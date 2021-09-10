Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

BLACK FOOD WEEK The Austin Justice Coalition presents a celebration of Austin's new and long-standing Black-owned restaurants, this week featuring a plethora of mobile venues: Suga's Cakery and Mixt Caribbean Blend on Wed., Sept. 8; Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food on Thu., Sept. 9; Tony's Jamaican Food, J. Leonardi's Barbeque, and Anything Baked Potato on Fri., Sept. 10; Krab Kingz Seafood on Sat., Sept. 11; and R&Bs Steak & Fries on Sun., Sept. 12. Following that, it's back to brick-and-mortar goodness with Mr. Catfish on Mon., Sept. 13; both Gossip Shack locations on Tue., Sept. 14; Country Boyz Fixins on Wed., Sept. 15; Banana Island on Thu., Sept. 16; Y'alls and 11 Degree Daiquiris on Fri., Sept. 17; Kasian Boil on Sat., Sept. 18; and finishing gloriously with Hoover's Cooking and Down South Cajun Eats on Sun., Sept. 19. Through Sept. 19 austinjustice.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Friday 10

BLENDED FESTIVAL There's a mighty mix of music and wine and food in this two-day festival from the oenophilic folks who bring us My Wine Society. Sips from Mumm Champagne, Beau Joie, Daou, Miraval, 19 Crimes, Maison No. 9, Mt. Veeder, and more; noms by the Fry Guy, Shawarma Point, Smoke Game Strong, Bori's Bites, and other such foodmongers. Sept. 10-11. Fri., starts at 4pm; Sat., starts at noon Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $59 and up. blendedfestival.com

EBERLY'S CREME BRÛLÉE FOR GIRLS EMPOWERMENT NETWORK Eberly is honoring the nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network by donating $1 to the organization with every creme brûlée sold. This is a good thing from the get-go, we believe, and who doesn't occasionally want a dessert like this? But, come to find out that pastry chef Sarah Seghi has created a Peach Leaf Creme Brûlée with Rum Soaked Pound Cake, Lemon Creme Fraiche, and Preserved Cherry Jam, and we're considering buying maybe a dozen of them every single day. Note: We're told that this Eberly/GEN partnership is ongoing, so we may be in trouble. Ongoing Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. eberlyaustin.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, features 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Saturday 11

Sunday 12

THE AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL Hot sauce? Oh, so much hot sauce – and so many kinds! In addition to the hot sauce competition, this truly Austin food event features local restaurants, sauces for sale, cookbooks, peppers, and of course live music: Ley Line, Geto Gala, Indoor Creature, Van Mary, and McPullish. Sun., Sept. 12, 3-9pm. (2021) The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. $10-15. austinchronicle.com/hot-sauce

Monday 13

Tuesday 14

EASY TIGER EAST: TIKI TUESDAY Yes, yes, we know everyone's waiting for that Tiki Tatsu-ya to open on South Lamar. For real. But we also know this Tiger, at the very least, will tide us over until then, with tiki-forward favorites like the Tiger Typhoon and Tiger Shark cocktails – not to mention pulled pork sliders and that grilled-pineapple Hawaiian burger – to take your Tuesday night to the islands. Tue., Sept. 14, 4pm until closing Easy Tiger, 1501 E. Seventh Street, 512/839-8523. www.easytigerusa.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com