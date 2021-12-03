Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 2

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

OTOKO: KAIEKI-RYORI Otoko's chef Yoshi Okai is launching Kaieki-Ryori, a new 12-course omakase experience served only on the first Thursday of every month. The dozen fresh-as-it-gets wonderments are presented, as ever, with consummate skill. First Thursday of each month Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $100. otokoaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 3

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

OPENING: KOKO'S BAVARIAN It's a new German-style brewery! It's a new authentic-dining biergarten! One of its co-owners is Konstantin Prinz von Bayern, who is the legit Prince of Bavaria, and his great-grands literally started Oktoberfest! OK, you've been hearing the buzz for a while, and now it's time to check the place out – and nosh on German sausages (bratwurst, currywurst, duck-guanciale-blackberry, rabbit-rattlesnake, antelope), Belgian fries with five dipping sauces, traditional Bavarian specialties like schnitzel and smoked pork shoulder, rotisserie chicken, and pretzels big enough to make you go, like, "Ach du lieber!" There are also 30 German and local beers on tap (including the in-house brews: four lagers and two ales: pils, swarzbier, hefeweisen, marzen, dunkleweisen, and helles bock). And so on, in that tasty, krautly manner, all in the newly revamped location where the Brewer's Table used to be. Wilkommen, liebschen – and do tip your stylish mütze to brewmaster Katie Lowe. Koko's Bavarian, 4715 E. Fifth. kokosbavarian.com

Saturday 4

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

SAMMATARO PIZZA'S FIRST ANNIVERSARY PARTY Sammataro Pizza in the Arbor Food Park celebrates their first anniversary with $1 pizza slices, limited-edition pizza boxes and T-shirts (designed by Harlem-based artist Jay West), a DJ set by Stéfon Osaë, live music from King Mønk and Norman BA$E, and sips from local beverage greats. Bonus: That popular Austin Oyster Co. will also be on-site and shucking (3:30-6pm). Sat., Dec. 4, 3-9pm. (2021) Sammataro Pizza, 1108 E. 12th, 512/690-1547. sammataro.pizza

Sunday 5

Monday 6

Tuesday 7

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com