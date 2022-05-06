Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 5

CRU: NAPA VALLEY BRUNCH Impress your mom with CRU's springtime brunch dishes featuring Napa Valley classics enhancing a delicious three-course menu – and everyone gets to choose their own unique combination of appetizer, entree, and dessert. (Prefer to pamper your materfamilias and bring her breakfast in bed? Order the Take Home kit that includes a beautiful smoked salmon board for $65.) Sun., May 8, 10am-3pm Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $45. cruwinebar.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

INTERO: CHOCOLATES FOR MOTHER'S DAY That farm-to-table Italian restaurant's acclaimed chocolatier Krystal Craig is creating the perfect chocolate expressions of love for Mother's Day this year. Truffle gift boxes include an assortment of salted caramel, Italian cream cake, strawberry oat crisp, and earl grey tea. ($11-35.) Note: Limited batches of vegan sets will also be available. (Pro tip: a variety of chocolate bark gifts are also available: vanilla chai, mocha blend, salted orange, almond and ginger, and macadamia nut.) Order now for pickup starting on May 4. Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/599-4052. interorestaurant.com

KERRVILLE HILLS WINERY: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH And how about taking your favorite mom out to the country for a delicious brunch – featuring pancakes, breakfast sausage, eggs benedict casserole with hollandaise sauce, fruit salad, and more – that comes with bottomless wine cocktails? We reckon that, and the sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country at one of this state's premier wineries, will bring much joy. Sun., May 8, 11am-2pm 3600 Fredericksburg Rd. $60. kerrvillehillswinery.com

MAKE MEMORIES WITH MOM Make this Mother's day memorable with a special brunch at Summer House on Music Lane, featuring a two-course breakfast and beverage – and then, once everyone's relaxed, a family photo session on the lovely venue's event lawn. Sun., May 8, 11am-5pm Hotel Magdalena, 1101 Music, 512/442-1000. $55 ($25, ages 12 and younger). https://hotelmagdalena.com/

MOTHER'S DAY AT ABA It'll be like taking your mom on a visit to the Mediterranean with Sunday brunch at Aba, where chef CJ Jacobson's spring frittata with crab, English peas, and shaved asparagus will be the culinary star of your holiday. Toast that lucky materfamilias of yours with a glass of bubbly or some craft-cocktail favorites (mmm, that Lavender G&T!), and consider leaving room for some Isot Double Chocolate Cake before meal's end. Sun., May 8, 10am-2:45pm Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

MOTHER'S DAY AT L'OCA D'ORO You can be sure chef Fiore Tedesco will do right by your mom, as his Italian-inspired neighborhood restaurant will be serving their regular (read: amazing) dinner menu and extending their hours to 4-9pm. Indulge in delicious hand-made pastas and the sort of food you usually only dream of – all made with locally grown ingredients of the highest quality. Sun., May 8, 4-9pm L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. locadoroaustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT HOTEL GRANDUCA Celebrate your favorite mom at the regal Hotel Granduca, with a fine brunch buffet in their Salone Ducale Ballroom, a relaxing Sunday of mimosas and decadent dining set to a background of live music. These are the folks who bring the goodness of The Long Table Dinner, after all – you know they'll brunch you up right. Sun., May 8, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $65-89 ($20, ages 12 and younger; free, ages five and younger). granducaaustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT SATELLITE Mmmmmm, those Kamburis Brothers know how to do a Sunday brunch up right, especially when it comes to treating your mom to a memorable meal on her day of celebration. Everybody dines well at this casual yet upscale, Mediterranean-inflected eatery, and all moms get a red, red rose – while supplies (of roses, not moms!) last. Sun., May 8, 10:30am-2pm Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. satelliteatx.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM FOR MOTHER'S DAY The Museum of Ice Cream is fixing to celebrate with the sweetest event in town, transforming their 12 multisensory installations into a celebration of moms near and far, serving up immersive crafts, games, and special cocktails available only during Mother’s Day weekend. Don't miss that "Mother of All Milkshakes" – a banana split milkshake with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, yellow whipped cream, pink chocolate drip, all dressed up with edible wafer flowers and a cherry on top. Sat.-Sun., May 7-8 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $34 and up. museumoficecream.com/austin

OTOKO: KAIEKI-RYORI Otoko's chef Yoshi Okai is launching Kaieki-Ryori, a new 12-course omakase experience served only on the first Thursday of every month. The dozen fresh-as-it-gets wonderments are presented, as ever, with consummate skill. First Thursday of each month Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $100. otokoaustin.com

PROPER TEA AT GOLDIE'S Goldie’s Sunken Bar in the Austin Proper Hotel has a new offering for hotel guests, residents, and visitors alike, debuting just in time for Mother's Day: Proper Tea at Goldie’s takes inspiration from Southern tea rooms, offering classic afternoon tea delights such as cucumber sandwiches, egg salad canapes, and French macarons, accompanied by delicious, health-focused teas, champagne, and sparkling wines. Sun., May 8, noon-4pm Austin Proper Hotel & Residences, 600 W. Second, 888/333-0546. $60. properhotel.com/hotels/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

TINY PIES FOR MOTHER'S DAY Why? 1) Because they're so tasty and sized just right. 2) Because your mom loves pie, n'est-ce pas? 3) Because Austin's Tiny Pies is owned, after all, by mother-daughter duo Amanda Wadsworth and Kit Seay. And you can get that popular #1 Mom 12-Pack – featuring 3 strawberry rhubarb, 3 ginger plum, 3 blueberry, and 3 tart cherry tiny pies, with "#1 MOM" written on top with pastry cut outs – and more, easily, by pre-ordering now for pickup from any Tiny Pies location on May 7 or 8. Prices vary. tinypies.com

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Uchiko's Ariana Quant – who may well be the pastry world's reincarnation of artist Leonora Carrington – has again wielded her confectionary brilliance in celebration of local mothers with this year's Sweet Box. Look: Banana passion éclair, coffee Swiss cake, brownie cookie bar with salted caramel, strawberry rose entremet, chocolate pecan praline bar, and a yuzu toffee almond bar – for pairing with a bottle of Bouvet Rosé. Note: Orders accepted through May 5, while supplies last; phone now to reserve yours. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $110. www.uchikoaustin.com

Friday 6

CRU: NAPA VALLEY BRUNCH Impress your mom with CRU's springtime brunch dishes featuring Napa Valley classics enhancing a delicious three-course menu – and everyone gets to choose their own unique combination of appetizer, entree, and dessert. (Prefer to pamper your materfamilias and bring her breakfast in bed? Order the Take Home kit that includes a beautiful smoked salmon board for $65.) Sun., May 8, 10am-3pm Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $45. cruwinebar.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

KERRVILLE HILLS WINERY: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH And how about taking your favorite mom out to the country for a delicious brunch – featuring pancakes, breakfast sausage, eggs benedict casserole with hollandaise sauce, fruit salad, and more – that comes with bottomless wine cocktails? We reckon that, and the sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country at one of this state's premier wineries, will bring much joy. Sun., May 8, 11am-2pm 3600 Fredericksburg Rd. $60. kerrvillehillswinery.com

MAKE MEMORIES WITH MOM Make this Mother's day memorable with a special brunch at Summer House on Music Lane, featuring a two-course breakfast and beverage – and then, once everyone's relaxed, a family photo session on the lovely venue's event lawn. Sun., May 8, 11am-5pm Hotel Magdalena, 1101 Music, 512/442-1000. $55 ($25, ages 12 and younger). https://hotelmagdalena.com/

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

TINY PIES FOR MOTHER'S DAY Why? 1) Because they're so tasty and sized just right. 2) Because your mom loves pie, n'est-ce pas? 3) Because Austin's Tiny Pies is owned, after all, by mother-daughter duo Amanda Wadsworth and Kit Seay. And you can get that popular #1 Mom 12-Pack – featuring 3 strawberry rhubarb, 3 ginger plum, 3 blueberry, and 3 tart cherry tiny pies, with "#1 MOM" written on top with pastry cut outs – and more, easily, by pre-ordering now for pickup from any Tiny Pies location on May 7 or 8. Prices vary. tinypies.com

Saturday 7

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

HOTEL SAN JOSE: POP-UP MARKET One of our favorite places in town, the Hotel San Jose, hosts a right-before-Mother's-Day pop-up market with a variety of local craft vendors, and the whole relaxing afternoon of retail therapy abetted by delicious drink specials. Sat., May 7, noon-5pm Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2350. www.sanjosehotel.com

KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY AT THE FOUR SEASONS Attention, race day revelers! Celebrating its return after a two-year hiatus, the popular Live Oak party at the Four Seasons will be bigger and better than ever this year. All the perks of parties past will be in full effect – multiple big screens broadcasting race highlights, traditional Derby cocktails made fresh, s full menu of Kentucky-inspired snacks (a hot brown sandwich, tea sandwiches, and a bourbon-peanut butter pie), Best Dressed and Best Hat contests – with two new additions: The chance to place bets on the day’s top three finishers, with the winner receiving an overnight stay at the Four Seasons; and proceeds from this event going to benefit local horse rescue organization Palomino Ridge Ranch Horse Rescue. Bonus: two miniature horses – Carson and Benny, rescued by the nonprofit – will be on hand (or, rather, on hoof) to visit with guests. Sat., May 7, 3-7pm Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $50 (admission includes one free mint julep and one Trifecta race chit). fourseasons.com/austin

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM FOR MOTHER'S DAY The Museum of Ice Cream is fixing to celebrate with the sweetest event in town, transforming their 12 multisensory installations into a celebration of moms near and far, serving up immersive crafts, games, and special cocktails available only during Mother’s Day weekend. Don't miss that "Mother of All Milkshakes" – a banana split milkshake with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, yellow whipped cream, pink chocolate drip, all dressed up with edible wafer flowers and a cherry on top. Sat.-Sun., May 7-8 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $34 and up. museumoficecream.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Sunday 8

CRU: NAPA VALLEY BRUNCH Impress your mom with CRU's springtime brunch dishes featuring Napa Valley classics enhancing a delicious three-course menu – and everyone gets to choose their own unique combination of appetizer, entree, and dessert. (Prefer to pamper your materfamilias and bring her breakfast in bed? Order the Take Home kit that includes a beautiful smoked salmon board for $65.) Sun., May 8, 10am-3pm Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $45. cruwinebar.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

INTERO: CHOCOLATES FOR MOTHER'S DAY That farm-to-table Italian restaurant's acclaimed chocolatier Krystal Craig is creating the perfect chocolate expressions of love for Mother's Day this year. Truffle gift boxes include an assortment of salted caramel, Italian cream cake, strawberry oat crisp, and earl grey tea. ($11-35.) Note: Limited batches of vegan sets will also be available. (Pro tip: a variety of chocolate bark gifts are also available: vanilla chai, mocha blend, salted orange, almond and ginger, and macadamia nut.) Order now for pickup starting on May 4. Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/599-4052. interorestaurant.com

KERRVILLE HILLS WINERY: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH And how about taking your favorite mom out to the country for a delicious brunch – featuring pancakes, breakfast sausage, eggs benedict casserole with hollandaise sauce, fruit salad, and more – that comes with bottomless wine cocktails? We reckon that, and the sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country at one of this state's premier wineries, will bring much joy. Sun., May 8, 11am-2pm 3600 Fredericksburg Rd. $60. kerrvillehillswinery.com

MAKE MEMORIES WITH MOM Make this Mother's day memorable with a special brunch at Summer House on Music Lane, featuring a two-course breakfast and beverage – and then, once everyone's relaxed, a family photo session on the lovely venue's event lawn. Sun., May 8, 11am-5pm Hotel Magdalena, 1101 Music, 512/442-1000. $55 ($25, ages 12 and younger). https://hotelmagdalena.com/

MOTHER'S DAY AT ABA It'll be like taking your mom on a visit to the Mediterranean with Sunday brunch at Aba, where chef CJ Jacobson's spring frittata with crab, English peas, and shaved asparagus will be the culinary star of your holiday. Toast that lucky materfamilias of yours with a glass of bubbly or some craft-cocktail favorites (mmm, that Lavender G&T!), and consider leaving room for some Isot Double Chocolate Cake before meal's end. Sun., May 8, 10am-2:45pm Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

MOTHER'S DAY AT L'OCA D'ORO You can be sure chef Fiore Tedesco will do right by your mom, as his Italian-inspired neighborhood restaurant will be serving their regular (read: amazing) dinner menu and extending their hours to 4-9pm. Indulge in delicious hand-made pastas and the sort of food you usually only dream of – all made with locally grown ingredients of the highest quality. Sun., May 8, 4-9pm L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. locadoroaustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT HOTEL GRANDUCA Celebrate your favorite mom at the regal Hotel Granduca, with a fine brunch buffet in their Salone Ducale Ballroom, a relaxing Sunday of mimosas and decadent dining set to a background of live music. These are the folks who bring the goodness of The Long Table Dinner, after all – you know they'll brunch you up right. Sun., May 8, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $65-89 ($20, ages 12 and younger; free, ages five and younger). granducaaustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT SATELLITE Mmmmmm, those Kamburis Brothers know how to do a Sunday brunch up right, especially when it comes to treating your mom to a memorable meal on her day of celebration. Everybody dines well at this casual yet upscale, Mediterranean-inflected eatery, and all moms get a red, red rose – while supplies (of roses, not moms!) last. Sun., May 8, 10:30am-2pm Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. satelliteatx.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM FOR MOTHER'S DAY The Museum of Ice Cream is fixing to celebrate with the sweetest event in town, transforming their 12 multisensory installations into a celebration of moms near and far, serving up immersive crafts, games, and special cocktails available only during Mother’s Day weekend. Don't miss that "Mother of All Milkshakes" – a banana split milkshake with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, yellow whipped cream, pink chocolate drip, all dressed up with edible wafer flowers and a cherry on top. Sat.-Sun., May 7-8 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $34 and up. museumoficecream.com/austin

PROPER TEA AT GOLDIE'S Goldie’s Sunken Bar in the Austin Proper Hotel has a new offering for hotel guests, residents, and visitors alike, debuting just in time for Mother's Day: Proper Tea at Goldie’s takes inspiration from Southern tea rooms, offering classic afternoon tea delights such as cucumber sandwiches, egg salad canapes, and French macarons, accompanied by delicious, health-focused teas, champagne, and sparkling wines. Sun., May 8, noon-4pm Austin Proper Hotel & Residences, 600 W. Second, 888/333-0546. $60. properhotel.com/hotels/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

TINY PIES FOR MOTHER'S DAY Why? 1) Because they're so tasty and sized just right. 2) Because your mom loves pie, n'est-ce pas? 3) Because Austin's Tiny Pies is owned, after all, by mother-daughter duo Amanda Wadsworth and Kit Seay. And you can get that popular #1 Mom 12-Pack – featuring 3 strawberry rhubarb, 3 ginger plum, 3 blueberry, and 3 tart cherry tiny pies, with "#1 MOM" written on top with pastry cut outs – and more, easily, by pre-ordering now for pickup from any Tiny Pies location on May 7 or 8. Prices vary. tinypies.com

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Uchiko's Ariana Quant – who may well be the pastry world's reincarnation of artist Leonora Carrington – has again wielded her confectionary brilliance in celebration of local mothers with this year's Sweet Box. Look: Banana passion éclair, coffee Swiss cake, brownie cookie bar with salted caramel, strawberry rose entremet, chocolate pecan praline bar, and a yuzu toffee almond bar – for pairing with a bottle of Bouvet Rosé. Note: Orders accepted through May 5, while supplies last; phone now to reserve yours. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $110. www.uchikoaustin.com

Monday 9

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Tuesday 10

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com