Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 7

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: PASSOVER FEAST Special for Passover this year, Austinites can enjoy an Aba's dinner to-go, featuring traditional dishes with a Mediterranean twist – including classic hummus; parmesan, potato, and Brussels sprout latkes; matzoh ball soup; leafy green salad; slow-braised short rib; crispy chicken thigh, and an almond tart. ($54; orders must be placed by Wed., April 13, 9am for carryout and delivery on Fri. and Sat., 11am-4pm.) OTOH, if you want to dine in the restaurant, you can get many of those excellent noms (and pan-roasted halibut) during dinner service on April 15-16. See website for more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

DAI DUE: EASTER BUNNY SPECIALS Bunnies? No, yeah, we do mean rabbits – whole rabbits, boned and stuffed with cream, sweetbreads, bacon, mushrooms, brandy, thyme, and breadcrumbs, presented as only this acclaimed butcher shop can do 'em. And freshly made lamb-and-artichoke sausages, as well, and a plethora of rolls and buns to accompany. All properly prepared, tasty af, and ready to reserve for your holiday feasting. Pre-order now for pickup on Sat., April 16. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

GELATO PARADISO Here's an Italian gelato shop located right in the heart of South Congress, purveyors of small-batch gelato and sorbetto, ready to celebrate the holiday with their specialty gelato cakes. Our pick: The exquisite Fiore D Latte, showcasing freshly sliced strawberries and strawberry sorbetto topped with vanilla gelato. Note: Place orders by phone at least 36 hours in advance for pickup. Wed., April 6 - Wed., April 13, 1400 S. Congress, 512/580-0094. gelatoparadiso.com

GOODALL'S KITCHEN: EASTER BRUNCH Head over to the Hotel Ella's superb restaurant for a decadent prix-fixe family-style brunch on Easter Sunday. Get you some of that tender flank steak (or baked salmon) accompanied by the likes of deviled eggs, roasted asparagus, charred carrot potato salad, corn maque choux, and more – there's something for everyone in this lineup, tell you what. Desserts? Try the mini coconut cream pies, lemon bars, and sugar cookies. And, bonus bunny tip: The Tiny Tails to You petting zoo(!) will visit the Hotel Ella lawn from 2-5pm. Sun., April 17, 10am-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $85 ($30, kids). hotelella.com/goodalls

OTOKO: KAIEKI-RYORI Otoko's chef Yoshi Okai is launching Kaieki-Ryori, a new 12-course omakase experience served only on the first Thursday of every month. The dozen fresh-as-it-gets wonderments are presented, as ever, with consummate skill. First Thursday of each month Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $100. otokoaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com, redbeansaustin.com

TINY PIES FOR EASTER Yes, they're available for pre-order at all four Tiny Pies locations, and the most holiday-centric deal is the cutely basketed six-pack of Easter Hand Pies, featuring three bunny pies and three egg pies in flavors of cherry and blueberry ($35.70). But you might also want to check out their strawberry mousse tarts, the quiche lorraine, and the five-inch pizza rustica, because – well, you know how delicious these things are, right? Order now for pickup on April 15-16 Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. tinypies.com

TRULUCK'S EASTER EXTRAVAGANCE In addition to Truluck's usual menu of seafood and steaks, both Austin locations will showcase some "special offerings" for Easter. Two items are special enough to shout out right here: 1) Lobster Thermidor made with chunks of spiny lobster tail meat simmered in a creamy shellfish sauce with Havarti cheese, mushrooms, and tarragon; and 2) the Easter Bloom cocktail, composed of Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac, almond orgeat, Angostura, bitters, lemon and lime juice, all strained into a martini glass and garnished with dried tea roses and an orchid. That particular combo will set you back almost $150, yes, but – Easter comes only once a year, n'est-ce pas? Fri.-Sun., April 15-17 TIE: Truluck's; Truluck's, Truluck's, 400 Colorado, 512/482-9000; Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000, 512/794-8300. trulucks.com

VISCONTI RISTORANTE: EASTER BRUNCH BUFFET The signature restaurant of Hotel Granduca Austin presents its annual holiday fête amid the venue's elegant surrounds, loading their tables with starters of chilled smoked carrots, scrambled eggs with chives, a baked brie cheese bar, and more; with entrees of slow-roasted Angus striploin, rigatoni, grilled chicken, roasted salmon, and even more; and of course the sweet finishers of carrot cake, Rice Krispie eggs nest, lemon lover's bars, and assorted cheesecakes. You can wash all these delicacies down with juice or coffee, sure, but there'll also be a Bloody Mary bar and a Mimosa bar. Sun., April 17, 11am-3pm Visconti Ristorante, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., Bldg. B, 512/306-6400. $65-89 ($20, kids; free, ages five and younger). granducaaustin.com

Friday 8

CHOCOLATE ZOMBIE EASTER BUNNY Yeah, this one ain't local, but, as the popular slogan used to say, "You've got a friend in Pennsylvania," right? This particular friend is called Sugar Plum, and they make chocolates of all kinds for all occasions, and right now they have chocolate zombie bunnies (and those zombies' decapitated victims) to give your Easter celebrations just the sort of grisly twist you've … always … wanted? Hella tasty and macabre, to be sure! Limited edition and going fast, so check 'em out ASAP. $20 and up. sugar-plum.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM X AMANDA ROCKMAN Every Friday and Saturday in April, this sweet and creamy place in the Domain will have a "Night at the Museum" experience for ages 21 and older, with complimentary adult beverages, games, an inside look at the museum with less of a crowd, a Sprinkle Pool dance party, and a live demo of a custom ice cream concoction that New Waterloo's pastry chef par excellence Amanda Rockman has created for the occasion: Cheesecake Ice Cream with a strawberry and fudge swirl, topped with a white chocolate strawberry crunch, and sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks. Through April 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $34. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 9

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

TACO & TEQUILA CRAWL You're likely familiar with the concept of a bar crawl, right? OK, imagine that, but with tacos to it. Pretty damn good tacos, too, we reckon – served up with margarita, tequila, and beer specials at the participating joints (Key Bar, the Parlor, the Yard, Little Woodrow's, the Dogwood, and more), with this second annual event culminating in a big ol' Texas-style party. Sat., April 9, 1-6pm. $19.99 and up. barcrawlusa.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM X AMANDA ROCKMAN Every Friday and Saturday in April, this sweet and creamy place in the Domain will have a "Night at the Museum" experience for ages 21 and older, with complimentary adult beverages, games, an inside look at the museum with less of a crowd, a Sprinkle Pool dance party, and a live demo of a custom ice cream concoction that New Waterloo's pastry chef par excellence Amanda Rockman has created for the occasion: Cheesecake Ice Cream with a strawberry and fudge swirl, topped with a white chocolate strawberry crunch, and sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks. Through April 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $34. museumoficecream.com

Sunday 10

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Monday 11

Tuesday 12

BC BIG GAY SUPPER CLUB Back after a four year hiatus, this club for queer culinary consumers is back for some Tex-Mex from the sea. Reserve yer place by phone. Tue., April 12, 7pm. Trudy's Del Mar, 1600 S. Congress. fb.com/abcdeevents

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com