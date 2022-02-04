Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 3

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: VALENTINE'S DAY Feel like enjoying your Valentine's coupleness at home? Get Aba's Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two and you'll be feasting on lobster bisque, smoky garlic hummus with bread, Ahi tuna with apple & fennel, brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin with potato gratin, and Isot double chocolate cake – and a bottle of Giuliana Prosecco to top the meal off with a toast. (Or you could dine in – under the sparkling lights on Aba's outdoor patio – and enjoy similar gustatory pleasures.) Note: Order by Feb. 9, for delivery or pickup Feb. 11-14. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $124.95 (for two). abarestaurants.com/austin

BAKERY LORRAINE: VALENTINE'S This excellent bakery has exclusive Valentine's Day pastries at their Domain NORTHSIDE location, including red tarts, red velvet cake, heart moonpies, cherry tarts, and a mouthwatering variety of other sweet treats. Pre-orders available through Feb. 8 Bakery Lorraine, 11600 Rock Rose #110. bakerylorraine.com

DESERT DOOR: WILD CARD VALENTINE'S Desert Door Texas Sotol continues its monthly WILD event series with a limited menu curated by Sarah Abernathy of Justine’s Secret House. [Note: You do remember the raves Desert Door recently received from our foodie correspondents, right?] Celebrate this Valentine’s Day out in the Hill Country, with Abernathy’s delectable pastries (including Blue Masa doughnuts filled with strawberry-and-sotol jam, and chorizo-rillette kolaches) and a holiday-inspired cocktail. Mon., Feb. 14, 5-8pm Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

HONEY MOON SPIRIT LOUNGE: VALENTINE'S SPECIALS This one, we daresay, is a sure winner. Honey Moon Spirit Lounge turns up the romance on Valentine’s weekend with a special menu alongside their regular offerings. Wow your sweetie with caviar service ($90) with crème fraîche, chives, boiled eggs, shallots, capers, and blinis; grilled king prawns ($25) with chili butter, bacon, corn, crispy potatoes, and scallions; smoked lamb spare ribs ($46) with goat cheese polenta, sauce Bordelaise, brassicas, and cabernet tomato; and a dessert of chocolate bourbon mocha, strawberries and cream, and pistachio cardamom macarons. Note: This listing is online; so text space isn't an issue; so let's just say those three lovely words again: pistachio cardamom macarons. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 11-12 Honey Moon Spirit Lounge, 624 W. 34th, 737/209-0319. https://honeymoonspiritlounge.com

INTERO: CHOCOLATE + AMARI PAIRING BOX First let's note that Intero, which is usually closed (like many sane restaurants) on a Monday, will be open with their regular (read: awesome) menu on Valentine's Day. Otherwise, they're offering a special chocolates-and-Amari pairing box, meant for two to enjoy, for pickup Feb 9-14. (For Valentine’s weekend, diners can pre-order a box of chocolates to be ready at the table.) Bonus: Chocolatier Krystal Craig is also preparing a trove of barks and truffles of exotic ingredients for that weekend. Reserve these extraordinary treats while you can! Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/599-4052. interorestaurant.com

JO'S COFFEE: VALENTINE GIFT PACKAGE Only some people say coffee is love, but we reckon anybody will feel like you love them so much if you gift them this lover's bundle – a bag of Jo's house blend coffee, a classic mug, and their newest T-shirt – on Valentine's day. Pro tip: Save any decaf gifts for your enemies. Jo's Coffee, 1300 S. Congress, 512/444-3800. $65. joscoffee.com

KURA REVOLVING SUSHI BAR: VALENTINE'S Our favorite center of conveyor-belt-borne comestibles is offering a Valentine’s seafood chirashi, available for purchase for indoor dining (as well as takeout and delivery at order). Bonus: A heart-shaped sauce tray is included with every order. Feb. 11-14 Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, 6929 Airport #125, 737/209-8799. $22. kurasushi.com

MUMTAZ MARKET: VALENTINE'S PACKAGE Mumtaz, from the flavor-forward folks who brought us G’Raj Mahal, offers a special Valentine’s Day meal for two to-go, with everything needed for a romantic experience at home: a choice of filet mignon or lamb loin, pomme purée with fig demiglacé and honey-chili rainbow carrots, and black & white chocolate pot de crème – accompanied by a bottle of Cava rosé, candles, and a morning-after batch of mocha pancakes with maple butter & spiced sugar. Note: Pre-order by phone from Feb. 3-11, for pickup on Feb. 12-14. Feb. 12-14 512/480-2255. $200 (for two). mumtazmarketatx.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM: VALENTINE'S TWO-FOR-ONE OK, does it get much sweeter than an entire museum of ice cream? The answer is YES, when that museum offers two-for-one tickets to explore their 12 multisensory installations, including a 1960s retro diner, the very first Museum of Modern Ice Cream (MOMI), and that world-famous Sprinkle Pool. "The Valentine’s Day experience will be filled with interactive moments, from writing messages of love on postcards to tasting as many Valentine’s Day treats as you’d like." Tasty, sure, but is it … Instagrammable? Hell, we reckon the adjective might've been coined for this vibrant venue in the Domain. Feb. 11-14 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $49 (for two). museumoficecream.com/austin

OLD THOUSAND: VALENTINE'S PACKS There's nothing like a fine array of Dope Chinese noms to fuel your Netflix & chill plans, n'est-ce pas? Old Thousand's Valentine’s Packs come with Hainanese quail with ginger scallion sauce, pork and kimchi dumplings, chicken fat rice, dry-fried asparagus, and chocolate mooncake. Note: These will sell out quickly, best to order early. Fri.-Sun., Feb. 11-13 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. oldthousandatx.com

OTOKO: KAIEKI-RYORI Otoko's chef Yoshi Okai is launching Kaieki-Ryori, a new 12-course omakase experience served only on the first Thursday of every month. The dozen fresh-as-it-gets wonderments are presented, as ever, with consummate skill. First Thursday of each month Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $100. otokoaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com, redbeansaustin.com

SALT & TIME: VALENTINE'S WEEKEND DINE-IN In addition to their regular menu, this acclaimed East Austin restaurant & butcher shop will offer a few special items for couples to order: dry-aged porterhouses, cowboy ribeyes, whole red snapper, braised lamb shanks with mushroom risotto, and whole roasted rabbit with roasted root vegetables and a bordelaise sauce. Dessert bonus: chocolate ravioli with raspberries. Sat.-Sun., Feb. 12-13 Salt & Time Restaurant, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. Prices vary. saltandtimecafe.com

SONESTA HOTEL: HILL COUNTRY VALENTINE How about a whole Valentine's staycation for you and your best beloved? Overnight it at the new Sonesta Bee Cave hotel – it's near Lake Travis and the Hill Country Galleria, for extra relaxing and shopping pleasure – with a dinner at Plate by Dzintra, and you may well be hailed as the hero (or heroine) of love. We, ah, we did rave at you about the superlative dining at Plate, didn't we – in this Sonesta-centric review? Sonesta Hotel, 12525 Bee Cave Parkway, Bee Cave, 512/483-5900. See website for pricing. sonesta.com

SOUTHSIDE FLYING PIZZA: HEART-SHAPED PIZZAS Now that, as our uncle Dino might've said, is amore. Yes, SFP's one-topping heart pizzas are available for dine in, takeout, or delivery during the entire weekend of love. Order online – from your closest Southside location – and make sure your Valentine's day is extra cheesy. Feb. 11-14 $14. southsideflyingpizza.com

THE CARILLON: VALENTINE'S DINNER TO-GO Celebrate Valentine's day from home this year, with the Carillon's dinner for two – featuring prosciutto-wrapped figs, Easy Tiger ciabatta, Texas greens salad, tomato bisque, pan-roasted salmon with lentils, pancetta, and roasted cauliflower (or roasted Angus beef tenderloin with Gruyere potato gratin and mushroom asparagus fricassee), and a dessert array of chocolate-dipped strawberries, Chambord chocolate truffles, and citrus sable cookies. Note: Reserve by Feb. 7 for pickup Feb. 11-14. Thu., Feb. 3 - Mon., Feb. 7, The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $140 (for two). thecarillonrestaurant.com

TINY PIES FOR VALENTINES Sweet? Savory? Tiny Pies has it all – and you'll feel like you have it all and love, if you treat your sweetest one to a Date Night Box during this weekend of romance: Two five-inch Surf-and-Turf pot pies filled with braised beef and sautéed shrimp, and two Strawberry Chocolate Cream tiny pies (that's chocolate-dipped crust filled with strawberry mousse and topped with whipped cream and a fresh strawberry) for $40. Or go all-out for dessert with the Tiny Pie gift box: a 12-pack of fan-favorite Tiny Pies, with three strawberry cream pies, three banana Nutella pies, three chocolate cream pies, and three mocha toffee pies. Bonus: Pastry cut-outs on top of the pies spell out LOVE YOU XOXO. ($68.40) Mind you, there's even more pies and hearts on their website right now. Note: Pre-order by Feb. 9, for pickup Feb. 11-14. tinypies.com

TRACE: VALENTINE'S This elegant dining spot in the W Hotel provides a four-course meal for the annual Day of Romance, bringing you such delights as smoked duck breast, chicken and wild mushroom roulade, blue crab salad, beef filet, poached lobster, and, ooooh, you won't believe the deliciousness of the dessert they're whipping up for the occasion. Mon., Feb. 14, 5:30 & 8:30pm seatings Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $92 (per person). traceaustin.com

TRULUCK'S DINE-IN SPECIAL This posh seafood house's special Valentine's Menu includes Maine lobster ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli, artichokes, mushrooms, and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit. If you really wanna splurge, citizen, add on a thick slice of strawberry chococlate cake for dessert. Feb. 11-14 TIE: Truluck's; Truluck's, Truluck's, 400 Colorado, 512/482-9000; Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000, 512/794-8300. $89. trulucks.com

WALTON'S FANCY & STAPLE: VALENTINE'S CENTRAL This acclaimed bastion of culinary goodness is well-stocked with festive sweet treats, fresh floral arrangements, and fruity mimosa carafes for Valentine’s Day weekend. Wanna "say it with flowers" this year? Pick up a pre-made bouquet or call 512/542-3380 to customize your own botanical array. Your sweetheart's a pastry fiend? Walton's has chocolate strawberries, pink and white macarons, Cupid-approved cupcakes, and more – right there for your grab-and-go convenience. Feb. 11-13 Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Friday 4

Saturday 5

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 6

Monday 7

Tuesday 8

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com