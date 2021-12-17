The Best Outside-the-Box Barbecue (and Barbecue-Adjacent) Dishes in Austin We Ate This Year

Smoked brisket taco, Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ The original barbecue fusion continues to shine from Buda to Q2 Stadium.

BLT, JNL Barbecue House-cured and -smoked bacon steals the show with this gorgeous sandwich, a Sunday special, but adding a slice of Cajun-butter turkey is the insider's move.

Mutton, Sam's Bar-B-Que It's not the way it's cooked – low and slow, of course – but having mutton on the menu definitely sets Sam's apart in a most delicious way.

Sliced brisket taco, Interstellar BBQ Yes, a second brisket taco on the list, but Interstellar has shown its entry to be a worthy contender, featuring Texas gremolata and avocado salsa.

Truck-stop brisket enchiladas, the Switch Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that top-shelf brisket makes for one muy buena enchilada, but it turns out the rice and beans are showstoppers, too.

Nutter Butter banana pudding, Brett's Backyard BBQ Sure, it's a little bit of a drive to Rockdale, but this take on nanner pudding is absolutely worth the trip.

Sausage Specials, Micklethwait Craft Meats A visit to one of Austin's best (and coolest-looking) trailers always yields something special in sausageland. Mmm, Thai chile.

Double Fantasy bánh mì, Smokin Beauty South Asia meets North Austin in this choose-two-meats monster of a sandwich. Go with with brisket and pork belly FTW.

Potlikker Stew, Distant Relatives A side hearty enough to be a main course, this Southern concoction from the hottest trailer in the land borrows from the past and pairs well with their smoked meats.

The Bobby Dawg, la Barbecue Jalapeño sausage, brisket, and a helluva lot more grace this hot dog named in honor of the man, the myth, the barbecue legend, Bobby Mueller.