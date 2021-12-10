Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FRESA'S: HOLIDAY TAMALES From those excellent culinaristas at Fresa's comes an array of tamale meals (served with charro beans, Mexican rice, salsas, queso and guacamole), tamales-by-the-dozen, and special desserts to supercharge your holidays in a delicious Tex-Mex fashion. (E.g., Chicken tinga tamales, $26 per dozen; and black bean and cheese tamales, $24 per dozen.) Fresa's is taking pre-orders until Dec. 23, with a 5pm cutoff for following-day orders. Pickups will be available Dec. 22-24. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

HOTEL VAN ZANDT'S SOUTH POLE WINTERSCAPE That style-forward boutique hotel Downtown brings back its fourth-floor South Pole, a reimagined rooftop deck featuring outdoor igloos for private dining, with holiday-themed cocktails and dishes courtesy of Geraldine’s restaurant. Note: That last part means delicious noms from chef Chris Schaefer and pastry chef Yolanda Diaz, which might even surpass the awesomeness of the new seasonal drinks (and those continuing Friends-inspired tipples, too). Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $50. geraldinesaustin.com

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM: PINKMAS This eminently Instagrammable bastion of ice cream celebration in the Domain plunges elf-first into the holiday spirit, with drink specials (a gingerbread milkshake, a Pinktini, a Sprinkle Pool sundae) and a "winter-fied" game of I Spy, singalongs to holiday favorites, candy cane hunts, educational information about holiday celebrations from around the world, and more. Bonus: Bring a toy for Toys for Tots and you'll get a complimentary ice cream scoop at the cafe. 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $44. museumoficecream.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 10

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR: CHRISTMAS EVE CRU's festive Christmas Eve menu lets you enjoy a night out with loved ones (Downtown or in the Domain) for a brief respite of stress-free wining and dining before the big day. Choose from a set menu for a fabulous three-course meal (or, sure, go a la carte instead). Appetizers include lobster bisque and tortelloni fonduta with black truffle butter; the entrée brings choices among jumbo shrimp scampi, NY strip steak, Alaskan halibut, braised short ribs; and you can opt for any of three different desserts (but we're totes focused on that chocolate mousse cake, omg). Note: Kids 12 and younger eat for half off. Downtown at 238 W. Second #13; in the Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace #104. $55 dine-in, $125 for two to-go. cruwinebar.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

FIERCE WHISKERS: HOLIDAY TIPPLES The tasting room's open at this new local whiskey distillery, and chief cocktail wrangler Lisa Husberg and her mixological cohorts are serving up powerful holiday beverages for one and all. Tell St. Nick to cool those reindeer jets of his and stop on by for a Hot Toddy, a Figgy Pudding, an Espresso Martini, and more. Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. fiercewhiskers.com

TACODELI: HOLIDAY COMFORT FOOD

As if all the Tacodelis weren't already about the easy comfort and the droolworthy food, now they've released the holiday goodness of spiked horchata (that's housemade horchata and Bacardi, dusted with nutmeg and cinnamon) and pozole made with organic pork shoulder (simmered in a red chile broth with giant white hominy and tomatoes).

You can dine in, sure – but you can also get these seasonal treats to go. (Mmmmm, spiked horchata and Netflix and ... chill.)

Bonus: Check out their sweet giftcard deals right here.

Saturday 11

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

JESTER KING: SPON DAY Here's one of Jester King's biggest annual events, where they release their annual three-year blend of spontaneously fermented beer, feature a few favorite "spon" beers and wines, and celebrate the season with a holiday market that includes delicious noms, live music, vendors, tours/tastings, goat photos, and more. (Note: Aaaaaah! Goat photos!) Sat., Dec. 11, 11am-9pm. Jester King Craft Brewery, 13187 Fitzhugh Rd., 512/661-5736. Free. jesterkingbrewery.com

VISTA BREWING X FARMHOUSE DELIVERY Yes! The fine folks at Vista Brewing are hosting Saturday Market Days throughout December – and they're featuring Farmhouse Delivery this weekend, which will make all the farm-centric (or just good-food-loving) citizens mighty happy. We told you about Farmhouse a while ago, so you'll be glad to know that signing up for the service will get $30 off your first order and a free beer from Vista. And? And Vista is releasing their Treaty Bourbon Barrel Aged Oatmeal Stout on this day – which is, as you might guess, an oatmeal stout that's been aged in barrels that formerly held bourbon from Treaty Oak Distilling. (And that, as you might further guess, is a True Good Thing.) Also? Live music, fire pits, and s'mores! Sat., Dec. 11, noon-5:30pm. Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. vistabrewingtx.com

Sunday 12

BRISKETU BACKYARD PITMASTER CLASS Here's an introductory class designed to teach the average barbecue lover how to work a pit and create the quintessential smoked brisket – the toughest piece of beef to master. It's a class for newbies and experienced grillers alike, where you'll learn about Texas pits, choosing the right brisket, trimming techniques, rubs and prep, wood selection and smoke profiles, starting and managing a firebox, timing the cook, and slicing the end product. By the end of it you won't magically transmogrify into Aaron Franklin, no, but you'll definitely have the basics down. Sun., Dec. 12, noon-3pm. Friends & Allies Brewing Company, 979 Springdale #124. $79. brisketu.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

Monday 13

Tuesday 14

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com