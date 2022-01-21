Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

CENTRAL MARKET: CITRUS FEST Oh, they're always celebrating something at Central Market, aren't they? Something specific in the midst of their general panoply of delicious and elevated edibles from all over the world and right here at home? (Answer: Yes.) This time it's citrus fruits, with more than 55 varieties by themselves or enhancing other compelling products – from Italian Moro blood oranges to limequats, bergamots, and calamondin; from cilantro lime tortillas to cranberry shortbreads; with the likes of orange sage pork chops, Ponzu beef flank-cut short ribs, and lemon salmon maki rolls supercharging the market/seafood section, and – oh! Just so much citrus, you know? Through Jan. 25 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. centralmarket.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

REVELRY KITCHEN: SMASH BURGER NIGHT It's another Thursday, which means this popular East Sixth joint's got football action on their screens and $3 smash burgers on your plate. Oh, what? You want a bucket of ice-cold beer to go with that? Dude, have you been to Revelry yet? They'll set you up right, brewskiwise and burgerwise. Note: They tend to sell out early; best to get there ASAP this day, or deal with the rest of their (delicious) menu. Thu., Jan. 20, 4pm-12mid Revelry Kitchen + Bar, 1410 E. Sixth, 512/322-5223. www.revelryatx.com

Friday 21

Saturday 22

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 23

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

Monday 24

FALL CREEK VINEYARDS: RESOLUTION DINNER There's a somewhat familiar guest chef for this culinary event at Fall Creek Vineyards out in Driftwood: Cody Taylor, former owner of Austin's Cafe Josie, current kitchen maestro behind Industry in San Marcos, now bringing his acclaimed talents to a dinner with four wine-paired courses at this elegant Hill Country venue of viticulture. Shaved cucumber salad; smoked artichoke tomato bisque; smoked pork ribs; and a dessert taco (that's with a cereal brown sugar taco shell, chocolate mousse, salted cashews, raspberries, and white chocolate). And, ooooh, those Fall Creek wines! Fri., Jan. 28, 6:30pm Fall Creek Vineyards, 1820 CR 222, Tow, 325/379-5361. $100. www.fcv.com

Tuesday 25

FALL CREEK VINEYARDS: RESOLUTION DINNER There's a somewhat familiar guest chef for this culinary event at Fall Creek Vineyards out in Driftwood: Cody Taylor, former owner of Austin's Cafe Josie, current kitchen maestro behind Industry in San Marcos, now bringing his acclaimed talents to a dinner with four wine-paired courses at this elegant Hill Country venue of viticulture. Shaved cucumber salad; smoked artichoke tomato bisque; smoked pork ribs; and a dessert taco (that's with a cereal brown sugar taco shell, chocolate mousse, salted cashews, raspberries, and white chocolate). And, ooooh, those Fall Creek wines! Fri., Jan. 28, 6:30pm Fall Creek Vineyards, 1820 CR 222, Tow, 325/379-5361. $100. www.fcv.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com