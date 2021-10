With nearly 40 different food vendors serving barbecue, Tex-Mex, and more at Austin City Limits this year, festivalgoers are bound to find something to munch on. We asked ACL Eats vendors what it takes to feed the masses.– Skye Seipp

• Tamale Addiction plans to sell roughly 17,000 tamales through both weekends at ACL, which is about the equivalent weight of a large pickup truck.

• Taco Bronco expects to sell 15,000 tacos, and the restaurant is ordering 150,000 tortillas and 500 bags of chips to get ready.

• Torchy's Tacos anticipates selling 1.25 tons of their green chile queso.

• Mmmpanadas expects to sell nearly 25,000 empanadas, which would be enough to feed a blue whale for one day (not recommended).

• Happy Chicks plans to sell nearly 270,000 chicken tenders and 120,000 vegan tenders, which is about the same length as Mt. Everest stacked on itself five times.

• The Mighty Cone expects to sell about 25,000 cones.

• Flyrite Chicken is ordering roughly 4,800 pounds of chicken to turn into 10,000 sandwiches.

• Wing Daddy's will have 200 gallons of wing sauce at the ready.

• Burro Cheese Kitchen ordered nearly 1.5 tons of cheese to serve about 20,000 sandwiches.

• Sno-Beach sno-cones will have nearly 700 blocks of ice and 100 gallons of syrup for the first weekend.

• Amy's Ice Creams is made fresh daily, but to prepare the roughly 2,100 pounds of ice cream, they start two weeks before the fest.

• Lick Honest Ice Creams brings about 20 gallons of chocolate sauce, 100 pounds of rainbow sprinkles, 100 pounds of toasted bits, and over 200 pounds of their homemade brownie bites.

• If you have a hankering for elote Tater Tots, brought paperwork that needs a notary to the festival for some reason, and can't be bothered with making two stops, check out Wicky's Walkup. Seriously.