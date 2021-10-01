Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

MASON'S FAMOUS LOBSTER ROLLS: OPENING DOWNTOWN Mind you, we're mighty partial to Garbo's lobster biz 'round these here parts, especially since they've got their long-anticipated brunch menu going … but if the Mason's people are going to open their first Texas franchise in Downtown's Second Street District, well, reckon we'll at least give the newcomers a try, right? It is the neighborly thing to do, after all, and those giant seabugs don't care who serves up their succulent meat all fresh and tasty on a good soft roll … Thu. Sept. 30, 11am-8pm 200 Congress. masonslobster.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Friday 1

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 2

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Sunday 3

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

KUHLMAN CELLARS: LUCKY #7 Lucky seventh anniversary, that is, for these Hill Country producers of fine Texas wines, which is why the Kuhlman team is celebrating with a party that features live music from Austin Cobb and birthday cake. Suggestion: Pack a picnic or enjoy some of the Kuhlman Bistro’s offerings and try their newest wines. Set to be released for this lovely shindig: 2020 Estate Roussanne, 2018 KanKar, and 2018 Barranca. Say, you can even book a wine tasting to savor during the party … Sun., Oct. 3, noon-5pm. Kuhlman Cellars, 18421 E. 290, Stonewall, 512/920-2675. Free. kuhlmancellars.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Monday 4

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TIKI TATSU-YA: RESPLENDENT OPENING Long time coming, but now here at last and – believe it – even better than we may have hoped. The drinks, the food? Sure. Ooooh, that menu. We expect the best from whatever Tatsu Aikawa sets his attentions to, and that's most likely what we'll find here again and again and again. But, also – the venue itself? Like some immersive outcropping of a tiki-worshipping, 1950s-era exotic Islander dreamscape, as conjured by the wizards of Blue Genie and a whole phalanx of local imagineers? Suggestion: Escape the same old doldrums of mundanity and step into this better, more fantastic world when you want to get your drink and noms on. Mon., Oct. 4, Tiki Tatsu-Ya, 1300 S. Lamar. tiki-tatsuya.com/

Tuesday 5

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com