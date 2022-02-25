Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 24

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

MARDI GRAS AT EASY TIGER Sure, they'll have live music and games and such going at all three Easy Tiger locations for Mardi Gras, but we're shouting them out here because, well, King Cakes, right? We've gotta have one, and we know the Tiger makes the bready confections so fresh and tasty – with their signature pain au lait dough stuffed with a rich cinnamon sugar paste and sprinkled with colorful sanding sugar on top. Each will serve 8-10 people, and they'll come with a baby tiger (OK, a small plastic rendition of a baby tiger) for good luck. Bet your fur and whiskers this'll be a pastry-potent power move for your best holiday party. Note: Pre-order now; available Feb. 24-March 1. $35. easytigerusa.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com, redbeansaustin.com

Friday 25

Saturday 26

AUSTIN OYSTER FESTIVAL The Austin Oyster Festival returns for its ninth year of honoring the sea’s most decadent mollusk – served up on the half shell, grilled, roasted, fried, in gumbo, and more – from the culinary savants of Mongers, Night Cap, Salt Traders, Shore ATX, and others – alongside seafood dishes, a veritable flotilla of cocktail pairings, and live music from Chansons et Soulard, the Blue Mist, and the Lost Pines. Bonus: It's all to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., Feb 26, noon-6pm Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/381-1147. $75. austinoysterfestival.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 27

BLOODY MARY FESTIVAL These days, seems like every other Bloody Mary is a sort of all-you-can-eat buffet, y'know what we're saying? And now this Sunday's eighth annual celebration of the popular cocktail (and smorgasbord vehicle) will showcase the best of what's locally available – from the likes of the Cavalier, Z'Tejas, Lustre Pearl, Snooze, Hillside Farmacy, Better Half, and more – during a convivial afternoon of boozy, tomato-based brilliance Downtown. Sun., Feb. 27, noon-3:30pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $49.50-67.50. thebloodymaryfest.com

SUERTE X DAME: BRUNCH FENOMENAL For one day only, Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard of Dame in NYC will be joining chef Fermín Nuñez and the Suerte familia to prepare a seafood-focused pop-up menu, including oysters on the half shell with chiltepin mignonette; Squid Alambres with pistou macha verde and scallions; Kedgeree a la Tumbada with grilled monkfish and a soft egg; Fish a la Talla, and more. Mmmmmmm, we're trying to imagine a better brunch this weekend, but we just keep drooling. Sun., Feb. 27, 11am-3pm. Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. suerteatx.com

Monday 28

Tuesday 1

COSMIC COFFEE CRAWFISH BOIL The mighty mudbug masters of Eastside Boilers roil up a Mardi Gras feast for all y'all crustacean-craving Austinites, bringing pounds and pounds of crawdads and shrimp to the boil, adding all the classic fixin's to the mix, serving it up right there on the vast patio of this well-caffeinated and brewski-abetted southside hang. Tue., March 1, 3-7pm. Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/481-0694. $11-45. www.cosmiccoffeebeer.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com