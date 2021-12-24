Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 22

AVIARY NEW YEAR'S EVE Sip and savor the best of the elevated grape with Aviary, as chef Andre Molina and team present a prix-fixe menu with six courses and six wine pairings. Indulge yourself and your lucky date with dishes that feature oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamales, boneless short rib with black garlic, and more – in this funkily stylish spot south of the river Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8pm Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. aviarywinekitchen.com

BAKERY LORRAINE CHRISTMAS SPECIALS This fine bakery in the Domain NORTHSIDE has added new items – a hazelnut tart and a rum cake(!) – to their popular holiday offerings of classic gingerbread men, buche de noel, sacher torte cake, red velvet cake, Dutch apple pie, and – oh, there's so much delicious festivity to choose among here. Note: Specialty desserts require at least a 72-hour advance notice, so get those orders in while you can. Bakery Lorraine, 11600 Rock Rose #110. bakerylorraine.com

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH AT THE HOTEL GRANDUCA Gather with your loved ones to experience delectable cuisine and a unique Christmas experience this year with the Hotel Granduca’s Christmas day brunch. Nestled among trees on the edge of the hill country, warm in the Salon Ducale Ballroom and courtyard, you'll enjoy a buffet-style array of delicacies like slow-roasted turkey breast, candied yam hash, green beans almondine, a vast cheese station, a Bloody Mary bar, wine pairings, the most scrumptious pastries this side of the Tiber river, and more. Sat., Dec. 25, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. granducaaustin.com

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR: CHRISTMAS EVE CRU's festive Christmas Eve menu lets you enjoy a night out with loved ones (Downtown or in the Domain) for a brief respite of stress-free wining and dining before the big day. Choose from a set menu for a fabulous three-course meal (or, sure, go a la carte instead). Appetizers include lobster bisque and tortelloni fonduta with black truffle butter; the entrée brings choices among jumbo shrimp scampi, NY strip steak, Alaskan halibut, braised short ribs; and you can opt for any of three different desserts (but we're totes focused on that chocolate mousse cake, omg). Note: Kids 12 and younger eat for half off. Downtown at 238 W. Second #13; in the Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace #104. $55 dine-in, $125 for two to-go. cruwinebar.com

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, performances, and a special display of the rooftop turned Wild Wild West with a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EL ALMA: HOLI-DATE NIGHT KITS El Alma's holiday dinner kit includes a handmade tamale dinner for two and plenty of goodies to keep your spirits warm and bright: Six chicken mole tamales, wrapped in banana leaves and served with queso fresco and an extra side of mole; white rice; refritos; peppermint-chocolate flan (mmmmm, yes!); a handmade Mexican blanket; a holiday El Alma candle; chef Alma's tamale recipe; and a $10 gift card for any El Chile Group restaurant. Through Dec. 23, while supplies last El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $55. elalmacafe.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FRESA'S: HOLIDAY TAMALES From those excellent culinaristas at Fresa's comes an array of tamale meals (served with charro beans, Mexican rice, salsas, queso and guacamole), tamales-by-the-dozen, and special desserts to supercharge your holidays in a delicious Tex-Mex fashion. (E.g., Chicken tinga tamales, $26 per dozen; and black bean and cheese tamales, $24 per dozen.) Fresa's is taking pre-orders until Dec. 23, with a 5pm cutoff for following-day orders. Pickups will be available Dec. 22-24. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

HOTEL VAN ZANDT'S SOUTH POLE WINTERSCAPE That style-forward boutique hotel Downtown brings back its fourth-floor South Pole, a reimagined rooftop deck featuring outdoor igloos for private dining, with holiday-themed cocktails and dishes courtesy of Geraldine’s restaurant. Note: That last part means delicious noms from chef Chris Schaefer and pastry chef Yolanda Diaz, which might even surpass the awesomeness of the new seasonal drinks (and those continuing Friends-inspired tipples, too). Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $50. geraldinesaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S EVE Get a healthy leg up on your resolution to eat more greens, with La Condesa's all-vegetarian NYE specials menu – featuring charred broccoli tamales with garlic confit, grilled sweet potato "steak" and café con leche with Oaxacan double cream. And, look, carnivores: Their regular menu will also be available the whole night. Fri., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LENOIR NEW YEAR'S EVE Lenoir also celebrates their 10-year anniversary on this night, bidding 2021 adieu with a feast of 10 courses by chef Todd Duplechan accompanied with natural wine pairings. Dishes include osetra caviar on tuna marrow; crab 'pearls' with poached roselle flowers; quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and shaved white truffle; sorghum-smoked beef ribeye cap with bone marrow dumplings, and more. And they've fancied up the outdoor heated wine garden into a lounge – with a complimentary warm beverage for the first seating and a champagne toast at midnight for the second. Fri., Dec. 31, 5pm & 8:30pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 ($400, with wine pairings). lenoirrestaurant.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM: PINKMAS This eminently Instagrammable bastion of ice cream celebration in the Domain plunges elf-first into the holiday spirit, with drink specials (a gingerbread milkshake, a Pinktini, a Sprinkle Pool sundae) and a "winter-fied" game of I Spy, singalongs to holiday favorites, candy cane hunts, educational information about holiday celebrations from around the world, and more. Bonus: Bring a toy for Toys for Tots and you'll get a complimentary ice cream scoop at the cafe. 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $44. museumoficecream.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

TACODELI: HOLIDAY COMFORT FOOD

As if all the Tacodelis weren't already about the easy comfort and the droolworthy food, now they've released the holiday goodness of spiked horchata (that's housemade horchata and Bacardi, dusted with nutmeg and cinnamon) and pozole made with organic pork shoulder (simmered in a red chile broth with giant white hominy and tomatoes).

You can dine in, sure – but you can also get these seasonal treats to go. (Mmmmm, spiked horchata and Netflix and ... chill.)

Bonus: Check out their sweet giftcard deals right here.

UCHI NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's a 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchi, Austin's award-winning Japanese restaurant, with an unsurpassed array of delights – terrine, tekka, ham dumpling, nigiri, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, king crab, and more – capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $275 for two people (bev pairings, $50 per person). uchiaustin.com

UCHIKO NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's Uchi's sibling venue, with another 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchiko, with a diversity of elevated freshness – bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, A5 wagyu beef, venison, and more – also capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $300 for two people. uchikoaustin.com

WALTON'S NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH TO GO Walton’s Fancy & Staple has put together a New Year’s Day brunch that can banish all the hullaballoo of the year before and serve up to 10 hungry people – with maple bourbon glazed ham, French toast casserole, black-eyed peas, collard greens, vanilla cheesecake, a mimosa kit, and more. Note: Order by Dec. 28th for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Thursday 23

AVIARY NEW YEAR'S EVE Sip and savor the best of the elevated grape with Aviary, as chef Andre Molina and team present a prix-fixe menu with six courses and six wine pairings. Indulge yourself and your lucky date with dishes that feature oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamales, boneless short rib with black garlic, and more – in this funkily stylish spot south of the river Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8pm Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. aviarywinekitchen.com

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, performances, and a special display of the rooftop turned Wild Wild West with a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EL ALMA: HOLI-DATE NIGHT KITS El Alma's holiday dinner kit includes a handmade tamale dinner for two and plenty of goodies to keep your spirits warm and bright: Six chicken mole tamales, wrapped in banana leaves and served with queso fresco and an extra side of mole; white rice; refritos; peppermint-chocolate flan (mmmmm, yes!); a handmade Mexican blanket; a holiday El Alma candle; chef Alma's tamale recipe; and a $10 gift card for any El Chile Group restaurant. Through Dec. 23, while supplies last El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $55. elalmacafe.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

HOTEL VAN ZANDT'S SOUTH POLE WINTERSCAPE That style-forward boutique hotel Downtown brings back its fourth-floor South Pole, a reimagined rooftop deck featuring outdoor igloos for private dining, with holiday-themed cocktails and dishes courtesy of Geraldine’s restaurant. Note: That last part means delicious noms from chef Chris Schaefer and pastry chef Yolanda Diaz, which might even surpass the awesomeness of the new seasonal drinks (and those continuing Friends-inspired tipples, too). Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $50. geraldinesaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S EVE Get a healthy leg up on your resolution to eat more greens, with La Condesa's all-vegetarian NYE specials menu – featuring charred broccoli tamales with garlic confit, grilled sweet potato "steak" and café con leche with Oaxacan double cream. And, look, carnivores: Their regular menu will also be available the whole night. Fri., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LENOIR NEW YEAR'S EVE Lenoir also celebrates their 10-year anniversary on this night, bidding 2021 adieu with a feast of 10 courses by chef Todd Duplechan accompanied with natural wine pairings. Dishes include osetra caviar on tuna marrow; crab 'pearls' with poached roselle flowers; quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and shaved white truffle; sorghum-smoked beef ribeye cap with bone marrow dumplings, and more. And they've fancied up the outdoor heated wine garden into a lounge – with a complimentary warm beverage for the first seating and a champagne toast at midnight for the second. Fri., Dec. 31, 5pm & 8:30pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 ($400, with wine pairings). lenoirrestaurant.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM: PINKMAS This eminently Instagrammable bastion of ice cream celebration in the Domain plunges elf-first into the holiday spirit, with drink specials (a gingerbread milkshake, a Pinktini, a Sprinkle Pool sundae) and a "winter-fied" game of I Spy, singalongs to holiday favorites, candy cane hunts, educational information about holiday celebrations from around the world, and more. Bonus: Bring a toy for Toys for Tots and you'll get a complimentary ice cream scoop at the cafe. 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $44. museumoficecream.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

UCHI NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's a 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchi, Austin's award-winning Japanese restaurant, with an unsurpassed array of delights – terrine, tekka, ham dumpling, nigiri, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, king crab, and more – capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $275 for two people (bev pairings, $50 per person). uchiaustin.com

UCHIKO NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's Uchi's sibling venue, with another 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchiko, with a diversity of elevated freshness – bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, A5 wagyu beef, venison, and more – also capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $300 for two people. uchikoaustin.com

WALTON'S NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH TO GO Walton’s Fancy & Staple has put together a New Year’s Day brunch that can banish all the hullaballoo of the year before and serve up to 10 hungry people – with maple bourbon glazed ham, French toast casserole, black-eyed peas, collard greens, vanilla cheesecake, a mimosa kit, and more. Note: Order by Dec. 28th for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 24

AVIARY NEW YEAR'S EVE Sip and savor the best of the elevated grape with Aviary, as chef Andre Molina and team present a prix-fixe menu with six courses and six wine pairings. Indulge yourself and your lucky date with dishes that feature oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamales, boneless short rib with black garlic, and more – in this funkily stylish spot south of the river Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8pm Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. aviarywinekitchen.com

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR: CHRISTMAS EVE CRU's festive Christmas Eve menu lets you enjoy a night out with loved ones (Downtown or in the Domain) for a brief respite of stress-free wining and dining before the big day. Choose from a set menu for a fabulous three-course meal (or, sure, go a la carte instead). Appetizers include lobster bisque and tortelloni fonduta with black truffle butter; the entrée brings choices among jumbo shrimp scampi, NY strip steak, Alaskan halibut, braised short ribs; and you can opt for any of three different desserts (but we're totes focused on that chocolate mousse cake, omg). Note: Kids 12 and younger eat for half off. Downtown at 238 W. Second #13; in the Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace #104. $55 dine-in, $125 for two to-go. cruwinebar.com

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, performances, and a special display of the rooftop turned Wild Wild West with a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

HOTEL VAN ZANDT'S SOUTH POLE WINTERSCAPE That style-forward boutique hotel Downtown brings back its fourth-floor South Pole, a reimagined rooftop deck featuring outdoor igloos for private dining, with holiday-themed cocktails and dishes courtesy of Geraldine’s restaurant. Note: That last part means delicious noms from chef Chris Schaefer and pastry chef Yolanda Diaz, which might even surpass the awesomeness of the new seasonal drinks (and those continuing Friends-inspired tipples, too). Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $50. geraldinesaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S EVE Get a healthy leg up on your resolution to eat more greens, with La Condesa's all-vegetarian NYE specials menu – featuring charred broccoli tamales with garlic confit, grilled sweet potato "steak" and café con leche with Oaxacan double cream. And, look, carnivores: Their regular menu will also be available the whole night. Fri., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LENOIR NEW YEAR'S EVE Lenoir also celebrates their 10-year anniversary on this night, bidding 2021 adieu with a feast of 10 courses by chef Todd Duplechan accompanied with natural wine pairings. Dishes include osetra caviar on tuna marrow; crab 'pearls' with poached roselle flowers; quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and shaved white truffle; sorghum-smoked beef ribeye cap with bone marrow dumplings, and more. And they've fancied up the outdoor heated wine garden into a lounge – with a complimentary warm beverage for the first seating and a champagne toast at midnight for the second. Fri., Dec. 31, 5pm & 8:30pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 ($400, with wine pairings). lenoirrestaurant.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

UCHI NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's a 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchi, Austin's award-winning Japanese restaurant, with an unsurpassed array of delights – terrine, tekka, ham dumpling, nigiri, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, king crab, and more – capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $275 for two people (bev pairings, $50 per person). uchiaustin.com

UCHIKO NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's Uchi's sibling venue, with another 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchiko, with a diversity of elevated freshness – bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, A5 wagyu beef, venison, and more – also capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $300 for two people. uchikoaustin.com

WALTON'S NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH TO GO Walton’s Fancy & Staple has put together a New Year’s Day brunch that can banish all the hullaballoo of the year before and serve up to 10 hungry people – with maple bourbon glazed ham, French toast casserole, black-eyed peas, collard greens, vanilla cheesecake, a mimosa kit, and more. Note: Order by Dec. 28th for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Saturday 25

AVIARY NEW YEAR'S EVE Sip and savor the best of the elevated grape with Aviary, as chef Andre Molina and team present a prix-fixe menu with six courses and six wine pairings. Indulge yourself and your lucky date with dishes that feature oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamales, boneless short rib with black garlic, and more – in this funkily stylish spot south of the river Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8pm Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. aviarywinekitchen.com

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, performances, and a special display of the rooftop turned Wild Wild West with a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S EVE Get a healthy leg up on your resolution to eat more greens, with La Condesa's all-vegetarian NYE specials menu – featuring charred broccoli tamales with garlic confit, grilled sweet potato "steak" and café con leche with Oaxacan double cream. And, look, carnivores: Their regular menu will also be available the whole night. Fri., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LENOIR NEW YEAR'S EVE Lenoir also celebrates their 10-year anniversary on this night, bidding 2021 adieu with a feast of 10 courses by chef Todd Duplechan accompanied with natural wine pairings. Dishes include osetra caviar on tuna marrow; crab 'pearls' with poached roselle flowers; quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and shaved white truffle; sorghum-smoked beef ribeye cap with bone marrow dumplings, and more. And they've fancied up the outdoor heated wine garden into a lounge – with a complimentary warm beverage for the first seating and a champagne toast at midnight for the second. Fri., Dec. 31, 5pm & 8:30pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 ($400, with wine pairings). lenoirrestaurant.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

UCHI NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's a 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchi, Austin's award-winning Japanese restaurant, with an unsurpassed array of delights – terrine, tekka, ham dumpling, nigiri, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, king crab, and more – capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $275 for two people (bev pairings, $50 per person). uchiaustin.com

UCHIKO NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's Uchi's sibling venue, with another 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchiko, with a diversity of elevated freshness – bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, A5 wagyu beef, venison, and more – also capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $300 for two people. uchikoaustin.com

WALTON'S NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH TO GO Walton’s Fancy & Staple has put together a New Year’s Day brunch that can banish all the hullaballoo of the year before and serve up to 10 hungry people – with maple bourbon glazed ham, French toast casserole, black-eyed peas, collard greens, vanilla cheesecake, a mimosa kit, and more. Note: Order by Dec. 28th for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Sunday 26

AVIARY NEW YEAR'S EVE Sip and savor the best of the elevated grape with Aviary, as chef Andre Molina and team present a prix-fixe menu with six courses and six wine pairings. Indulge yourself and your lucky date with dishes that feature oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamales, boneless short rib with black garlic, and more – in this funkily stylish spot south of the river Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8pm Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. aviarywinekitchen.com

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, performances, and a special display of the rooftop turned Wild Wild West with a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S EVE Get a healthy leg up on your resolution to eat more greens, with La Condesa's all-vegetarian NYE specials menu – featuring charred broccoli tamales with garlic confit, grilled sweet potato "steak" and café con leche with Oaxacan double cream. And, look, carnivores: Their regular menu will also be available the whole night. Fri., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LENOIR NEW YEAR'S EVE Lenoir also celebrates their 10-year anniversary on this night, bidding 2021 adieu with a feast of 10 courses by chef Todd Duplechan accompanied with natural wine pairings. Dishes include osetra caviar on tuna marrow; crab 'pearls' with poached roselle flowers; quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and shaved white truffle; sorghum-smoked beef ribeye cap with bone marrow dumplings, and more. And they've fancied up the outdoor heated wine garden into a lounge – with a complimentary warm beverage for the first seating and a champagne toast at midnight for the second. Fri., Dec. 31, 5pm & 8:30pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 ($400, with wine pairings). lenoirrestaurant.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

UCHI NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's a 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchi, Austin's award-winning Japanese restaurant, with an unsurpassed array of delights – terrine, tekka, ham dumpling, nigiri, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, king crab, and more – capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $275 for two people (bev pairings, $50 per person). uchiaustin.com

UCHIKO NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's Uchi's sibling venue, with another 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchiko, with a diversity of elevated freshness – bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, A5 wagyu beef, venison, and more – also capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $300 for two people. uchikoaustin.com

WALTON'S NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH TO GO Walton’s Fancy & Staple has put together a New Year’s Day brunch that can banish all the hullaballoo of the year before and serve up to 10 hungry people – with maple bourbon glazed ham, French toast casserole, black-eyed peas, collard greens, vanilla cheesecake, a mimosa kit, and more. Note: Order by Dec. 28th for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Monday 27

AVIARY NEW YEAR'S EVE Sip and savor the best of the elevated grape with Aviary, as chef Andre Molina and team present a prix-fixe menu with six courses and six wine pairings. Indulge yourself and your lucky date with dishes that feature oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamales, boneless short rib with black garlic, and more – in this funkily stylish spot south of the river Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8pm Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. aviarywinekitchen.com

DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE Eberly is hosting a Galactic Rodeo themed party, where you’ll explore the cosmos-themed dance floor with interstellar clouds, performances, and a special display of the rooftop turned Wild Wild West with a mechanical bull. (Reckon that's a sort of space cowboy, then? And will some people call you Maurice?) Chef Jo Chan will be making brisket, borracho beans, and Mexican corn; chef Sarah Seghi will serve space-themed desserts. The evening also includes sets by DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games and photo booth, midnight champagne toast, and a costume contest at 1am. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-closing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $125. eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE NEW YEAR'S EVE To speak of what chef Kevin Fink and his team are preparing for their acclaimed eatery's year-end feast is to speak the language of angels with a culinary fetish. Oysters, fennel mignonette, blue crab, salsa matcha, red snapper, dry-aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt-edge lasagna, paddlefish caviar, smoked mushroom custard, wagyu ribeye, egg amino tart, and more – comprising a ten-course lesson in what delicious means. Fri., Dec. 31 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $125 ($200, with wine pairings). emmerandrye.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HESTIA NEW YEAR'S EVE Hestia, the goddess of fire, must weep tears of joy to know that her name's invoked by this epicenter of live-fire cooking. Hell, we've seen enough mortal citizens weeping such tears when dining in the place, and now the year's terminus brings a ten-course wonderment featuring tomato tart, mille feuille, Norwegian crab, wagyu ribeye, roasted beets, grilled halibut, chocolate truffles, and more. After all that and excellent wine pairings, probably not a dry eye in the place. Fri., Dec. 31 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 ($295, with wine pairings). hestiaaustin.com

IL BRUTTO NEW YEAR'S EVE This Eastside neighborhood Italian spot will treat you right as 2021 gives way to 2022, with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and an extensive wine list. Bonus: Fire pits on the patio and live jazz by Django Foxtrot (7-10pm). And, after dinner, there's a city's worth of dive bars to get lost among until the new year dawns. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. ilbruttoaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S EVE Get a healthy leg up on your resolution to eat more greens, with La Condesa's all-vegetarian NYE specials menu – featuring charred broccoli tamales with garlic confit, grilled sweet potato "steak" and café con leche with Oaxacan double cream. And, look, carnivores: Their regular menu will also be available the whole night. Fri., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LENOIR NEW YEAR'S EVE Lenoir also celebrates their 10-year anniversary on this night, bidding 2021 adieu with a feast of 10 courses by chef Todd Duplechan accompanied with natural wine pairings. Dishes include osetra caviar on tuna marrow; crab 'pearls' with poached roselle flowers; quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and shaved white truffle; sorghum-smoked beef ribeye cap with bone marrow dumplings, and more. And they've fancied up the outdoor heated wine garden into a lounge – with a complimentary warm beverage for the first seating and a champagne toast at midnight for the second. Fri., Dec. 31, 5pm & 8:30pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 ($400, with wine pairings). lenoirrestaurant.com

OLD THOUSAND NEW YEAR'S EVE Old Thousand, that popular bastion of "Dope Chinese" noms, is offering a bucket of golden fried chicken with ginger scallion salt, a bottle of bubbles, and sides for dine-in or takeout at both locations on New Year’s Eve. And, listen: That's just the NYE special; their amazing regular menu will also be available. (Yes, that does mean, omg, that brisket fried rice.) Fri., Dec. 31 Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. $80-125. oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE Oh, we're missing that Sway on South First; luckily, Westlake's Bee Caves Road still, y'might say, holds Sway. And this location is bright with splendor as a setting for caviar-topped oysters, waterfall beef tartare, aged ribeye, a whole Thai fish, and more. Say good riddance to a problematic year in this place where even the charcuterie board – foie gras torchon, rabbit rillet, northern Thai sausages, fruit jam + yuzu curd, miso aged tofu, coconut cheese, pickles + crackers – is like something out of your fanciest dreams. Fri., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

UCHI NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's a 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchi, Austin's award-winning Japanese restaurant, with an unsurpassed array of delights – terrine, tekka, ham dumpling, nigiri, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, king crab, and more – capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $275 for two people (bev pairings, $50 per person). uchiaustin.com

UCHIKO NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY Here's Uchi's sibling venue, with another 10-course omakase dinner for the very end of this year and the very beginning of the next one. Here's Uchiko, with a diversity of elevated freshness – bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, A5 wagyu beef, venison, and more – also capped by a champagne toast at midnight. Fri. & Sat., Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $300 for two people. uchikoaustin.com

WALTON'S NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH TO GO Walton’s Fancy & Staple has put together a New Year’s Day brunch that can banish all the hullaballoo of the year before and serve up to 10 hungry people – with maple bourbon glazed ham, French toast casserole, black-eyed peas, collard greens, vanilla cheesecake, a mimosa kit, and more. Note: Order by Dec. 28th for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com