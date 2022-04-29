Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 28

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

LES DAMES D’ESCOFFIER: YOU GRILL, GIRL! And here come Austin's Les Dames with the city’s first event that celebrates women chefs and grilling masters, bringing a night of live-fire yum to the Franklin Barbecue parking lot – with the likes of nilgai cervelat sausage with thorny mustard, pork with sunchoke and fermented ramps, grilled catfish yakitori with grits and crawfish tare, lamb belly huraches, and more, cooked up by professionals as seasoned as the delicacies they create. Thu., April 28, 7-10pm. (2022) Franklin Barbecue, 900 E. 11th, 512/653-1187. $85 and up. ldeiaustin.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

TACODELI CIRCLE C: GRAND OPENING That's right, one of Austin's more posh neighborhoods is getting its own Tacodeli. This day is the grand opening, featuring a full slate of fun activities and giveaways, starting with a free workout session at 7am, followed by a community market (with Vital Farms, Texas Coffee Traders, Raw Paw Screenprinting, and more) at lunchtime, and wrapping up in the evening with two live music performances. Which is great, sure – congrats, right? – but we're already rather obsessed with their delicious tacos and omg that Doña Sauce. Thu., April 28, 7am-7pm. (2022) 5701 W. Slaughter Ste B-150. tacodeli.com

TIFFANY AND LEON CHEN: IT'S NOT JUST COOKIES The talented twosome behind Tiff's Treats present their debut book, offering the insiders' look at a local (yummy) institution. Bonus: You'll get a copy of the book and fresh Tiff's Treats from the cookie truck. Thu., April 28, 7pm. (2022) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. $26.99. www.bookpeople.com

Friday 29

GIRL SCOUTS: COOKIES & COCKTAILS Yes, some of Austin's top mixologists are crafting unique sweet and savory drinks inspired by Girl Scout Cookies – and you’re invited to taste the results. Come on down, try all the drinks, and vote for your favorite pairing; general admission includes six hand-crafted cocktails paired with a cookie. Bonus: Proceeds go to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, to support girls overcoming barriers by building their confidence, creativity, and resilience. Fri., April 29, 6:30pm. (2022) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $35-50. gsctx.org

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM X AMANDA ROCKMAN Every Friday and Saturday in April, this sweet and creamy place in the Domain will have a "Night at the Museum" experience for ages 21 and older, with complimentary adult beverages, games, an inside look at the museum with less of a crowd, a Sprinkle Pool dance party, and a live demo of a custom ice cream concoction that New Waterloo's pastry chef par excellence Amanda Rockman has created for the occasion: Cheesecake Ice Cream with a strawberry and fudge swirl, topped with a white chocolate strawberry crunch, and sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks. Through April 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $34. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 30

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

TINY GROCER: ONE YEAR PARTY Tiny Grocer's Steph Steele is celebrating her South Congress shop's first anniversary with a curated local market, filling the back parking lot with more than twenty local vendors. Gati, Sunriser Coffee, Madhu Chocolate, Lone Star Bee Company, So Gay Rosé, Murphy's Mallows, Fairweather Cider, and more! Bonus: Otoko, the renowned omakase in the South Congress Hotel, will be sampling their cold brew loose-leaf tea Yoshi-Cha, which is a partnership with Smith Tea. Sat., April 30, 10am-3pm. Tiny Grocer, 1718 S. Congress. tinygrocer.com

Sunday 1

HAT CREEK BURGERS: FREE BURGERS FOR TEACHERS Hat Creek Burger Company kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week by giving all teachers and school staff who stop into any of their 26 locations across Texas on May 1 a free burger or sandwich of their choice. Hat Creek are the locally grown, fast-food folks who feature never-frozen beef and freshly baked buns – and also have the good sense to use Yellowbird sauce then they want to bring some heat. Note: Available for dine-in only, and you've gotta show your school ID. Sun., May 1, 11am-close hatcreekburgers.com/locations

SPRING MINI MARKET Many spring! Much market! Just last week, Distribution Hall hosted that amazing Front Market. And Tiny Grocer happens to be celebrating their first anniversary with a SoCo marketplace the day before this event. And – what is this event? It's a gathering (at Distribution Hall, again) of more than 50 women-owned small businesses in one place. With coffee. And parking. And tacos. And, oooh, complimentary booze. Bonus: Free Siete Family Foods gift bags for the first 30 guests. Sun., May 1, 10am-4pm. Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. Free, but reserve a ticket. instagram.com/shopminimarkets

Monday 2

Tuesday 3

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com