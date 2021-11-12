Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 11

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FORK CANCER

Here's the debut of what will be an annual fundraising event from the American Cancer Society: it's a food hall-themed social soirée that brings together the best of Austin’s food and beverage scene, with bites from local favorites like Loro, Uchi, Uchiko, Via 313, Lin Asian Bar, SPREAD & CO. and other venues, plus drinks by Tito's, Desert Door, Two Robbers Seltzer, 4th Tap Brewing, Austin Eastciders, Rambler Sparkling Water, and that new bourbon brand, Landry Distillery.

This will be a sparkling night of mingling and entertainment, replete with live music and a silent auction of luxury items and experiences, and more, and – the goal? The goal is to raise $120,000 for the ACS – specifically for transportation grants to local health systems, ensuring local patients get to and from treatment safely.

Because, yes, Fork Cancer!

7-10pm.

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

WATERLOO ICEHOUSE: 1976 THROWBACK MENU This popular place, on the other hand, is celebrating its 45th anniversary(!) And so each of Waterloo Ice House’s four Austin locations will pay homage to the history of local food culture by offering an exclusive Throwback Thursday menu featuring items from the original 1976 lineup – with special pricing. Starting … now, actually, and running until the end of the year; so get 'em while you can. Thursdays, 11am-10pm 6203 N. Cap. of Texas Hwy; 8600 Burnet Rd.; 9600 S. IH-35; 9600 Escarpment. waterlooicehouse.com

Friday 12

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 13

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS: SPICED PEACH CIDER RELEASE Here comes the newest addition to Eastciders' array of delicious apple-forward refreshments: A crisp cider with a burst of ripe peaches, and undertones of cinnamon, nutmeg, and other traditional mulling spices. Could this be the perfect drink for our fall weather? We'll find out on Saturday, at that welcoming Collaboratory on Springdale, as these sexy cider mavens celebrate with live music, treats from Tiny Pies and Nada Moo, plus an Austin Flea pop-up. Sat., Nov. 13, starting at noon Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, 979 Springdale #130, 512/538-0126. austineastciders.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Sunday 14

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SUERTE Y LOLO: EASTSIDE POP-UP That Fermín Núñez is on something of a culinary rampage lately, hey, cooking up the height of deliciositude all over town? Now the talented chef is teaming up with East Sixth's LoLo Wine to present a menu influenced by the flavors of coastal Mexico and including seafood platters, ceviches, and fish tacos. That wine-enhanced Sunday brunch will be at Núñez's own Suerte (11am-3pm) – followed by an afterparty at LoLo (4-11pm), with free cochinita pibil tacos and a live set by DJ Clemente Castillo. Sun., Nov. 14, 11am-11pm Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. www.suerteatx.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Monday 15

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Tuesday 16

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com