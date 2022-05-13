Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 12

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Friday 13

Saturday 14

BLACK'S BARBECUE: ANNIVERSARY BLOCK PARTY Yeah, usually we're helping local businesses celebrate their, what, their fifth anniversary? Maybe their tenth? Or maybe a place has even made it to 75 years or some similarly astonishing number? Well, the original Black's Barbecue out in Lockhart is celebrating their 90th year of operation – with a pop-up beer garden, Mill Scale Metal Works BBQ pit display, live 'cue demonstrations, and live music from Shinyribs and Tejano Weekend and friends. Sat., May 14, noon-8pm 215 N. Main, Lockhart. Free. blacksbbq.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

TEXAS WHISKEY FESTIVAL Celebrate the incredible world of Texas whiskey when the best-of-the-best come together for one epic weekend, with more than 100 whiskeys from 36 distilleries, in a spirited night that's supercharged with sampling new whiskey, meeting friends, enjoying food, cigars, and music. Sat., May 14, 4:30-10pm. Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road. $89 and up. txwhiskeyfest.com

TWIST 'N SNAP CRAWFISH BOIL Here's a day full of unique flavors from all around Austin, with more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish and all the things that help, you know, Keep Austin Weird. For instance: Live music from Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Zach Person, Calder Allen, the Watters, and Gumbo Ya Ya. This shindig's brought to you by the producers of the Austin Trail of Lights, so it probably won't be the disappointment of that earlier, unrelated mudbug event. In fact, no worries at all: The Twist 'n Snap organizers offer a crawfish guarantee: If you attend the event (ticket purchased in advance or day-of), and can’t get any crawfish, you get money back. Hell yes! Sat., May 14, noon-8pm Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $14.99. keepaustinweird.live/crawfishboil

Sunday 15

Monday 16

Tuesday 17

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com