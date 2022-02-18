Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 17

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

MILKRUN X LET US DREAM: NIGHT MARKET MilkRun, that fiesty farm-to-home delivery startup, reveals their first night market event at the new outdoor venue of Let Us Dream, replete with food trucks, drinks by Jitters Espresso & Spirits, and live music by DJ Mist to enjoy while shopping the onsite farmers market that includes Fronks, Basic B Chai, The Salumeria, and Growtopia Farms. Thu., Feb. 17, 6-9pm. (2022) 1518 E. 12th. $10-15. localmilkrun.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com, redbeansaustin.com

Friday 18

Saturday 19

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

SUPPER FRIENDS: AEGEAN NIGHT Chef Dante Hill’s 22 years of professional cooking have taken him on a journey from the kitchens of Beverly Hills to The Vineyard at Florence. Now he presents a four-course meal featuring dishes from the Mediterranean, as the Supper Friends series of dinners at Swoop House triumphantly and tastefully returns. Grilled chicken shawarma, emerald falafel, Ahi tuna, eggplant abagannuc, braised lamb with Persian rice, roasted cauliflower, and more await you here this night. Spoiler alert: The dessert alone – rose and lavender lemon curd with pistachio brittle, spiced syrup, and phyllo garnish – will flavor your favorite memories for years. Sat., Feb. 19, 7pm. (2022) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $71. www.2dine4.com

Sunday 20

Monday 21

Tuesday 22

FULL CIRCLE: SUSTAINABLE STEAK DINNER The whiskey wizards of Still Austin present this Full Circle Sustainable Steak Dinner from Double J Ranch out at The Long Time, featuring some of the finest beef in the country (live-fire cooked by a culinary team from Jack Allen’s Kitchen) and (well of course) perfect cocktail accompaniments. Live fireside music by Eric Tessmer and Tomar & the FCs enhances a rewarding night of deep flavors and earth-friendly celebration. Tue., Feb. 22, 6-10pm. The Long Time, 5707 N. Dunlap Rd.. $200 and up. thelongtime.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com