to mention the chefs and restaurant owners who saw their dreams – and financial futures – hanging on the precipice of disaster.

Says Sarah McIntosh, chef-owner of Épicerie, "The pandemic made it super obvious that people in this industry do not have any support systems. It was way more obvious that there are so many people who don't have access to health care and mental health care. Days off, paid vacation, the things that most people have in every industry. It's a massive industry to be so neglected."

What better way to show hospitality workers that they're appreciated than throw them a four-day-long party that raises money to benefit them directly?

McIntosh is one of dozens of chefs participating in this year's Hot Luck festival, the brainchild of Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue), James Moody (Guerrilla Suit and Mohawk owner), and Mike Thelin (Feast Portland co-founder) and the chillaxed younger sibling to the various high-dollar food 'n booze fests around the country. Instead of cooking demonstrations and panels centered on how to invest in the wine industry, Hot Luck offers pizza parties, backyard barbecues, and live-fire events complemented by live music from nationally known DJs to indie rock stalwarts to local post-punk darlings (see sidebar). And it all benefits Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2015 by Houston chef Chris Shepherd to provide monetary, health care, and mental health care support for people employed in the food and beverage industry.

“When Aaron Franklin throws a party and he invites you to make some food, you don’t say no to that. ... If I’m going to take time to step away from the restaurant and do these things, I want to do it for something that I believe can truly make an impact and give back to our community.” – Fermín Núñez, Este

"There's always a crisis in our industry, you always have somebody – a cook, a waiter, a farmer, or dishwasher – who is going to need assistance," says Shepherd. "Whether it be tripping and breaking a leg, mental health, whatever it may be, we need to be there for that." To date, Southern Smoke has granted $10 million in assistance to Texas restaurant workers in crisis, and it's extremely accessible. All workers have to do is complete an online application, show proof of employment via a pay stub or W2, and briefly explain their crisis, from needing help making rent to paying medical bills, or fallout from extreme weather events.

In addition to providing emergency funds to hospitality workers, Southern Smoke's big push right now is to be able to make mental health care available to those same workers and their kids. Partnering with the University of Houston and Mental Health America, Southern Smoke helps connect food industry workers with mental health students who need practicum hours in order to graduate. "It gives our folks in our industry the ability to talk to somebody, and that somebody is learning their job too," Shepherd says. "I want us to be able to offer that nationwide within the next five to seven years. In the next few months, we will be in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, California, and in Texas.

"We understand that there is always a physical crisis," he continues, "but we'll also be able to deal with mental crises to be able to make people whole."

It's with this noble cause in mind that attendees can enjoy three signature events dedicated to food, fun, and friendship. On Thursday, May 26, there's Giddy Up (available only to those who bought the now-sold-out Whole Enchilada ticket), a pizza party in the street outside the Mohawk featuring renowned pizza chef Chris Bianco of Phoenix. Other chefs tending to wood-burning pizza ovens include Fiore Tedesco of L'Oca D'Oro, Mike Diaz of Oseyo, and Fermín Núñez, who'll be repping his soon-to-open Mexican seafood restaurant, Este.

Seafood? At a pizza party?

"When Aaron Franklin throws a party and he invites you to make some food, you don't say no to that," Núñez shrugs. "If I'm going to take time to step away from the restaurant and do these things, I want to do it for something that I believe can truly make an impact and give back to our community."

Friday night heralds Hi, How Are You, a chill backyard hang at Franklin BBQ featuring Franklin (obvi), Shepherd, pastry chef Laura Sawicki, Tyson Cole, and Tavel Bristol-Joseph of the Emmer & Rye group repping his Caribbean concept, Canje.

Says Bristol-Joseph, who will be bringing his restaurant's fiery jerk chicken to the table, "Hot Luck is such a special event for Austin. In the restaurant community, we all look forward to Hot Luck every year. Canje is only eight months old, so we're truly honored to be part of the chef elites who will be there."

Saturday brings Al Fuego, an intimate live fire event for 2,500 guests out at Wild Onion Ranch in Manchaca, featuring heaps of established and well-known chefs like Michael Fojtasek and the Top Chef of Our Hearts, Shota Nakajima, as well as up-and-comers like San Antonio's Nicola Blaque of Jerk Shack and Mi Roti.

"I really like that Aaron invited me to showcase Caribbean food on another national platform," says Blaque. "There's hundreds of islands that make up the Caribbean and a lot of people just don't understand the food, but being at these events helps open people's mind to what Caribbean food is."

Bristol-Joseph concurs: "Kudos to Frank­lin, their whole organization, for looking out into the community and really pushing the diversity in food. I really appreciate that."

Indeed, if you take a look at the lineup of chefs across the Hot Luck festival, you see that there's intentionality and a dedication to inclusivity there, embracing Black foodways, comfort food, Laotian, Thai, Palestinian Syrian, and a host of other culinary approaches. There will be vegan and vegetarian options, as well as an emphasis on nonalcoholic beverages, which is particularly notable given that food service is among the occupations with the highest rates of drug and alcohol abuse.

"When you're being inclusive, you're addressing all the issues and not just staying in the same rut that we've been in," says McIntosh, who will be making Pimm's cup and blackberry cheesecake snow cones along with Stacy Franklin at the industry-only party on Sunday night. "Anytime people are provoking change in a positive way, it's going to get more people involved."

In that way, Southern Smoke, which aims to support all hospitality workers, is the perfect beneficiary of a party like Hot Luck. "I love what Chris Shepherd is doing," says Bristol-Joseph. "The work they're doing in and for the restaurant community ... I truly admire his work and his commitment to Texas. I'm so blessed and happy to be contributing in any way, shape, or form that I can because I truly believe in what they're doing for our community."

But supporting noteworthy causes like the ones championed by Southern Smoke requires that you put your money where your mouth is. "You can't support it if you don't get your ass out and do it," says Shepherd. "We'll see you out there." Of course, with a lineup like Hot Luck's, from food to music, it's not that difficult a purchase to make if you've got the scratch. (As of this writing, tickets to Al Fuego on May 28 remain; they're $225 and are inclusive of food and drink. Kids get in for $25.)

Just make sure to pace yourself. "Wear comfy shoes and sunscreen and drink lots of water, it's gonna be a long one," says Franklin. "Go into it with the expectation just to be super laid-back and just make a lot of new friends."

The Hot Luck food and music festival takes place May 26-29 at Mohawk, Franklin Barbecue, and Wild Onion Ranch. Whole Enchilada passes are sold out, but some individual event tickets are still available. See hotluckfest.com/tickets.