Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

2 DINE 4 HOLIDAY DINNER The talented chefs at Austin's 2 Dine 4 catering have you covered for the holidays, with a variety of delicious meals to delight the senses and sate those holiday appetites. Think: Andouille-and-apple-stuffed chicken with brie cream; boneless braised beef short ribs; cherry-and-walnut-stuffed pork tenderloin; and more – accompanied by the likes of duck-fat-fried heirloom potatoes, maple butternut squash, cranberry wld rice pilaf, creamy boursin cheese polenta, and other amazing sides. Order now, and pick 'em up on Tue.-Thu., Dec. 21-23. 2 Dine 4, 3008 Gonzales Street, #100, 512/467-6600. www.2dine4.com

ABA'S MEDITERRANEAN CHRISTMAS DINNER CARRY-OUT Aba’s Christmas carry-out is available for groups of two, four or six guests. This year's feast from the excellent epicenter of all noms Bosporus-adjacent features wild mushroom hummus, whipped feta with persimmon, thyme-roasted carrots with labneh, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and honey pie. Ooooh, honey pie, you're making us crazy. Note: Order by Tue., Dec. 21 at 9am for pickup on Fri., Dec. 24, 10am-4pm. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $56.95 per person. abarestaurants.com/austin

BAKERY LORRAINE CHRISTMAS SPECIALS This fine bakery in the Domain NORTHSIDE has added new items – a hazelnut tart and a rum cake(!) – to their popular holiday offerings of classic gingerbread men, buche de noel, sacher torte cake, red velvet cake, Dutch apple pie, and – oh, there's so much delicious festivity to choose among here. Note: Specialty desserts require at least a 72-hour advance notice, so get those orders in while you can. Bakery Lorraine, 11600 Rock Rose #110. bakerylorraine.com

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH AT THE HOTEL GRANDUCA Gather with your loved ones to experience delectable cuisine and a unique Christmas experience this year with the Hotel Granduca’s Christmas day brunch. Nestled among trees on the edge of the hill country, warm in the Salon Ducale Ballroom and courtyard, you'll enjoy a buffet-style array of delicacies like slow-roasted turkey breast, candied yam hash, green beans almondine, a vast cheese station, a Bloody Mary bar, wine pairings, the most scrumptious pastries this side of the Tiber river, and more. Sat., Dec. 25, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. granducaaustin.com

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR: CHRISTMAS EVE CRU's festive Christmas Eve menu lets you enjoy a night out with loved ones (Downtown or in the Domain) for a brief respite of stress-free wining and dining before the big day. Choose from a set menu for a fabulous three-course meal (or, sure, go a la carte instead). Appetizers include lobster bisque and tortelloni fonduta with black truffle butter; the entrée brings choices among jumbo shrimp scampi, NY strip steak, Alaskan halibut, braised short ribs; and you can opt for any of three different desserts (but we're totes focused on that chocolate mousse cake, omg). Note: Kids 12 and younger eat for half off. Downtown at 238 W. Second #13; in the Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace #104. $55 dine-in, $125 for two to-go. cruwinebar.com

EL ALMA: HOLI-DATE NIGHT KITS El Alma's holiday dinner kit includes a handmade tamale dinner for two and plenty of goodies to keep your spirits warm and bright: Six chicken mole tamales, wrapped in banana leaves and served with queso fresco and an extra side of mole; white rice; refritos; peppermint-chocolate flan (mmmmm, yes!); a handmade Mexican blanket; a holiday El Alma candle; chef Alma's tamale recipe; and a $10 gift card for any El Chile Group restaurant. Through Dec. 23, while supplies last El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $55. elalmacafe.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FRESA'S: HOLIDAY TAMALES From those excellent culinaristas at Fresa's comes an array of tamale meals (served with charro beans, Mexican rice, salsas, queso and guacamole), tamales-by-the-dozen, and special desserts to supercharge your holidays in a delicious Tex-Mex fashion. (E.g., Chicken tinga tamales, $26 per dozen; and black bean and cheese tamales, $24 per dozen.) Fresa's is taking pre-orders until Dec. 23, with a 5pm cutoff for following-day orders. Pickups will be available Dec. 22-24. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

HOTEL VAN ZANDT'S SOUTH POLE WINTERSCAPE That style-forward boutique hotel Downtown brings back its fourth-floor South Pole, a reimagined rooftop deck featuring outdoor igloos for private dining, with holiday-themed cocktails and dishes courtesy of Geraldine’s restaurant. Note: That last part means delicious noms from chef Chris Schaefer and pastry chef Yolanda Diaz, which might even surpass the awesomeness of the new seasonal drinks (and those continuing Friends-inspired tipples, too). Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $50. geraldinesaustin.com

MAYBE A SATELLITE'S THE PERFECT GIFT? No, not an actual orbiting chunk of hi-tech metal and plastic – you're not Elon, after all, right? – but a giftcard to the South Austin bastion of fine dining that's run by those Kamburis Brothers of Flipnotics fame: Satellite! Stick one of these cards in a loved one's stocking and let them decide among the elevated dishes on the eatery's diverse menu. Texas redfish tacos, bourbon-glazed meatloaf, Greek fireside saganaki (pictured, and don't it look awesome?), chophouse meatballs, traditional pad thai, ah, this place is as eclectic as it is delicious. Bonus: Yes, they will cater your parties. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. satelliteatx.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM: PINKMAS This eminently Instagrammable bastion of ice cream celebration in the Domain plunges elf-first into the holiday spirit, with drink specials (a gingerbread milkshake, a Pinktini, a Sprinkle Pool sundae) and a "winter-fied" game of I Spy, singalongs to holiday favorites, candy cane hunts, educational information about holiday celebrations from around the world, and more. Bonus: Bring a toy for Toys for Tots and you'll get a complimentary ice cream scoop at the cafe. 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $44. museumoficecream.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TACODELI: HOLIDAY COMFORT FOOD

As if all the Tacodelis weren't already about the easy comfort and the droolworthy food, now they've released the holiday goodness of spiked horchata (that's housemade horchata and Bacardi, dusted with nutmeg and cinnamon) and pozole made with organic pork shoulder (simmered in a red chile broth with giant white hominy and tomatoes).

You can dine in, sure – but you can also get these seasonal treats to go. (Mmmmm, spiked horchata and Netflix and ... chill.)

Bonus: Check out their sweet giftcard deals right here.

TLC AUSTIN Austin's flavor-forward TLC is feeding your entire family this year, with a hamtastic Christmas dinner that can serve 8-10 people. Yes, we did say hamtastic: This holiday feast includes a Nueskes applewood smoked bone-in ham (6-7 pounds, no less), rosemary fingerling potatoes, green beans, honey-glazed carrots, chocolate pecan pie, white chocolate-peppermint bark, a hot cocoa kit. Also: Cookies for Santa (with decorating kit – they bake the cookies, you decorate) and some carrots (for, they suggest, Santa's reindeer). Note: Preorder online now and pickup on Thu., Dec. 23, at noon. TLC Austin, 1100 S Lamar Blvd. Suite 1150, 512/580-0971. $299. tlcaustin.com

WALTON’S FANCY AND STAPLE HOLIDAY MENU Walton’s has curated up a special holiday menu that we reckon will knock your favorite elf's socks right off, complete with maple bourbon-glazed ham, white cheddar & gruyere mac-n-cheese, balsamic brussels sprouts with crispy prosciutto, brown butter and rosemary carrots, handmade apple streusel, pecan and buttermilk pies, vanilla cherry cheesecake, and more. Suggestion: Whether you order these goodies separately or conjure yourself an entire feast, best contact Walton's soon – because they'll sell out like hotcakes. (You want actual hotcakes, though? We recommend the Magnolia Cafe.) Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/391-9966. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 17

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH AT THE HOTEL GRANDUCA Gather with your loved ones to experience delectable cuisine and a unique Christmas experience this year with the Hotel Granduca’s Christmas day brunch. Nestled among trees on the edge of the hill country, warm in the Salon Ducale Ballroom and courtyard, you'll enjoy a buffet-style array of delicacies like slow-roasted turkey breast, candied yam hash, green beans almondine, a vast cheese station, a Bloody Mary bar, wine pairings, the most scrumptious pastries this side of the Tiber river, and more. Sat., Dec. 25, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. granducaaustin.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

FIERCE WHISKERS: HOLIDAY TIPPLES The tasting room's open at this new local whiskey distillery, and chief cocktail wrangler Lisa Husberg and her mixological cohorts are serving up powerful holiday beverages for one and all. Tell St. Nick to cool those reindeer jets of his and stop on by for a Hot Toddy, a Figgy Pudding, an Espresso Martini, and more. Thu. & Sun., 4-10pm; Fri., 4pm-12mid; Sat., noon-12mid Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. fiercewhiskers.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Saturday 18

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH AT THE HOTEL GRANDUCA Gather with your loved ones to experience delectable cuisine and a unique Christmas experience this year with the Hotel Granduca’s Christmas day brunch. Nestled among trees on the edge of the hill country, warm in the Salon Ducale Ballroom and courtyard, you'll enjoy a buffet-style array of delicacies like slow-roasted turkey breast, candied yam hash, green beans almondine, a vast cheese station, a Bloody Mary bar, wine pairings, the most scrumptious pastries this side of the Tiber river, and more. Sat., Dec. 25, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. granducaaustin.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

TACODELI: HOLIDAY COMFORT FOOD

Sunday 19

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH AT THE HOTEL GRANDUCA Gather with your loved ones to experience delectable cuisine and a unique Christmas experience this year with the Hotel Granduca’s Christmas day brunch. Nestled among trees on the edge of the hill country, warm in the Salon Ducale Ballroom and courtyard, you'll enjoy a buffet-style array of delicacies like slow-roasted turkey breast, candied yam hash, green beans almondine, a vast cheese station, a Bloody Mary bar, wine pairings, the most scrumptious pastries this side of the Tiber river, and more. Sat., Dec. 25, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. granducaaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

Monday 20

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH AT THE HOTEL GRANDUCA Gather with your loved ones to experience delectable cuisine and a unique Christmas experience this year with the Hotel Granduca’s Christmas day brunch. Nestled among trees on the edge of the hill country, warm in the Salon Ducale Ballroom and courtyard, you'll enjoy a buffet-style array of delicacies like slow-roasted turkey breast, candied yam hash, green beans almondine, a vast cheese station, a Bloody Mary bar, wine pairings, the most scrumptious pastries this side of the Tiber river, and more. Sat., Dec. 25, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. granducaaustin.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

TACODELI: HOLIDAY COMFORT FOOD

Tuesday 21

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com