10 Perfect Patio Cocktails in Austin

Sun, sip, repeat

By Melanie Haupt, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


The Jewel Box at Bobo’s Snack Bar (Photo by John Anderson)

Frozen paloma, Hank's (blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, soda, lime)

The Fizz, Easy Tiger at the Linc (Still Austin Gin, Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, strawberry puree, sparkling wine, sparkling water)

The Jewel Box, Bobo's Snack Bar (gin, Bubb's Seltzer, organic tonic, housemade fruit vinegar shrub, organic blueberries)

LaBare, LoLo (grapefruit shrub, rosé, Rambler)

Frosé, Kitty Cohen's (rosé, strawberry, lemon, Amaras Verde Momento Mezcal float)

Self-Care, Jacoby's (Tito's, lime, cucumber, strawberry, soda)

Crystal City, Launderette (vodka, lemon, grapefruit, St. Germain, Peychaud's Bitters)

Aperol spritz, The Far Out Lounge

Paloma, Sour Duck (tequila, Aperol, tarragon, grapefuit)

Strawberry Collins, Central Machine Works (Grey Goose Essence strawberry vodka, sparkling lemonade)

Honorable mention: Eldorado Cafe's to-go margaritas, enjoyed on your own patio, with friends and partners

