Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

BLACK FOOD WEEK The Austin Justice Coalition continues the celebration of Austin's new and long-standing Black-owned restaurants, this week featuring a plethora of goodness from: Mr. Catfish on Mon., Sept. 13; both Gossip Shack locations on Tue., Sept. 14; Country Boyz Fixins on Wed., Sept. 15; Banana Island on Thu., Sept. 16; Y'alls and 11 Degree Daiquiris on Fri., Sept. 17; Kasian Boil on Sat., Sept. 18; and finishing gloriously with Hoover's Cooking and Down South Cajun Eats on Sun., Sept. 19. Through Sept. 19 austinjustice.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Friday 17

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

THE BOOZY CAULDRON POP-UP TAVERN Well, it ain't the Tiny Minotaur, and it's no canonical extension of the Potterverse, but here's a four-part cocktail experience and show led by Professor Dolohov Draven, (current Master of the Beverage Arts) and his top students. "You'll be taken on a magical journey where you can imbibe four delicious signature cocktails (including the tavern’s famous buttered beer) and hear and feel the stories." Fri., Sept. 17, 9 & 11pm The Parish, 214 E. Sixth. $40. parishaustin.com

Saturday 18

DUNK SMASH BIRTHDAY BASH Ooooh, yes! This is a carnival-themed sixth anniversary party for the pet-friendly watering hole known to Austinites as Yard Bar, a celebration that features a dunk tank, photo booth, face- and pet- painting, all sorts of games, and more – with proceeds benefiting the Austin Humane Society. Of course, Peached Tortilla spin-off Fat City will be open and serving classic burger and chicken sliders, soda fountain drinks and floats, fries, and soft-serve ice cream throughout the shindig. But, ah, who do you get to dunk? Yard Bar's founder Kristen Heaney, their beverage director Paul Chapin, and that delightful travel blogger Chelsea Bancroft, among others. Sat., Sept. 18, non-4pm Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. $20-30. www.yardbar.com

Sunday 19

LEROY & LEWIS: PITMASTER'S POTLUCK After last year's pandemic pause, the LeRoy & Lewis team is once again bringing together a few chefs, pitmasters, and friends from around the state for the second Pitmaster’s Potluck. Note: Admission includes two drinks, passed appetizers, dinner, and dessert – and these will be conjured by LeRoy & Lewis BBQ, Mama Fried, Suerte's Fermín Nuñez, Jules Stoddart of Olamaie and Little Ola's, Don and Theo Nguyen of Houston's Khoi BBQ, Matti Bills of Three Six General, Lane Milne and Jalen Heard from Fort Worth's Goldee's BBQ, Birdie's Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Austin and Rosemary Ewaldof Spread and Co., and Matthew Bromley's Great Bear Provisions Co. Yeah – it's a thing, alright. If James Brown were alive, reckon he'd say "Good Gawd, y'all!" but all we can do is drool and wait. Sun., Sept. 19, 6-9pm. Armadillo Den, 10106 Menchaca Rd.. $80. https://armadillodenaustin.com

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com