Food

Recipe: Percolator Punch

This heavenly smelling treat is a great alternative to apple cider

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Nov. 26, 2021


Photo by Kimberley Jones

My family hasn’t owned a percolator since the Eighties, but we never bothered changing the name of the hot drink that made its regular appearance every Thanksgiving and Christmas morning. Percolator punch can be made just as easily in a Crock-Pot or on the stovetop, and it’s an all-ages, all-occasions treat that smells perfectly heavenly.


Percolator Punch

2 ¼ cups pineapple juice

1 ¾ cups water

2 cups cranberry juice

½ tsp salt

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp whole cloves

½ tbsp whole allspice

3 sticks cinnamon, broken

Pour pineapple juice, water, and cranberry juice into bottom of an eight-cup percolator. Put rest of the ingredients in top of percolator. Perk 10 minutes or until spices permeate juices. Don't have a percolator? Secure spices in a sachet or cheesecloth, then place all ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on high for an hour, and be sure to stir the spice bag once heated to encourage spices to release.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 26, 2021 with the headline: A Holiday Punch That’ll Make Your House Smell so Damn Good

