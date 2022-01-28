Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

FALL CREEK VINEYARDS: RESOLUTION DINNER There's a somewhat familiar guest chef for this culinary event at Fall Creek Vineyards out in Driftwood: Cody Taylor, former owner of Austin's Cafe Josie, current kitchen maestro behind Industry in San Marcos, now bringing his acclaimed talents to a dinner with four wine-paired courses at this elegant Hill Country venue of viticulture. Shaved cucumber salad; smoked artichoke tomato bisque; smoked pork ribs; and a dessert taco (that's with a cereal brown sugar taco shell, chocolate mousse, salted cashews, raspberries, and white chocolate). And, ooooh, those Fall Creek wines! Fri., Jan. 28, 6:30pm. Fall Creek Vineyards, 1820 CR 222, Tow, 325/379-5361. $100. fcv.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com, redbeansaustin.com

TRULUCK'S DINE-IN SPECIAL This posh seafood house's special Valentine's Menu includes Maine lobster ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli, artichokes, mushrooms, and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit. If you really wanna splurge, citizen, add on a thick slice of strawberry chococlate cake for dessert. Feb. 11-14 TIE: Truluck's; Truluck's, Truluck's, 400 Colorado, 512/482-9000; Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000, 512/794-8300. $89. trulucks.com

Friday 28

Saturday 29

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 30

AUSTIN BEERWORKS: LUNAR NEW YEAR Austin Beerworks celebrates the Year of the Tiger with a collaboration brew – a jasmine dragon pearl tea-infused strong lager – from Chris Gomez of Kaiju Cut + Sew, released this day to benefit Stop AAPI Hate. Also, the ABW Cantina will offer an Asian-inspired menu curated by chef Enma Lopez; Sang Wang's the Rice Is Right food truck will be on-site; and the Austin Flea will be there, too, with an emphasis on Asian vendors. Sun., Jan. 30, 11am-6pm. (2022) Austin Beerworks, 3001 Industrial Terrace, 512/821-2494. austinbeerworks.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. hotelella.com/goodalls

Monday 31

Tuesday 1

RUSSIAN HOUSE: DUMPLINGS DAY Austin's popular Downtown bastion of Russian cuisine fights the wonky winter weather with a day of dumpling-forward festivity, serving up all the dumplings you can eat – dumplings stuffed with beef and pork, dumplings stuffed with deer, dumplings stuffed with wild boar, dumplings stuffed with bear (yes, bear) – along with a fine array of potato-packed pierogies, and more. You want hearty food, this place is your haven of hospitality. You want a variety of excellent vodkas while you eat, too? Hey, it is Russian House, isn't it? Tue., Feb. 1, 4-10pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $39.99. russianhouseofaustin.com

SUERTE X TWO HANDS: TACO TAKEOVER Fermín Núñez's excellent Suerte hosts Two Hands' Barney Hannagan for the February Taquero takeover, in which the native Australian and his cunning kitchen team will serve up a smoked lamb carnitas taco with avocado and finger lime salsa. Tue., Feb. 1, 5-10pm. (2022) Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. suerteatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com