Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 23

ATHLETIC BAR POP-UP: CLOSING SOON Remember when we told that the fastest-growing beer company in the nation (that also happens to be nonalcoholic), was launching their first bar and fitness pop-up in Downtown ATX. Well, they did, just a couple of weeks ago, and the popular place has more than 2,000 square feet of space equipped with a full beer bar, fitness gym, retail shop, and community gathering area, and it's open until Sun., Sept. 26 – and the fitness classes are available for local to enjoy for free. Click here for details! 115 San Jacinto. athleticbrewing.com

EL ALMA: HISPANIC HERITAGE HOSPITALITY National Hispanic Heritage Month means many things to many people, and at El Alma all of those things are enhanced with chef Alma's Chile en Nogada, a stuffed pepper dish featuring a pistachio-based nogada sauce and pomegranate glaze, served over saffron rice. Pro tip: Pair it with a Maracuya Mule - a potent ginger, passionfruit, and LALO tequila cocktail. Through Oct. 15 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HERRADURA TEQUILA WITH RUBEN ACEVES & EMMITT SMITH The spirited crew at Twin Liquors invites you to join Tequila Herradura’s global brand ambassador Ruben Aceves – and NFL Hall of Famer, #22 Emmitt Smith – for a virtual tasting experience. You know Herradura's a damn fine tequila, now find out why. More information on how to register can be found right here. Thu., Sept. 23, 6pm. (2021) Free. twinliquors.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Friday 24

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

Saturday 25

COME AND SMOKE IT This daylong barbecue extravaganza features ten specialty dishes by some of Texas' top pitmasters – from Smiley's Barbecue, JIRBY BBQ, Backline Smokers, Rossler's Blue Cord, Alice's Restaurant, Interstellar BBQ, Hall's patio, and the Texas Made Supply Co. – and some of the best local beverages including Frankly Vodka, Twisted X Brewery, Treaty Oak Distillery, Campo Bravo Tequila, and ice-cold Rambler Sparkling Water. Gonna have to give the event a hearty thumbs-up after we lick this perfect dippin' sauce from off our fingers, tell you what. Sat., Sept. 25, noon-7pm Windy Point (Bob Wentz Point), Just past Hippie Hollow on Commanche Trail.. $50. smokegamestrong.com

FIERCE WHISKERS DISTILLERY: GRAND OPENING Here's your chance to check out the new Fierce Whiskers tasting room and distillery and enjoy cocktails crafted with new-make whiskey, gin, agave spirits, and rum distilled in-house. Also: Bites by food truck Char ATX and that Austin Oyster Co. (6-8pm) and live music from Jake Harrell and Nick Swift. The event is free with RSVP and, when you register, you'll have a chance to win a one-year Barrel Club membership that includes tasting room discounts, premium merch, private tastings, chef dinners, and more. Sat., Sept. 25, noon-12mid Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. Free, but RSVP. fiercewhiskers.com

Sunday 26

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

EASY TIGER EAST: TIKI TUESDAY Yes, yes, we know everyone's waiting for that Tiki Tatsu-ya to open on South Lamar. For real. But we also know this Tiger, at the very least, will tide us over until then, with tiki-forward favorites like the Tiger Typhoon and Tiger Shark cocktails – not to mention pulled pork sliders and that grilled-pineapple Hawaiian burger – to take your Tuesday night to the islands. Tue., Sept. 28, 4pm until closing Easy Tiger, 1501 E. Seventh Street, 512/839-8523. www.easytigerusa.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com