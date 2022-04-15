Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 14

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Friday 15

DINING IN THE DARK Here's a unique, 90-minute culinary experience designed to rely on senses other than sight, where all the guests will be blindfolded while they eat.

There, in the velvet darkness of the blackest night, safely ensconced within the modern elegance of the W Hotel in Downtown Austin, you'll partake of mouthwatering cuisine from your choice among three menus: Green (vegan), Blue (pescatarian), or Red (a carnivore's delight).

What will you be eating this night, adventurous citizen? A Mexican-inflected starter that recalls the occasional dining splurges of your college days? A main course redolent of masterful meatery, or pescatarian power, or gastronomic tropes of vegan creativity, and each with compelling accompaniments? Your host will guide you through the three courses, inviting your blindfolded guesses between bites and drinks, all the way to the sweet finale of dessert.

The panoply of flavors here, the diversity of textures, the gradients of temperature – all these unseen aspects of dining will come to the fore in a curated experience that's unlike any other, presented by the event wizards of Fever Originals.

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM X AMANDA ROCKMAN Every Friday and Saturday in April, this sweet and creamy place in the Domain will have a "Night at the Museum" experience for ages 21 and older, with complimentary adult beverages, games, an inside look at the museum with less of a crowd, a Sprinkle Pool dance party, and a live demo of a custom ice cream concoction that New Waterloo's pastry chef par excellence Amanda Rockman has created for the occasion: Cheesecake Ice Cream with a strawberry and fudge swirl, topped with a white chocolate strawberry crunch, and sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks. Through April 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $34. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 16

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

TRULUCK'S EASTER EXTRAVAGANCE In addition to Truluck's usual menu of seafood and steaks, both Austin locations will showcase some "special offerings" for Easter. Two items are special enough to shout out right here: 1) Lobster Thermidor made with chunks of spiny lobster tail meat simmered in a creamy shellfish sauce with Havarti cheese, mushrooms, and tarragon; and 2) the Easter Bloom cocktail, composed of Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac, almond orgeat, Angostura, bitters, lemon and lime juice, all strained into a martini glass and garnished with dried tea roses and an orchid. That particular combo will set you back almost $150, yes, but – Easter comes only once a year, n'est-ce pas? Fri.-Sun., April 15-17 TIE: Truluck's; Truluck's, Truluck's, 400 Colorado, 512/482-9000; Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000, 512/794-8300. trulucks.com

YARD BAR: EASTER BASSETS Yes, you read that right. Bring your furry friends up to Yard Bar for their Easter Bassets egg hunt and photo fun event. Let your dog sniff out their very own Easter egg filled with prizes – like treats, memberships, and more – from the folks at Happy Basset and Tomlinson's. Spring-themed photo props will be provided for peak bunny-ear cuteness. Basset Hounds encouraged but not required to join in on the fun (there will also be a Basset Hound meetup in the off-leash park). Sat., April 16, 2-5pm. Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. $9. yardbar.com

Sunday 17

FIERCE WHISKERS: SONGKRAN + PI MAI Fierce Whiskers Distillery, besides boasting a fine line of spirits, is a wonderful venue of dining and fresh-air relaxation on the southeast side of this city. And now, matching the season to the succulence, the newest installment of their Chef Series is a Songkran / Pi Mai festival with chef Thai Changthong and chef Mia Li from Thai Kun and chef Bob Somsith from SXSE Food Co. Experience the Songkran and Pi Mai festivals and amazing live-fire dishes including whole roasted pig, Thai-style octopus, and more. Tickets bring access to the festival, all food stations, and two cocktails from the night's special drinks menu. Sun., April 17, 3 & 5:30pm Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. $125. fiercewhiskers.com

GOODALL'S KITCHEN: EASTER BRUNCH Head over to the Hotel Ella's superb restaurant for a decadent prix-fixe family-style brunch on Easter Sunday. Get you some of that tender flank steak (or baked salmon) accompanied by the likes of deviled eggs, roasted asparagus, charred carrot potato salad, corn maque choux, and more – there's something for everyone in this lineup, tell you what. Desserts? Try the mini coconut cream pies, lemon bars, and sugar cookies. And, bonus bunny tip: The Tiny Tails to You petting zoo(!) will visit the Hotel Ella lawn from 2-5pm. Sun., April 17, 10am-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $85 ($30, kids). hotelella.com/goodalls

VISCONTI RISTORANTE: EASTER BRUNCH BUFFET The signature restaurant of Hotel Granduca Austin presents its annual holiday fête amid the venue's elegant surrounds, loading their tables with starters of chilled smoked carrots, scrambled eggs with chives, a baked brie cheese bar, and more; with entrees of slow-roasted Angus striploin, rigatoni, grilled chicken, roasted salmon, and even more; and of course the sweet finishers of carrot cake, Rice Krispie eggs nest, lemon lover's bars, and assorted cheesecakes. You can wash all these delicacies down with juice or coffee, sure, but there'll also be a Bloody Mary bar and a Mimosa bar. Sun., April 17, 11am-3pm Visconti Ristorante, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., Bldg. B, 512/306-6400. $65-89 ($20, kids; free, ages five and younger). granducaaustin.com

Monday 18

Tuesday 19

L'OCA D'ORO: PASSOVER SEDERS For the first time since 2019, L’Oca d’Oro is hosting Passover Seders, where families and friends can get together to enjoy great service and a delicious dinner, regardless of faith.Those who attend can expect a unique and provocative pre-meal service hosted by Rabbi Neil Blumofe (Agudas Achim) on one night and Cantor Sarah Avner (Beth Israel) on the other. The meals will feature chef Fiore Tedesco’s take on some traditional Passover dishes like matzoh ball soup, brisket, tzimmes and charoset. Note: A 10% service charge of sales each night will be donated to the participating synagogues. Tue., April 19 - Wed., April 20, 6pm. L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com