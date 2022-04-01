Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 31

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com, redbeansaustin.com

THE BOOZY CAULDRON We heralded this gig in the Food News Buffet a few weeks ago, and now here it is: a "magical pop-up experience in which you'll journey into a wizarding universe of cocktails and mystery." So, a bit like Snape teaching mixology at Hogwarts, we reckon – but let's not get all handsy with Rowling's IP, mmmkay? A ticket gets you four cocktails and an earful of "stories surrounding the famous tavern and its famous guests." Booze and grown-up cosplay, baby, what more could you ask for? Through April 2. Thu.-Sat., 6 & 8pm Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh, 512/651-4690. $55. empireatx.com

Friday 1

DINING IN THE DARK Here's a unique, 90-minute culinary experience designed to rely on senses other than sight, where all the guests will be blindfolded while they eat. There, in the velvet darkness of the blackest night, safely ensconced within the modern elegance of the W Hotel, you'll partake of mouthwatering cuisine from your choice among three menus: Green (vegan), Blue (pescatarian), or Red (a carnivore's delight). The panoply of flavors, the diversity of textures, the gradients of temperature – all the unseen aspects of dining will come to the fore to satisfy your senses in this curated experience that's unlike any other, presented by the relentlessly creative wizards of Fever Originals. April 1, April 15, April 22; Wed., April 6; seatings at 6 & 8:30pm The W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. $80. feverup.com

OLD THOUSAND: OLD LOBSTER Oh shiiiit, we love this! Old Thousand – those powerful purveyors of "Dope Chinese" – takes a page from the book of Master Pancake and culinarily mocks Red Lobster with this trickster's day of specials called "Old Lobster." Only for dine-in at the 11th Street location, you'll be able to get cheddar “Bae” Scallywag scallion pancakes; Minorcan chowder with clams and datil pepper broth; crab rangoons with herbed cream cheese and pineapple sweet chili; shrimp scampi “Get Low” mein; Big Tymers fried rice with butter-poached lobster tail and crawfish; and Overboard Cassava Cake. Fri., April 1 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. www.oldthousandatx.com

THE EDIBLE BOOK FESTIVAL Say what? Books you can eat? On April the first? Well, it may sound like a joke, but silly edible sendups of famous books are totally serious business – and they're the order of the day at the Edible Book Festival. Each food-based incarnation of literary homage might resemble a book, or function like a book with edible pages, or not. But these clever and nommable creations will be on display at the Austin Book Arts Center, which has adopted the annual tradition that began at UT back in 2003. Fri., April 1, 5-8pm. (2022) Austin Book Arts Center, 5501 N. Lamar #125. atxbookarts.org

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM X AMANDA ROCKMAN Every Friday and Saturday in April, this sweet and creamy place in the Domain will have a "Night at the Museum" experience for ages 21 and older, with complimentary adult beverages, games, an inside look at the museum with less of a crowd, a Sprinkle Pool dance party, and a live demo of a custom ice cream concoction that New Waterloo's pastry chef par excellence Amanda Rockman has created for the occasion: Cheesecake Ice Cream with a strawberry and fudge swirl, topped with a white chocolate strawberry crunch, and sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks. Through April 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $34. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 2

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 3

Monday 4

Tuesday 5

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com