Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 18

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GROUP THERAPY AT HOTEL ZAZA Looking for a Thanksgiving meal as memorable as it is delicious? Reserve yourself a feast at the smart and snazzy Hotel ZaZa right in the heart of Downtown Austin, where the talented kitchen of Group Therapy will treat you very well indeed, fête-ing you with the likes of a surf-n-turf crostini duo, sweet corn and poblano soup, and a Texas apple salad before you even get to the mains. And those mains? Orange Butter Scallop, with cauliflower pilaf and chili-rubbed baby carrots, is just one of the choices. (They also have the classic turkey option, natch.) You can à la carte everything here, of course, but we are so tempted by that order-the-whole-menu deal. Thu., Nov. 25, 4-11pm Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $75. hotelzaza.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TGIVING: ABA MEDITERRANEAN This year, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with a Mediterranean twist from Aba. They've got to-go meals for two, four or six guests, and these palate-pleasing packages include: classic hummus and pumpkin hummus, with crudites and house bread; salad, black truffle orzo; crispy Brussels sprouts; beef tenderloin kebab; crispy chicken thigh with sautéed greens and butternut squash, and a honey pie to finish. Note: Order by Sun., Nov. 21, at 9am; pick-up and deliveries are on Wed., Nov. 24, 10am-4pm; all items are delivered cold with reheating instructions. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $59.95 per person. abarestaurants.com/austin

TGIVING: EMMER & RYE The award-winning Emmer & Rye team led by Kevin Fink offers dinner meal kits that include a six-course meal and featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. For instance, the kit for two people comes with a choice of protein (whole roasted heritage chicken or smoked lions mane mushroom) and all of the following sides & desserts: mixed green salad with hibiscus vinaigrette, sourdough stuffing, Deer Creek cheddar green bean casserole, roasted Kennebec potatoes; chicken gravy, Parker House rolls with cultured butter & pear jam, persimmon cobbler & rouge de Bourdeaux ice cream, and lavender cookies. Note: All orders must be picked up on Wed., Nov. 24. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150 (for two). emmerandrye.com

TGIVING: FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE Ah, the elegance of Fleming's. (We noted the restaurant's appeal in this review. This year, enjoy a three-courser featuring the traditional herb-roasted turkey, or adventure deliciously beefward and choose a classic filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye instead. (Pro tip: You'll want to opt for the lobster bisque as a starter; it's smooth and creamy heaven in a bowl.) Note: Dining in is such a treat at this place, and both the Domain and Downtown locations will be open, but you can also pre-order for picking up. Thu., Nov. 25, 11am-8pm Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. flemingssteakhouse.com

TGIVING: FOXY'S PROPER PUB Where will you eat on Thanksgiving day, citizen? How about at this classic Irish pub Downtown – locally owned and operated, no less – where they'll be celebrating the holiday with $10 traditional turkey plates and $3 Wild Turkey bourbon gravy boats (while supplies last). Just like at home, the meal will be buffet-style for dine-in only. Bonus: Guests are encouraged to help decorate for Christmas afterward. Now, that's some community fun right there, tell you what. Thu., Nov. 25, noon-12mid 201 Brazos. foxysproperpub.com

TGIVING: FRESA'S Yeah, they do chicken so well, but – they're not just about the chickens, people! You want a Fresa's take on Thanksgiving with an al carbon twist and an entire roast turkey with a wealth of succulent sides? Fresa's has you covered with to-go packages that can accommodate from four to ten people, meals that include a whole ready-to-eat bird, pan gravy, citrus-serrano cranberry sauce, chorizo stuffing, and sides like, oh, how does poblano spinach gratin sound? Dona's mac-and-chese? Sweet potato mash? There's even more to choose from, and a trio of pie options as well. Note: Orders can be placed online or by phone until Tue., Nov. 23; all meals must be picked up at Fresa’s South First on Thu., Nov. 25. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. Prices vary for a la carte; full meal packages, $185-285. fresaschicken.com

TGIVING: GOODALL'S AT HOTEL ELLA This year, let the flavor professionals at Goodall's Kitchen – you know: right there in the lovely Hotel Ella – let them handle your holiday foodie desires, whether it's an actual dine-in, family-style feast or one of their to-go Thanksgiving Meal Kits featuring turkey and all the trimming. You and, if you got 'em, your guests will be so happy you'll want to have another scotch and keep playing Uno all night long. Note: Pre-order by Nov. 20 for picking up on Thanksgiving day, from noon-5:30pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $75 (dine-in; $25, kids). hotelella.com/thanksgiving

TGIVING: GOODSTOCK BY NOLAN RYAN With Goodstock’s holiday pre-order menu, you can enjoy a hassle-free and delicious Thanksgiving meal from the acclaimed meatmonger's outpost in Round Rock and directly to wherever you live. Order everything from fully cooked meats to seasonal delicacies – turkey? yes! beef? their specialty! and you'll be surprised what all else – and you can order it online (until Nov. 19) for picking up until Nov. 24. goodstocktx.com

TGIVING: LAUNDERETTE This Eastside culinary gem among culinary gems is offering holiday dishes from gruyère scalloped potatoes to a chocolate pecan tart, with all manner of yum in between. Their roasted bone-in turkey feast (which will satisfy four to six hungry citizens) comes with turkey gravy, herbed sourdough stuffing (mmmm, fennel sausage, leeks, and apple), ginger cranberry sauce, and honey butter pull-apart rolls. They've also got a beef tenderloin option, and sides a-plenty, but we just keep thinking about that incredible homemade rosemary ice cream ($15 a pint). Note: Pre-order by Mon., Nov. 22. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $190 (turkey), $230 (beef). launderetteaustin.com

TGIVING: SALA & BETTY This epicenter of elevated downhome noms on Airport brings the turkey, turkey, turkey exuberance to full culinary force and accompanies the roasted bird with sides like wagyu excellente chorizo, garlic green beans, wild rice, Waldorf salad, and more. Note: Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Wed., Nov. 24, 11am-5pm. Sala & Betty, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0214. salaandbettyatx.com

TGIVING: SAWYER & CO. Stephen Shallcross' acclaimed bastion of boudin and other bodacious noms is offering some great multi-person holiday packages for pick-up or delivery this year – Cajun-fried turkey breast, herb-crusted pork tenderloin, a tempting array of sides (we're fond of the dirty rice dressing and the candied sweet potatoes with pecans) – but, also, listen: If you just can’t wait until the end of the month to get your gobbler on, Sawyer & Co. is currently offering turkey every Thursday all day long, featuring that Cajun-fried turkey breast with gravy, cranberry orange relish, cornbread dressing, a cornbread muffin, and your choice of one side for $9.99. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/531-9033. $85 (serves four). sawyerand.co

TGIVING: SIMI ESTIATORIA: BAKLAVA How many layers of memory in a lifetime of Thanksgivings? Easier to gauge: How many layers of sweet and delicate filo dough in Simi Estiatorio’s crowd-favorite baklava? The highly sought Mediterranean dessert will be available by pre-order for picking up at the restaurant, fresh and just in time for turkey day. Note: Order the delectably large pastries Nov. 17-23, noon-10pm, for pick-up on Wed. Nov., 24, 5-10pm. Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $50 (5 pieces), $100 (10 pieces). simiatx.com

TGIVING: THE CARILLON Right out these bells! The Carillon's to-go holiday meals were such a big hit last year, they're offering their Thanksgiving Feast at Home again. Their dinner-for-four includes, to be remarkably precise: two pounds sliced smoked turkey breast; three quarts sage and fennel cornbread stuffing; three quarts whipped potatoes; one quart pan gravy; three quarts green bean casserole; three quarts honey-glazed carrots; one pint orange-cranberry relish; one pecan pie; one pumpkin pie; and *whew* eight dinner rolls. Oh, baby! Note: They're taking orders through Thu., Nov. 18. The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $160. thecarillonrestaurant.com

TGIVING: TINY PIES Yes, this excellent place has tiny pies and regular-sized pies, and they're all *chef's kiss*. If (for some odd reason) you don't want to treat your friends and family to their Thanksgiving 12-pack of tiny pies - two pumpkin, two Dutchy's apple, two pecan, two cherry, two apple cranberry, and two Texas Two-Step – then maybe a full-size Sweet Texas Pecan or Pumpkin Chai will tempt your dessert-loving palate? Or if you're wanting to go savory, how about a four-pack of turkey pot pies, filled with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, roast turkey in gravy, and mashed potatoes? Get them – and more – while you can. Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. Prices vary. tinypies.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 19

BITE-SIZED: CONTEMPORARY DANCE WITH FOOD PAIRINGS In this brief show (approximately 30-40 minutes), the performers of newly Austin-based company Sea Legs Dance will guide you through contemporary works paired with complimentary bite-sized treats. "Every dance has a flavor!" Fri.-Sat., Nov. 19-20, 7:30pm First Street Studio, 2410 E. Cesar Chavez #202, 302/362-2350. $25. sealegsdance.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GROUP THERAPY AT HOTEL ZAZA Looking for a Thanksgiving meal as memorable as it is delicious? Reserve yourself a feast at the smart and snazzy Hotel ZaZa right in the heart of Downtown Austin, where the talented kitchen of Group Therapy will treat you very well indeed, fête-ing you with the likes of a surf-n-turf crostini duo, sweet corn and poblano soup, and a Texas apple salad before you even get to the mains. And those mains? Orange Butter Scallop, with cauliflower pilaf and chili-rubbed baby carrots, is just one of the choices. (They also have the classic turkey option, natch.) You can à la carte everything here, of course, but we are so tempted by that order-the-whole-menu deal. Thu., Nov. 25, 4-11pm Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $75. hotelzaza.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TGIVING: ABA MEDITERRANEAN This year, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with a Mediterranean twist from Aba. They've got to-go meals for two, four or six guests, and these palate-pleasing packages include: classic hummus and pumpkin hummus, with crudites and house bread; salad, black truffle orzo; crispy Brussels sprouts; beef tenderloin kebab; crispy chicken thigh with sautéed greens and butternut squash, and a honey pie to finish. Note: Order by Sun., Nov. 21, at 9am; pick-up and deliveries are on Wed., Nov. 24, 10am-4pm; all items are delivered cold with reheating instructions. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $59.95 per person. abarestaurants.com/austin

TGIVING: EMMER & RYE The award-winning Emmer & Rye team led by Kevin Fink offers dinner meal kits that include a six-course meal and featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. For instance, the kit for two people comes with a choice of protein (whole roasted heritage chicken or smoked lions mane mushroom) and all of the following sides & desserts: mixed green salad with hibiscus vinaigrette, sourdough stuffing, Deer Creek cheddar green bean casserole, roasted Kennebec potatoes; chicken gravy, Parker House rolls with cultured butter & pear jam, persimmon cobbler & rouge de Bourdeaux ice cream, and lavender cookies. Note: All orders must be picked up on Wed., Nov. 24. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150 (for two). emmerandrye.com

TGIVING: FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE Ah, the elegance of Fleming's. (We noted the restaurant's appeal in this review. This year, enjoy a three-courser featuring the traditional herb-roasted turkey, or adventure deliciously beefward and choose a classic filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye instead. (Pro tip: You'll want to opt for the lobster bisque as a starter; it's smooth and creamy heaven in a bowl.) Note: Dining in is such a treat at this place, and both the Domain and Downtown locations will be open, but you can also pre-order for picking up. Thu., Nov. 25, 11am-8pm Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. flemingssteakhouse.com

TGIVING: FOXY'S PROPER PUB Where will you eat on Thanksgiving day, citizen? How about at this classic Irish pub Downtown – locally owned and operated, no less – where they'll be celebrating the holiday with $10 traditional turkey plates and $3 Wild Turkey bourbon gravy boats (while supplies last). Just like at home, the meal will be buffet-style for dine-in only. Bonus: Guests are encouraged to help decorate for Christmas afterward. Now, that's some community fun right there, tell you what. Thu., Nov. 25, noon-12mid 201 Brazos. foxysproperpub.com

TGIVING: FRESA'S Yeah, they do chicken so well, but – they're not just about the chickens, people! You want a Fresa's take on Thanksgiving with an al carbon twist and an entire roast turkey with a wealth of succulent sides? Fresa's has you covered with to-go packages that can accommodate from four to ten people, meals that include a whole ready-to-eat bird, pan gravy, citrus-serrano cranberry sauce, chorizo stuffing, and sides like, oh, how does poblano spinach gratin sound? Dona's mac-and-chese? Sweet potato mash? There's even more to choose from, and a trio of pie options as well. Note: Orders can be placed online or by phone until Tue., Nov. 23; all meals must be picked up at Fresa’s South First on Thu., Nov. 25. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. Prices vary for a la carte; full meal packages, $185-285. fresaschicken.com

TGIVING: GOODALL'S AT HOTEL ELLA This year, let the flavor professionals at Goodall's Kitchen – you know: right there in the lovely Hotel Ella – let them handle your holiday foodie desires, whether it's an actual dine-in, family-style feast or one of their to-go Thanksgiving Meal Kits featuring turkey and all the trimming. You and, if you got 'em, your guests will be so happy you'll want to have another scotch and keep playing Uno all night long. Note: Pre-order by Nov. 20 for picking up on Thanksgiving day, from noon-5:30pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $75 (dine-in; $25, kids). hotelella.com/thanksgiving

TGIVING: GOODSTOCK BY NOLAN RYAN With Goodstock’s holiday pre-order menu, you can enjoy a hassle-free and delicious Thanksgiving meal from the acclaimed meatmonger's outpost in Round Rock and directly to wherever you live. Order everything from fully cooked meats to seasonal delicacies – turkey? yes! beef? their specialty! and you'll be surprised what all else – and you can order it online (until Nov. 19) for picking up until Nov. 24. goodstocktx.com

TGIVING: LAUNDERETTE This Eastside culinary gem among culinary gems is offering holiday dishes from gruyère scalloped potatoes to a chocolate pecan tart, with all manner of yum in between. Their roasted bone-in turkey feast (which will satisfy four to six hungry citizens) comes with turkey gravy, herbed sourdough stuffing (mmmm, fennel sausage, leeks, and apple), ginger cranberry sauce, and honey butter pull-apart rolls. They've also got a beef tenderloin option, and sides a-plenty, but we just keep thinking about that incredible homemade rosemary ice cream ($15 a pint). Note: Pre-order by Mon., Nov. 22. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $190 (turkey), $230 (beef). launderetteaustin.com

TGIVING: SALA & BETTY This epicenter of elevated downhome noms on Airport brings the turkey, turkey, turkey exuberance to full culinary force and accompanies the roasted bird with sides like wagyu excellente chorizo, garlic green beans, wild rice, Waldorf salad, and more. Note: Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Wed., Nov. 24, 11am-5pm. Sala & Betty, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0214. salaandbettyatx.com

TGIVING: SIMI ESTIATORIA: BAKLAVA How many layers of memory in a lifetime of Thanksgivings? Easier to gauge: How many layers of sweet and delicate filo dough in Simi Estiatorio’s crowd-favorite baklava? The highly sought Mediterranean dessert will be available by pre-order for picking up at the restaurant, fresh and just in time for turkey day. Note: Order the delectably large pastries Nov. 17-23, noon-10pm, for pick-up on Wed. Nov., 24, 5-10pm. Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $50 (5 pieces), $100 (10 pieces). simiatx.com

TGIVING: TINY PIES Yes, this excellent place has tiny pies and regular-sized pies, and they're all *chef's kiss*. If (for some odd reason) you don't want to treat your friends and family to their Thanksgiving 12-pack of tiny pies - two pumpkin, two Dutchy's apple, two pecan, two cherry, two apple cranberry, and two Texas Two-Step – then maybe a full-size Sweet Texas Pecan or Pumpkin Chai will tempt your dessert-loving palate? Or if you're wanting to go savory, how about a four-pack of turkey pot pies, filled with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, roast turkey in gravy, and mashed potatoes? Get them – and more – while you can. Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. Prices vary. tinypies.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 20

BITE-SIZED: CONTEMPORARY DANCE WITH FOOD PAIRINGS In this brief show (approximately 30-40 minutes), the performers of newly Austin-based company Sea Legs Dance will guide you through contemporary works paired with complimentary bite-sized treats. "Every dance has a flavor!" Fri.-Sat., Nov. 19-20, 7:30pm First Street Studio, 2410 E. Cesar Chavez #202, 302/362-2350. $25. sealegsdance.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

GROUP THERAPY AT HOTEL ZAZA Looking for a Thanksgiving meal as memorable as it is delicious? Reserve yourself a feast at the smart and snazzy Hotel ZaZa right in the heart of Downtown Austin, where the talented kitchen of Group Therapy will treat you very well indeed, fête-ing you with the likes of a surf-n-turf crostini duo, sweet corn and poblano soup, and a Texas apple salad before you even get to the mains. And those mains? Orange Butter Scallop, with cauliflower pilaf and chili-rubbed baby carrots, is just one of the choices. (They also have the classic turkey option, natch.) You can à la carte everything here, of course, but we are so tempted by that order-the-whole-menu deal. Thu., Nov. 25, 4-11pm Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $75. hotelzaza.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TGIVING: ABA MEDITERRANEAN This year, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with a Mediterranean twist from Aba. They've got to-go meals for two, four or six guests, and these palate-pleasing packages include: classic hummus and pumpkin hummus, with crudites and house bread; salad, black truffle orzo; crispy Brussels sprouts; beef tenderloin kebab; crispy chicken thigh with sautéed greens and butternut squash, and a honey pie to finish. Note: Order by Sun., Nov. 21, at 9am; pick-up and deliveries are on Wed., Nov. 24, 10am-4pm; all items are delivered cold with reheating instructions. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $59.95 per person. abarestaurants.com/austin

TGIVING: EMMER & RYE The award-winning Emmer & Rye team led by Kevin Fink offers dinner meal kits that include a six-course meal and featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. For instance, the kit for two people comes with a choice of protein (whole roasted heritage chicken or smoked lions mane mushroom) and all of the following sides & desserts: mixed green salad with hibiscus vinaigrette, sourdough stuffing, Deer Creek cheddar green bean casserole, roasted Kennebec potatoes; chicken gravy, Parker House rolls with cultured butter & pear jam, persimmon cobbler & rouge de Bourdeaux ice cream, and lavender cookies. Note: All orders must be picked up on Wed., Nov. 24. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150 (for two). emmerandrye.com

TGIVING: FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE Ah, the elegance of Fleming's. (We noted the restaurant's appeal in this review. This year, enjoy a three-courser featuring the traditional herb-roasted turkey, or adventure deliciously beefward and choose a classic filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye instead. (Pro tip: You'll want to opt for the lobster bisque as a starter; it's smooth and creamy heaven in a bowl.) Note: Dining in is such a treat at this place, and both the Domain and Downtown locations will be open, but you can also pre-order for picking up. Thu., Nov. 25, 11am-8pm Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. flemingssteakhouse.com

TGIVING: FOXY'S PROPER PUB Where will you eat on Thanksgiving day, citizen? How about at this classic Irish pub Downtown – locally owned and operated, no less – where they'll be celebrating the holiday with $10 traditional turkey plates and $3 Wild Turkey bourbon gravy boats (while supplies last). Just like at home, the meal will be buffet-style for dine-in only. Bonus: Guests are encouraged to help decorate for Christmas afterward. Now, that's some community fun right there, tell you what. Thu., Nov. 25, noon-12mid 201 Brazos. foxysproperpub.com

TGIVING: GOODALL'S AT HOTEL ELLA This year, let the flavor professionals at Goodall's Kitchen – you know: right there in the lovely Hotel Ella – let them handle your holiday foodie desires, whether it's an actual dine-in, family-style feast or one of their to-go Thanksgiving Meal Kits featuring turkey and all the trimming. You and, if you got 'em, your guests will be so happy you'll want to have another scotch and keep playing Uno all night long. Note: Pre-order by Nov. 20 for picking up on Thanksgiving day, from noon-5:30pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $75 (dine-in; $25, kids). hotelella.com/thanksgiving

TGIVING: LAUNDERETTE This Eastside culinary gem among culinary gems is offering holiday dishes from gruyère scalloped potatoes to a chocolate pecan tart, with all manner of yum in between. Their roasted bone-in turkey feast (which will satisfy four to six hungry citizens) comes with turkey gravy, herbed sourdough stuffing (mmmm, fennel sausage, leeks, and apple), ginger cranberry sauce, and honey butter pull-apart rolls. They've also got a beef tenderloin option, and sides a-plenty, but we just keep thinking about that incredible homemade rosemary ice cream ($15 a pint). Note: Pre-order by Mon., Nov. 22. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $190 (turkey), $230 (beef). launderetteaustin.com

TGIVING: SALA & BETTY This epicenter of elevated downhome noms on Airport brings the turkey, turkey, turkey exuberance to full culinary force and accompanies the roasted bird with sides like wagyu excellente chorizo, garlic green beans, wild rice, Waldorf salad, and more. Note: Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Wed., Nov. 24, 11am-5pm. Sala & Betty, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0214. salaandbettyatx.com

TGIVING: SIMI ESTIATORIA: BAKLAVA How many layers of memory in a lifetime of Thanksgivings? Easier to gauge: How many layers of sweet and delicate filo dough in Simi Estiatorio’s crowd-favorite baklava? The highly sought Mediterranean dessert will be available by pre-order for picking up at the restaurant, fresh and just in time for turkey day. Note: Order the delectably large pastries Nov. 17-23, noon-10pm, for pick-up on Wed. Nov., 24, 5-10pm. Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $50 (5 pieces), $100 (10 pieces). simiatx.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Sunday 21

AUSTIN MAC & CHEESE FESTIVAL The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival returns with a live, in-person celebration at the Celis Brewery, presenting a scaled-down version of the beloved food event, where you can enjoy creative mac & cheese dishes cooked up by a variety of local chefs. Now, "a variety of local chefs" could mean just about anybody, right? But this fest boasts the likes of Micklethwait Craft Meats, Asti Trattoria, Skull & Cakebones, KG-BBQ, Amici, Black's BBQ, TLC, Teal House Bakery, and that Brooklyn Breakfast Shop. So, yeah, no wonder tickets are going f-a-s-t. Sun., Nov. 21, 11am-2pm. (2021) Celis Brewery, 10001 Metric, 512/524-2377. $45 ($30, kids). celisbeers.com

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

GROUP THERAPY AT HOTEL ZAZA Looking for a Thanksgiving meal as memorable as it is delicious? Reserve yourself a feast at the smart and snazzy Hotel ZaZa right in the heart of Downtown Austin, where the talented kitchen of Group Therapy will treat you very well indeed, fête-ing you with the likes of a surf-n-turf crostini duo, sweet corn and poblano soup, and a Texas apple salad before you even get to the mains. And those mains? Orange Butter Scallop, with cauliflower pilaf and chili-rubbed baby carrots, is just one of the choices. (They also have the classic turkey option, natch.) You can à la carte everything here, of course, but we are so tempted by that order-the-whole-menu deal. Thu., Nov. 25, 4-11pm Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $75. hotelzaza.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TGIVING: EMMER & RYE The award-winning Emmer & Rye team led by Kevin Fink offers dinner meal kits that include a six-course meal and featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. For instance, the kit for two people comes with a choice of protein (whole roasted heritage chicken or smoked lions mane mushroom) and all of the following sides & desserts: mixed green salad with hibiscus vinaigrette, sourdough stuffing, Deer Creek cheddar green bean casserole, roasted Kennebec potatoes; chicken gravy, Parker House rolls with cultured butter & pear jam, persimmon cobbler & rouge de Bourdeaux ice cream, and lavender cookies. Note: All orders must be picked up on Wed., Nov. 24. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150 (for two). emmerandrye.com

TGIVING: FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE Ah, the elegance of Fleming's. (We noted the restaurant's appeal in this review. This year, enjoy a three-courser featuring the traditional herb-roasted turkey, or adventure deliciously beefward and choose a classic filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye instead. (Pro tip: You'll want to opt for the lobster bisque as a starter; it's smooth and creamy heaven in a bowl.) Note: Dining in is such a treat at this place, and both the Domain and Downtown locations will be open, but you can also pre-order for picking up. Thu., Nov. 25, 11am-8pm Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. flemingssteakhouse.com

TGIVING: FOXY'S PROPER PUB Where will you eat on Thanksgiving day, citizen? How about at this classic Irish pub Downtown – locally owned and operated, no less – where they'll be celebrating the holiday with $10 traditional turkey plates and $3 Wild Turkey bourbon gravy boats (while supplies last). Just like at home, the meal will be buffet-style for dine-in only. Bonus: Guests are encouraged to help decorate for Christmas afterward. Now, that's some community fun right there, tell you what. Thu., Nov. 25, noon-12mid 201 Brazos. foxysproperpub.com

TGIVING: LAUNDERETTE This Eastside culinary gem among culinary gems is offering holiday dishes from gruyère scalloped potatoes to a chocolate pecan tart, with all manner of yum in between. Their roasted bone-in turkey feast (which will satisfy four to six hungry citizens) comes with turkey gravy, herbed sourdough stuffing (mmmm, fennel sausage, leeks, and apple), ginger cranberry sauce, and honey butter pull-apart rolls. They've also got a beef tenderloin option, and sides a-plenty, but we just keep thinking about that incredible homemade rosemary ice cream ($15 a pint). Note: Pre-order by Mon., Nov. 22. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $190 (turkey), $230 (beef). launderetteaustin.com

TGIVING: SALA & BETTY This epicenter of elevated downhome noms on Airport brings the turkey, turkey, turkey exuberance to full culinary force and accompanies the roasted bird with sides like wagyu excellente chorizo, garlic green beans, wild rice, Waldorf salad, and more. Note: Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Wed., Nov. 24, 11am-5pm. Sala & Betty, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0214. salaandbettyatx.com

TGIVING: SIMI ESTIATORIA: BAKLAVA How many layers of memory in a lifetime of Thanksgivings? Easier to gauge: How many layers of sweet and delicate filo dough in Simi Estiatorio’s crowd-favorite baklava? The highly sought Mediterranean dessert will be available by pre-order for picking up at the restaurant, fresh and just in time for turkey day. Note: Order the delectably large pastries Nov. 17-23, noon-10pm, for pick-up on Wed. Nov., 24, 5-10pm. Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $50 (5 pieces), $100 (10 pieces). simiatx.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Monday 22

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GROUP THERAPY AT HOTEL ZAZA Looking for a Thanksgiving meal as memorable as it is delicious? Reserve yourself a feast at the smart and snazzy Hotel ZaZa right in the heart of Downtown Austin, where the talented kitchen of Group Therapy will treat you very well indeed, fête-ing you with the likes of a surf-n-turf crostini duo, sweet corn and poblano soup, and a Texas apple salad before you even get to the mains. And those mains? Orange Butter Scallop, with cauliflower pilaf and chili-rubbed baby carrots, is just one of the choices. (They also have the classic turkey option, natch.) You can à la carte everything here, of course, but we are so tempted by that order-the-whole-menu deal. Thu., Nov. 25, 4-11pm Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $75. hotelzaza.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TGIVING: FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE Ah, the elegance of Fleming's. (We noted the restaurant's appeal in this review. This year, enjoy a three-courser featuring the traditional herb-roasted turkey, or adventure deliciously beefward and choose a classic filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye instead. (Pro tip: You'll want to opt for the lobster bisque as a starter; it's smooth and creamy heaven in a bowl.) Note: Dining in is such a treat at this place, and both the Domain and Downtown locations will be open, but you can also pre-order for picking up. Thu., Nov. 25, 11am-8pm Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. flemingssteakhouse.com

TGIVING: FOXY'S PROPER PUB Where will you eat on Thanksgiving day, citizen? How about at this classic Irish pub Downtown – locally owned and operated, no less – where they'll be celebrating the holiday with $10 traditional turkey plates and $3 Wild Turkey bourbon gravy boats (while supplies last). Just like at home, the meal will be buffet-style for dine-in only. Bonus: Guests are encouraged to help decorate for Christmas afterward. Now, that's some community fun right there, tell you what. Thu., Nov. 25, noon-12mid 201 Brazos. foxysproperpub.com

TGIVING: LAUNDERETTE This Eastside culinary gem among culinary gems is offering holiday dishes from gruyère scalloped potatoes to a chocolate pecan tart, with all manner of yum in between. Their roasted bone-in turkey feast (which will satisfy four to six hungry citizens) comes with turkey gravy, herbed sourdough stuffing (mmmm, fennel sausage, leeks, and apple), ginger cranberry sauce, and honey butter pull-apart rolls. They've also got a beef tenderloin option, and sides a-plenty, but we just keep thinking about that incredible homemade rosemary ice cream ($15 a pint). Note: Pre-order by Mon., Nov. 22. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $190 (turkey), $230 (beef). launderetteaustin.com

TGIVING: SALA & BETTY This epicenter of elevated downhome noms on Airport brings the turkey, turkey, turkey exuberance to full culinary force and accompanies the roasted bird with sides like wagyu excellente chorizo, garlic green beans, wild rice, Waldorf salad, and more. Note: Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Wed., Nov. 24, 11am-5pm. Sala & Betty, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0214. salaandbettyatx.com

TGIVING: SIMI ESTIATORIA: BAKLAVA How many layers of memory in a lifetime of Thanksgivings? Easier to gauge: How many layers of sweet and delicate filo dough in Simi Estiatorio’s crowd-favorite baklava? The highly sought Mediterranean dessert will be available by pre-order for picking up at the restaurant, fresh and just in time for turkey day. Note: Order the delectably large pastries Nov. 17-23, noon-10pm, for pick-up on Wed. Nov., 24, 5-10pm. Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $50 (5 pieces), $100 (10 pieces). simiatx.com

Tuesday 23

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GROUP THERAPY AT HOTEL ZAZA Looking for a Thanksgiving meal as memorable as it is delicious? Reserve yourself a feast at the smart and snazzy Hotel ZaZa right in the heart of Downtown Austin, where the talented kitchen of Group Therapy will treat you very well indeed, fête-ing you with the likes of a surf-n-turf crostini duo, sweet corn and poblano soup, and a Texas apple salad before you even get to the mains. And those mains? Orange Butter Scallop, with cauliflower pilaf and chili-rubbed baby carrots, is just one of the choices. (They also have the classic turkey option, natch.) You can à la carte everything here, of course, but we are so tempted by that order-the-whole-menu deal. Thu., Nov. 25, 4-11pm Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $75. hotelzaza.com/austin

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TGIVING: FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE Ah, the elegance of Fleming's. (We noted the restaurant's appeal in this review. This year, enjoy a three-courser featuring the traditional herb-roasted turkey, or adventure deliciously beefward and choose a classic filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye instead. (Pro tip: You'll want to opt for the lobster bisque as a starter; it's smooth and creamy heaven in a bowl.) Note: Dining in is such a treat at this place, and both the Domain and Downtown locations will be open, but you can also pre-order for picking up. Thu., Nov. 25, 11am-8pm Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. flemingssteakhouse.com

TGIVING: FOXY'S PROPER PUB Where will you eat on Thanksgiving day, citizen? How about at this classic Irish pub Downtown – locally owned and operated, no less – where they'll be celebrating the holiday with $10 traditional turkey plates and $3 Wild Turkey bourbon gravy boats (while supplies last). Just like at home, the meal will be buffet-style for dine-in only. Bonus: Guests are encouraged to help decorate for Christmas afterward. Now, that's some community fun right there, tell you what. Thu., Nov. 25, noon-12mid 201 Brazos. foxysproperpub.com

TGIVING: SIMI ESTIATORIA: BAKLAVA How many layers of memory in a lifetime of Thanksgivings? Easier to gauge: How many layers of sweet and delicate filo dough in Simi Estiatorio’s crowd-favorite baklava? The highly sought Mediterranean dessert will be available by pre-order for picking up at the restaurant, fresh and just in time for turkey day. Note: Order the delectably large pastries Nov. 17-23, noon-10pm, for pick-up on Wed. Nov., 24, 5-10pm. Simi Estiatorio, 601 Congress Ave., 512/886-0999. $50 (5 pieces), $100 (10 pieces). simiatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com