Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 28

DEVIL MAY CARE: SURREALIST BALL

First, we'll risk assuming that you already know what a powerhouse of excellent Mediterranean food and posh partying this Devil May Care place on West Sixth is.

Then, we'll tell you that you're invited to "explore your deepest desires" with a lavish evening that'll be both wildly bizarre and seductively pleasurable: The Surrealist Ball, inspired by the infamous 1972 Rothschild’s event of the same name, at which creativity, madness, and over-indulgence are strongly encouraged.

"The evening will unfold with an experiential feast of decadent platters and libations available for purchase, that will thrill the senses with exotic selections from Les Diners de Gala, a cookbook curated by Salvador Dalí himself." Note: Come dressed to kill in black tie, long dresses, and surrealist heads.

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HALLOWEEN AT THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM The Museum's twelve magical installations in the Domain – so close to Fleming's Steakhouse, mmmmm – have already been drawing the Insta-crowd with their bright novelties and sets. And now they're transformed into a haunted town resplendent with spooktacular ice cream treats for all to enjoy. And yes, scary citizen, you're encouraged to come in costume. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 28-31, 10am-9:30pm 11506 Century Oaks #128. $49 and up. museumoficecream.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Friday 29

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

Saturday 30

FIELD GUIDE FESTIVAL Yes, Friday’s incredible feast at Rain Lily Farm is already sold out, which is why we're telling you in advance about Saturday (the 30th)’s celebration at Fiesta Gardens (beginning with a dawn’s-early-light Comedor Run Club journey, if you wish) that will bring a Revival Brunch prepared by Jon Oh (The Well), Christina Currier (Comedor), Jules Stoddart (Olamaie), Joe & Kasey Diffie (Joe’s Organics), Tara Chapman (Two Hives Honey), and Ben McConnell (Bouldin Food Forest) – and how it’ll be accompanied by juices, wine, and other drink pairings. And then, following those sumptuous Revival noms, you’ll continue your wandering way among the festive booths arrayed around Fiesta Gardens, grazing through many dishes, all presented as a collaboration between pairs of chef-and-farmer partners. Ah, this'll be a delightful daylong extravaganza of locavore eating and learning! Sat., Oct. 30, (2021) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $125-300 (but the onsite Farmers Market is FREE to attend). fieldguidefest.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.hotelella.com/goodalls

Sunday 31

Monday 1

LEROY AND LEWIS X HUCKLEBERRY: SURF & TURF DINNER Because not everything about the Seventies sucked, right? (Hell, we even like fondue, y'know?) And now here are two local culinary powerhouses collaborating on an elevated classic that features a wedge salad, tater-tot casserole, smoked beef tenderloin, a crab cake topped with bearnaise sauce, sides, and a glorious cheesecake finish. Cue up some ABBA and make your reservations early, lucky citizen. Note: Tickets available until Thursday (Nov. 4) at noon. Fri., Nov. 5, 4-8pm Huckleberry Hospitality, 2340 W. Braker, 512/900-5818. $80. huckleberrytx.com

Tuesday 2

LEROY AND LEWIS X HUCKLEBERRY: SURF & TURF DINNER Because not everything about the Seventies sucked, right? (Hell, we even like fondue, y'know?) And now here are two local culinary powerhouses collaborating on an elevated classic that features a wedge salad, tater-tot casserole, smoked beef tenderloin, a crab cake topped with bearnaise sauce, sides, and a glorious cheesecake finish. Cue up some ABBA and make your reservations early, lucky citizen. Note: Tickets available until Thursday (Nov. 4) at noon. Fri., Nov. 5, 4-8pm Huckleberry Hospitality, 2340 W. Braker, 512/900-5818. $80. huckleberrytx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com