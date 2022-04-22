Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

CORK & BARREL X MAKER’S MARK The tradition-forward Cork & Barrel craft kitchen and microbrewery up Round Rock way has partnered with Maker's Mark for an intimate dinner party to celebrate the newest release of the distillers' Private Select 2.0 "Seachláinn Ó." There'll be two separate seatings for a delicious five-course Irish dinner, this night – complete with cocktail pairings and much brand intel from Maker's rep Toné Castillo. Mon., April 25, 5:30 & 8pm Cork & Barrel, 4000 E. Palm Valley, Round Rock, 512/582-0155. $124-149. corkandbarrelpub.com.

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Friday 22

DINING IN THE DARK Here's a unique, 90-minute culinary experience designed to rely on senses other than sight, where all the guests will be blindfolded while they eat.

There, in the velvet darkness of the blackest night, safely ensconced within the modern elegance of the W Hotel in Downtown Austin, you'll partake of mouthwatering cuisine from your choice among three menus: Green (vegan), Blue (pescatarian), or Red (a carnivore's delight).

What will you be eating this night, adventurous citizen? A Mexican-inflected starter that recalls the occasional dining splurges of your college days? A main course redolent of masterful meatery, or pescatarian power, or gastronomic tropes of vegan creativity, and each with compelling accompaniments? Your host will guide you through the three courses, inviting your blindfolded guesses between bites and drinks, all the way to the sweet finale of dessert.

The panoply of flavors here, the diversity of textures, the gradients of temperature – all these unseen aspects of dining will come to the fore in a curated experience that's unlike any other, presented by the event wizards of Fever Originals.

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM X AMANDA ROCKMAN Every Friday and Saturday in April, this sweet and creamy place in the Domain will have a "Night at the Museum" experience for ages 21 and older, with complimentary adult beverages, games, an inside look at the museum with less of a crowd, a Sprinkle Pool dance party, and a live demo of a custom ice cream concoction that New Waterloo's pastry chef par excellence Amanda Rockman has created for the occasion: Cheesecake Ice Cream with a strawberry and fudge swirl, topped with a white chocolate strawberry crunch, and sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks. Through April 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $34. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 23

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 24

Monday 25

HESTIA GARDEN: EXPERIENTIAL DINNER This outstanding culinary event will immerse guests in the world of foraging and farming, featuring a menu curated by Hestia's Kevin Fink and Trosi Farms' William Nikkel using foraged and locally farmed ingredients. There'll be a welcome cocktail, passed bites, a multicourse dinner, wine pairings, and access to an exclusive auction, all set in Hestia's outdoor garden, the space transformed with artwork by Kate James. Mon., April 25, 6:30pm. Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $275. hestiaaustin.com

Tuesday 26

CHUY'S 40TH BIRTHDAY PARTY The original Chuy's, an Austin landmark on Barton Springs Road since 1982, will celebrate their 40th birthday with fun and festivities, offering an array of gifts and surprises – with a Golden Ticket giveaway and a chance to win free Chuy's once a month for a year. Bonus: All-day happy hour, $1 floaters, a commemorative cup with all Grande ‘Ritas, and free Chuy Chuy Churro bites for every table. Tue., April 26 Chuy's, 1728 Barton Springs Rd., 512/474-4452. chuys.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com