Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, live performances, and a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The cosmic evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more, and they're celebrating with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

HOPFIELDS NEW YEAR'S EVE: DINNER & PARTY OK, we love this place – for its beers and its noms and its convivial ambience. Which is why we're glad they're offering a five-course prix fixe dinner – salmon tartare on a wasabi sesame spoon, bacon and eggs with bacon foam & chives, lobster raviolo, smoked beets with Humboldt Fog cheese, Texas wagyu beef, and more – at two seatings (5:30pm & 7:30pm) and then throwing a "It's Vegas, Baby!" dance party at 10pm, with latenight snacks and Polaroid party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Fri., Dec. 31 Hopfields, 3110 Guadalupe, 512/537-0467. $110-130. www.hopfieldsaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SIMI ESTIATORIO NEW YEAR'S EVE Greek food? Yum, basically. Simi Estiatorio Greek food? What they call elevated. Even beyond, you might say, mere yum. And this night, as the calendar does its big annual shift, there's a four-course prix fixe dinner. Shrimp cocktail. Crab cakes. Lamb kebabs. Greek salad. Swordfish souvlaki. Orzo with lobster, shrimp, and calamari. Grilled prime rib with grilled lobster tail. Baklava. And – OMG, we'll stop listing now, but there's even more to choose among. And live DJ performances from Jen Lasher, Lefty, Rodolfo Ciid, and Mike Lozano. Two seatings: 6pm & 9pm. Reserve ASAP, efharisto poli! Fri., Dec. 31 Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $145. https://simiatx.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 31

FRESA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE Let Fresa’s New Year’s Eve pre-party kick off your night’s celebrations, with happy hour drinks at the bar while DJ SB spins live music on the patio. Fresa’s famous achiote and citrus wood-grilled chicken, esquites, grilled sweet potatoes, kale caesar salad, rice, and beans will be served buffet-style with all the fixin's (including desserts of Mexican wedding cookies and brown butter fudge brownies). Fri., Dec. 31, 4-8pm. (2021) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. $10-20. fresaschicken.com

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE W HOTEL The W Hotel in Downtown Austin invites you to a night of fantasy and wonder: It's a party in the Living Room Bar with a live DJ, of course – but also featuring circus performers from Artisan Oddities. Admission includes a complimentary glass of bubbles, lite bites, and access to all four Living Room Bar spaces. Fri., Dec. 31 - Sat., Jan. 1, 9pm-2am. (2021) W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. $100-250. waustinnye.com

Saturday 1

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 2

Monday 3

Tuesday 4

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com